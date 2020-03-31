Get Disney Plus for free with this 100GB data O2 SIM only deal for just £20 a month

O2 is rarely the cheapest SIM provider out there, with Three, Vodafone and a host of MVNOs sneaking in underneath it. However, its latest offer has brought the network back up on top with loads of data and a free gift.



The SIM plan looks like this - 100GB of data for just £20 a month. On top of the excellent data cap to pricing ratio, this 12-month contract also comes packed with a full six months of Disney Plus, the latest streaming service to go live, packed with Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

Normally, that's a subscription that would cost you £5.99 a month, saving you roughly an extra £36. While this deal does have an end date, it isn't until May 13 so you have plenty of time to decide if its right for you.

But, if being on O2 or the Disney Plus add-on aren't important to you, there are other better value SIM plans. Check out our guide to the best SIM only deals to see what else is available.

O2 SIM only deals + Disney Plus:

SIM only plan from O2 | 12 month contract | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | 6 months of Disney Plus | £20/pm

This looks like one of the best SIM only deals on the market right now. For £20 a month you're getting a massive 100GB of data, already making this one of the best O2 offers in a long time. Throw in the free six months of Disney Plus and this is an all-round winner.

What's Disney Plus like?

Disney Plus is the new hyped up streaming service and it couldn't have come at a better time. Included is most of the Marvel movies, the popular new Star Wars show 'The Mandalorian' and even all of the episodes of The Simpsons.



You can download and save episodes and have 4K HDR with Dolby Vision at your disposal. And if you've got kids to entertain, it is no surprise that Disney Plus comes stacked full of kids content.

