How to watch Raya and the Last Dragon: stream the new Disney movie online today

Raya and the Last Dragon is the latest Disney blockbuster to be getting an early at-home streaming release, becoming available to Disney Plus subscribers on its Premier Access platform this Friday,March 5. Read on as we explain how to watch Raya and the Last Dragon online with Disney Plus - and what's different about Premier Access movies on the service. The wait is now over and if you order the movie, you can watch it right away!

How to watch Raya and the Last Dragon Release date: Friday, March 5 Cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk Directors: Don Hall, Carlos Lopez Estrada Pre-order: Get Disney Plus and buy on Premier Access today

One thing that's the same as any other Disney Plus release is that you need a great value Disney Plus subscription as your starting point. Fortunately, you can get one for just $6.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month - and lucky folks in the US can grab a combined Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle for the ludicrously low price of just $12.99 p/m.

Raya and the Last Dragon takes place in the magical world of Kumandra, a land where humans and dragons once lived together in peace and harmony. But centuries before the film is set, the dragons sacrificed themselves to defeat the evil Druun monsters and save humanity.

But as baddies tend to do, the Druun return 500 years later with the same sinister intentions and and it's up to lone young warrior Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) and her armadillo-cum-pill bug best friend TukTuk (Alan Tudyk) to find the last surviving dragon, goofy young Sisu (Awkwafina), and rid Kumandra of the Druun menace once and for all. You can learn more by reading our Raya and the Last Dragon review.

The movie has received rave reviews and even been compared to the original Mulan, so read one for more details on how to watch Raya and the Last Dragon online - which all starts with grabbing a Disney Plus subscription.

How to watch Raya and the Last Dragon online with Disney Plus today

Anyone in countries that have access to Disney Plus - North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and more - simply need to head to the Disney Plus website to sign up for the service. Once you've done that, you'll find Raya and the Last Dragon available to purchase through the Premier Access platform for $29.99/£19.99/AU$34.99. As for Disney Plus itself, it's well worth checking out. In addition to getting you first dibs on Premier Access films, it features every Simpsons episode ever made, all your favorite Pixar flicks, the latest Marvel movies, and the complete Star Wars canon. You can save 15% if you sign up for an annual subscription, or if you're in the US, for the ultimate value you can take advantage of a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for the outrageously cheap price of just $12.99 a month.

View Deal

What is Disney Plus Premier Access?

Launched in September 2020 for the release of the Mulan live-action remake, Disney Plus Premier Access is its PVOD (premium video on-demand) platform.

It's reserved for the service's absolute biggest movie releases and designed to allow you to watch the latest blockbusters from the comfort of home - whether that's simply your preference or because movie theaters may be closed where you are.

It's a great option to have and Disney's spared no effort trying to recreate the cinematic experience, with Raya and the Last Dragon being available in stunning 4K HDR resolution (Dolby Vision) and offering support for immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

Sure, the £30/£20/AU$35 cost isn't pocket change, but it does break down as about the same price as two movie tickets in most places (and means you don;t have to splash out on expensive popcorn, drinks and snacks) and allows subscribers to pause the action re-watch as many times as they like. And while Premier Access films will eventually come to Disney Plus's regular library, it won't be for another three months.

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at a mere $69.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price.

The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People - as well as being the only place to watch Britney Spears documentary right now. Bringing further great value ESPN+ offers loads of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched last November. WandaVision is just the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Soul, The Mandalorian, Mulan, Hamilton, and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

And finally, there's the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy and sees the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy. It costs a tiny bit more, but is worth it based on our initial impressions - and you can still save big by going with an annual subscription.

More great Disney Plus articles