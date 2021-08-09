Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice just got a big upgrade on Xbox Series X|S

An optimized version of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is out now for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

For anyone who's spent time with Senua, you'll know that Hellblade already boasts extraordinary detail in terms of its visual and aural presentation, and Senua herself has been so carefully crafted, she looks almost photorealistic at times.

Well, now you can relive Senua's BAFTA-winning journey optimized for Xbox Series X|S and "experience her world through new eyes". The enhanced version will feature even more enriched visuals, DirectX ray tracing, resolution mode "and more", and – perhaps most surprisingly of all – it’s available right now.

Here, take a look:

And yes, the enhanced Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is available to play right now for no extra charge to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Analysis: what makes Hellblade so special?

It's not just Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice's exquisite visuals and sound design that make it one of the best games of a generation. Depicting a "warrior's brutal journey into myth and madness", it was created in collaboration not just with doctors and neuroscientists, but also people who have lived experience of psychosis, too. It makes for an unsettling experience that helps convey to people who've never experienced it themselves exactly how exhausting – and distressing – it is to live with mental illness.

Consequently, few games are as eagerly anticipated as its sequel, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. In development by the same studio behind the original game, Ninja Theory, the next installment was announced back in 2019. We still don't know much about Hellblade 2 beyond the fact it will be a PC and current-gen Xbox console exclusive, but given its predecessor was so highly regarded by critics and gamers alike, we suspect it'll be worth the wait.