Fuji announces new Cine lenses and updates X Series lens roadmap

Not content with its X Series mirrorless lenses and its recently announced medium-format GF range of lenses, Fujifilm is also announcing a new line of the Super 35mm cinema lenses, which will be known as MK.

First up is the 18-55mm T2.9, which will be available in March, and this will be closely followed by the 50-150mm T2.9, scheduled for a summer launch.

They will be available for Sony's E-mount with Super 35mm or APS-C sensors initially, with X-mount versions available towards the end of the year.

If you know Fujifilm for just its cameras and, well, film, you may be surprised to learn that that the company also has a rich heritage in cinematography, having been manufacturing its Fujinon lenses for years.

These optics have been used on movie and TV sets around the world, and Fuji says the two new lenses will offer advanced edge-to-edge optical performance and low distortion.

To combat resolving issues associated with using interchangeable lenses for still cameras in movie production, the front-focusing group of lens elements and the zooming group of elements are driven independently of one another to suppress focus shift while zooming, which eliminates the need to re-focus after zooming in or out.

The 18-55mm T2.9 will be priced at $3,799 in the US, with pricing still to be confirmed for the UK and Australia. The price of the 50-150mm is still to be announced.

Fuji adds two lenses to X mount

While things are still pretty vague, Fuji has also announced the development of two new X Series lenses – a 'telephoto prime lens' and an 'ultra-wide angle zoom lens'.

Based on the current X Series lineup we could be looking at a wide-angle prime wider than 14mm, and a telephoto around the 200/300mm mark, but that's about all – as soon as we know more, we'll let you know.