Here's the first Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 mobile GPU sighting

The Nvidia Turing series of graphics cards for PC are here and have the PC gaming world in a tizzy, and we haven’t even seen Nvidia’s plans for gaming laptops yet - until now. The first device listing referring to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 mobile GPU has surfaced via GitHub.

WccfTech is among the first to report the news, found more easily through the DeviceHunt website. The device identity number for the Turing graphics processor known to Nvidia as the TU104M – note the ‘M’ for ‘mobile’ – is ‘1eab’, which DeviceHunt shows attached to a public product name attached: ‘GeForce RTX 2080 Mobile.’

WccfTech goes on to include information from a purported industry source, supposedly confirming that this mobile GPU will use Nvidia’s Max-Q chipset design first introduced in the GTX 10 series of mobile graphics chips. This was to be expected, given what Max-Q has already achieved in the realm of thin and light gaming laptops.

There’s no word or even rumor regarding when we’ll see laptops running on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Mobile, sadly. As for the remaining chips in the RTX 20 series, it’s still unknown when we’ll see those even through a leak similar to this much less inside publicly available laptops.

All told, we doubt we’ll see year’s end before getting RTX 20 series gaming laptops in our hands.