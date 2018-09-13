Goodbye jack: Apple has killed off the last iPhones with 3.5mm headphone sockets

Following the announcement of its 2018 iPhone range, which includes the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, it's been revealed that many of its previous iPhone models, including last year's tenth anniversary iPhone X, are being phased out by Apple, as reported by The Verge.

The discontinued handsets, which have now been removed from the Apple website, include the iPhone 6S and iPhone SE, meaning you can no longer buy an iPhone with a 3.5mm headphone jack from the Cupertino company.

Good news for fans of huge bezels: Apple is still selling the iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on its website, making them the only notch-free iOS handsets that you can buy direct from the source.

If you were looking forward to charging your new iPhone on an AirPower mat, you'll have to keep waiting – Apple's upcoming Qi wireless charging solution has also completely vanished from the company's website, putting the likeliness of its release up in the... ahem... 'air' for the time being.

The new iPhone range will be available for pre-order from September 14, with a global release date of September 21.