Get 30GB of data for just £10 a month with three's impressive new SIM only deal

On the hunt for a new SIM only deal? Three has just launched a new offer that could be perfect for you, blending affordability, a comfortable amount of data and throwing in 5G at no extra cost.

This SIM in question is offering 30GB of data while only charging £10 a month. Overall, that is both one of Three's best value offers and a leading option at this price point.

With 30GB of data you'll be able to stream 6000 songs online, browse the internet for 15 days straight, or watch 60 hours worth of content in standard definition. In other words, it should be plenty for most people.

If you feel you'll need more data than that, one of Three's other SIM only deals will be perfect. It offers unlimited data, calls and texts but it does boost your monthly bills to £16.

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 a month

This new SIM plan is one of the best value options on the market right now. It will only cost you £10 a month but that price secures you an impressive 30GB of data. That will get you hours of streaming, gaming and social media with ease. Plus, all of Three's SIM plans are 5G enabled at no extra cost.

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three, then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks, or increased roaming, you can see all of the best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at any time, even halfway through a month.