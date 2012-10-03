Xbox Music said to launch on Oct. 26

Xbox Music is reportedly coming sooner rather than later, as reports Wednesday peg Microsoft's new service for a launch later this month.

The Verge reported that multiple sources close to Microsoft have pinned Oct. 26 as the launch for the new streaming music service.

The date makes sense as it would place Xbox Music right alongside the launch of Windows 8 and the Surface tablet and close to the launch of the first Windows Phone 8 devices.

Xbox Music was first announced at E3 in June, and rumors later that month claimed that the service would offer music streaming and downloads through Xbox 360, Windows 8, and Windows Phone, as well as cloud storage.

Play that funky music

Pricing for Xbox Music subscriptions (similar to a Zune Music Pass) recently leaked online, revealing pricing plans for the U.K. and U.S.

Aside from subscriptions, the service will reportedly stream songs through a free, ad-supported platform, seemingly mirroring Spotify's model.

Leaked screenshots of Xbox Music show the words "Save as a Playlist" underneath a cloud option, hinting at possible Skydrive integration to share songs and playlists between devices.

Microsoft also reportedly has plans to offer Xbox Music apps to iOS and Android, though those won't be immediately available.

The Verge also reported Microsoft is looking to launch a Xbox dashboard update to support the new service while also issuing updates for its Music and Video apps for W8 in order to support Xbox Music.

Last week, a Microsoft spokesperson told TechRadar that the company wouldn't comment on the Xbox Music leaks, though was quick to add that Xbox Music will be Microsoft's "definitive music service" and promised to reveal more information as soon as it's available.

Via The Verge