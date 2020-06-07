Garmin fitness tracker sales offer price drops across the US and UK this weekend

Garmin fitness tracker sales are offering discounts on cheap smartwatches across the US and UK this weekend. That means you can bag yourself a brand new piece of wrist-candy for less right now, and we're seeing a massive range to choose from.

Whether you're after a cheap fitness tracker like the Garmin Vivofit 4 (now down to $68.83 / £54.99 in the UK) or the turbo-charged Garmin Venu (available for $349.99 in the US and £269 in the UK), there's plenty to get your hands on. Best Buy and Amazon are currently offering the best prices in the US, whereas Very and Currys are leading the charge with their own Garmin fitness tracker sales in the UK. So, whichever side of the pond you find yourself on, cheap smartwatches are offering some fantastic prices.

We're rounding up all the latest offers below, as well as the latest prices on a range of Fitbit and Apple Watch models further down the page if you want to shop between brands. If nothing takes your fancy today, you can also check out all the best smartwatch prices and deals on a wider range of devices.

Garmin fitness tracker sales in the US

Garmin Vivofit 4 | $79.99 $68.83 at Amazon

The Garmin Vivofit 4 is available for $10 off at Amazon this weekend, boasting a long-lasting battery life and affordable price tag. If you're after a basic fitness tracker (note there's no heart rate tracking in here) you've found a great deal here.

Garmin Forerunner 45S | $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 on the smaller running and fitness smartwatch at Best Buy this weekend and you're picking up an impressive suite of features for your cash. With everything you'd usually expect from a fitness tracker on board, you're also getting access to the Garmin Coach adaptive training program and seven-day battery life.

Garmin Vivomove HR | $199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Want your fitness tracker to operate more like a smartwatch without losing out on key monitoring features? The Vivomove HR is also included in the latest Garmin fitness tracker sales and brings both a classy smartwatch aesthetic and comprehensive fitness functions.

Garmin Vivomove 3 | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the Garmin Vivomove 3 - a gorgeous smartwatch offering up a wide range of fitness features that will serve you well. There's limited stock on this model available at the moment, so you'll have to be fast to secure yours.

Garmin Venu | $349.99 $329.98 at Amazon

If you're after the top dollar item, you'll find a $20 discount at Amazon right now. The Venu brings an AMOLED display with some of the best fitness features around and over 40 workouts to track.

Garmin fitness tracker deals in the UK

Garmin Vivofit 4 | £69.99 £54.99 at Currys

At the cheaper end of this week's Garmin fitness tracker sales is the Garmin Vivofit 4 - a basic tracker with enough features to get you motivated and moving. There's a £15 price cut on this watch right now, as well, so you're getting a cheap fitness tracker for even less.

Garmin Vivomove HR | £169 £129 at Amazon

This is a more smartwatch-oriented design, but there's still a decent amount of fitness features in the Vivomove HR. This isn't the cheapest we've seen it go, but this £129 price tag isn't too far off so if you missed out in the Garmin fitness tracker sales earlier in the year.

Garmin Forerunner 45S | £169.99 £149.99 at Very

Or, spend £20 more and grab the Forerunner 45S if you're after a smaller wrist-piece with some fantastic fitness features. There's full Coach Training support in here, as well as a gorgeous touchscreen display to do it all from.

Garmin Vivomove 3 | £219.99 £189.99 at Very

This hybrid smartwatch offers a sleek aesthetic that will suit more formal situations as well as the gym. The Vivomove 3 combines analogue style with smartphone integration, a hidden touchscreen display, and fitness tracking as well.

Garmin Venu | £299.99 £269.99 at Very

Very are also offering a £30 discount on the Garmin Venu this week, bringing top-tier wrist candy to a slightly lower price point. This fitness tracker is available to order at this price, however it will ship when stock returns on June 20.

