Get 60GB of data with these Vodafone SIM only deals from only £8.50 per month

Big data SIM only deals are great. They take away the fears of that dreaded "you've used up all your data" text each and every month. However, it will come as no surprise that they are often pretty pricey.

But for those looking for something on Vodafone, a pretty great offer has just emerged. It comes in two forms, both offering 60GB of data at a price of £20 a month.

That in itself is a strong price but it does get better. Both of these plans come with cashback promotions, knocking the cost you're paying way down. The amount you save essentially depends on how much work you're willing to put in.

For the more determined people out there, you'll want to go for the cashback by redemption option. This way, you're getting £138 back in cashback. But you'll need to request your money in the 4th, 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th months of your contract.

The much easier approach lands you £90 of cashback instead. It doesn't require any work from your side, you simply invest in the SIM plan and voila you get your £90 in cashback.

Whichever of the two systems works better for you, we've listed them both below and a list of the other popular SIM plans out in the world right now.

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £138 cashback

Out of the two, this is the deal that secures the larger discount. After you take into account the cashback, you're effectively paying just £8.50 a month, making this a bargain for the amount of data you're getting. However, because this is cashback by redemption, you will have to claim it in chunks throughout the contract.

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £90 cashback

The exact same deal just with a small drop in the amount of cashback you're receiving. So why would you want to go for this option instead? The cashback here is automatic so you will receive it without having to do the same level of work as above. After you take that cashback into account, you're effectively paying just £12.50 a month.

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone but the most obvious one is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone allowing you to receive free coffees, discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on what phone you use.

What other SIM only deals are available?

Right now, the best SIM only deals seem to be coming from Three and Smarty Mobile. Three has its unlimited data plan for just £18 a month and an excellent cheap option offering 8GB of data for £8.

Smarty Mobile on the other hand finds its best prices with its 100GB data for £15 a month plan and 30GB for £10 a month offers.