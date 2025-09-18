Not ready for Cloud PCs just yet? Microsoft will still let you stream individual apps to get you started

Windows 365 Cloud Apps are now in public preview

One license will cover unlimited users (but one at a time)

Early testers are calling for some pretty big improvements

Microsoft has launched the public preview of Windows 365 Cloud Apps, so if you’re not prepared for a full Cloud PC desktop just yet, you can now choose to stream individual apps like Outlook or Word on the go.

Windows 365 Cloud Apps run on Windows 365 Frontline Cloud PCs in shared mode, so they’re targeted at task-based roles in industries like retail, healthcare and governments where shift-based and part-time workers would otherwise rack up the costs.

The licensing model allows “unlimited users per license with one active session at a time,” Software Engineer Serena Zhang explained.

Microsoft launched W365 Cloud Apps

“Since Windows 365 Cloud Apps streams only essential applications like Outlook or Word without loading a full desktop, it is ideal for task-based roles,” Zheng added.

By delivering only the essential apps, admins can save resources and simplify management.

Previously available in private preview, the public preview launch comes with some improvements, like a Windows 365 filter within the Windows App and OneDrive auto-launching.

However, general availability and a truly slick process could still be out of reach for now. Private preview users complained that the requirement to create custom images of Windows 365 Cloud Apps was outdated.

Looking ahead, Microsoft plans to integrate cloud apps with Intune for easier and more modern app deployment.

“As requested by customers, we are working to make Intune the single pane of glass for app deployment,” Zheng noted.

On the same day, fellow Microsofter Go Komatsu announced the general availability of Windows 365 Frontline in dedicated mode for US government customers, with one license covering up to three (non-concurrent) workers.

Microsoft also chose the same day to launch Copilot in Intune for Windows 365 in the hope of making IT management simpler and quicker, making September 17 a big day for cloud-based computing.