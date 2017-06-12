Fallout 4 and DOOM in virtual reality arrive later this year

You know that joke about DOOM running on anything? You can now add the HTC Vive to that list.

DOOM VFR was shown off at Sunday night’s Bethesda Keynote, alongside Fallout4VR – a version of the game compatible with the HTC Vive headset.

Bethesda first announced Fallout4VR at last year’s E3. Nothing was said about a release date, but players were understandably excited to dive face-first into Fallout 4’s apocalyptic open-world.

Now we know that the game will be out in October of this year. That’s right, five short months from now you’ll be face-to-face with super mutants.

We’ve talked about Fallout in VR before, lamenting the fact that it didn’t have a release date. Now we can just be excited about going inside the wasteland.

Look hell in the face

DOOM is a different story. We had heard rumors that DOOM, one of our favorite games of 2016, was getting a VR version sometime this year but Bethesda has finally confirmed its existence and its full title: DOOM VFR.

What does the ‘F’ stand for? We’ll let you figure that out on your own…

Like Fallout4VR, DOOM VFR will also be available later this year though Bethesda didn't give an exact release date or even a month to go off of.

