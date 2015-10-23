Assassin's Creed Syndicate has a long list of Day 1 bugs

Assassin's Creed Syndicate came out this morning on Xbox One, PS4 and PC and has since enjoyed a mostly positive reception, garnering a 77 on score-aggregate website Metacritic.

But the game users have been playing for the past few hours and the one Ubisoft printed and shipped a few weeks ago are two very different entities.

Ubisoft has already issued a hefty patch for Assassin's Creed Syndicate that corrects issues from desynchronization after successfully completing missions to collision detection in the cabbies you use to traverse London.

Kotaku has screencapped the patch notes for the massive update, highlighting 48 areas or mechanics of the game that had issues. Here's each one broken out by category:

Stability & Performance

Improved performance and stability

Audio

Fixed audio missing at the beginning of the introduction cinematic of the "Strange Bedfellows" mission

Fixed some persistent SFX during gameplay

Fixed wrong audio files that were played

Fight

Fixed an issue where, in rare cases, the player was unable to attack after pressing a button during combat

Fixed issues where the animation would not fit the weapon/reaction

Fixed offset animation on moving platforms

Fixed issues with the multi-kills

Fixed camera issues while fighting

Fixed an issue where the main character's weapons disappear after a finisher move if he or she was in stealth prior to the fight

Mission

Fixed an issue where a de-synch loop could happen in the "Change of Plans" mission during the escape part of the mission

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck if they de-synched just after assassinating Lucy Thorne in "A Throrne in the Side" mission

Fixed an issue where some of the Blighters are not in the Gang stronghold area

Fixed issues in cinematics where the player or some props where offset or missing

Fixed issues with the objectives

Fixed issues with fast travel

Behavior

Fixed navigation/parkour issues on specific spots

Fixed camera issues when navigating

Fixed some NPC interaction issues

Fixed issues where the player would be able to use tools when he or she shouldn't

Vehicles

Fixed issues where the player could get stuck between the train and the train station platforms

Fixed a camera glitch when the player was in a vehicle

Fixed loading issues with vehicles

Fixed collision issues with other vehicles

Fixed navigation issues on vehicles

AI/NPC

Fixed issues where NPCs may have problems with their animations

Fixed issues where NPCs might have the wrong reaction

Fixed navigation issues with the NPCs

Fixed an issue in the mission "A Night to Remember" where the ROyal Guards cannot be killed after being affected by a voltaic bomb

Fixed issues where NPCs may get stuck

Fixed an issue where crowd of NPCs would spawn after having the game left idle for more than 30 minutes

Fixed some other NPC spawn issues

Game System

Fixed issues with some trophies

Fixed issues on save/load

Fixed an issue where doors can be lock picked without previously acquiring the Lockpick II skill

Fixed issues where items/missions would not unlock after completing the conditions

World/3D/Menu/HUD

Fixed text issued

Fixed issues with props in the world

Fixed an issue where changing the menu language will reset all options settings

Fixed issues where the menu/progression log was not matching the actual progression

Fixed issues with icons and FX being missing or misplaced

Fixed Animus Mission Debriefing messages showing when they should not

Fixed issues when entering/exiting map menu

It's an extensive list and seeing issues like "a player is unable to attack after pressing a button in combat" and "fixed issues in cinematics where the player and some props were offset or missing" doesn't inspire me to run out and buy the game.

Of course some squashing some bugs post-release is part of the development cycle - heck, having half-a-million beta testers is better than having a few dozen - but Ubisoft's latest patch proves that there's more than a few issues when the game is on its way out to stores.