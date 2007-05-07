Pioneer 8G plasma: more details and pics

Pioneer has revealed more details on its upmarket 8th generation plasma TVs - displays its says are the best in the world.

Key to the new displays' technical prowess has been a radical rethink by Pioneer. Its focused much of its attention on black level in its plasma panels. Or as the company says on its European website :

"Our engineering goal was to create video signal processing without error, noise or compromise. What you will see in our new line up is pure and original - just as the director intended.

"Our engineers reached a significant achievement by creating black levels that are 80% deeper than previously possible, and with a true contrast ratio of 20,000: 1. This defines the ultimate "blank canvas" ready for high definition movies, television and sporting events.

"The deep blacks and vivid colours are the result of our new deep encased cell structure, crystal emissive layer and first surface colour filter."

The line-up now looks like this, with specs:

Full high-definition flat screen TVs

50-inch and 60-inch models with Digital Filter III Plus

20,000:1 contrast radio

1,920 x 1080 full HD resolution

Optimum mode

Built-in digital TV tuner

50-inch and 60-inch models

20,000:1 contrast radio

1,920 x 1080 full HD resolution

Optimum mode

All four models will be available from this September. Models numbers and pricing have still to be confirmed.

XGA flat screen TVs

42-inch and 50-inch high end models

16,000:1 contrast ratio

1,365 x 768 resolution / 1,024 x 768 resolution

Optimum mode

Built-in digital TV tuner

42-inch and 50-inch models

16,000:1 contrast ratio

1,365 x 768 resolution / 1,024 x 768 resolution

Optimum mode not available

Built-in analogue or digital TV tuners

42-inch and 50-inch models with aluminium surround

16,000:1 contrast ratio

1,365 x 768 resolution / 1,024 x 768 resolution

Optimum mode not available

Built-in digital TV tuner

All four models will be available from in June. Models numbers and pricing have still to be confirmed.

What's not emerged so far is how the model numbers we've been given square up with the product details above. We hope to square that particular circle soon.