Every new show and movie coming to Disney Plus UK next month via Star

Star on Disney Plus is coming to the UK on February 23. What's the significance of this? Well, it basically means you're going to get a lot more TV shows and movies for your subscription fee for Disney Plus, including new originals. Star is a new tile being added to the homepage – like Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars – that will drop a whole load more stuff into the library. This includes adult-targeted entertainment that was previously off-limits to the family-friendly platform.

Now, Disney UK has revealed everything landing with Star's arrival on February 23, including more than 75 TV shows and over 270 extra movies. Four originals are coming at launch, too: Big Sky, Love, Victor, Helstrom and Solar Opposites. That last one is an original animated series from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.

The Star library includes everything from Deadpool 2 to The Favourite, and classic TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Alias. You'll find the complete list below.

Star will also be the home to new originals made by Disney-owned studios in future. Confirmed for 2021, the show Dopesick with Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson will land on the service, along with Elizabeth Holmes drama The Dropout starring Kate McKinnon. It sounds like Disney Plus will be the future home of new FX shows, too, with Jeff Bridges series The Old Man confirmed for this year.

The app will get new parental controls to filter this influx of content, and Disney Plus itself will get a price increase from £5.99 per month to £7.99 on February 23, or £59.99 to £79.90 for annual subscribers. If you're a pre-existing subscriber, however, the price increase doesn't kick in until August 23.

Check out the entire list of Star content coming to Disney Plus UK at launch below:

TV shows

According to Jim

Alias

American Dad

Animal Fight Night

Apocalypse World War War I

Apocalypse: The Second World War

Atlanta

Big Sky

Black-Ish

Bloody Tales of Europe

Bloody Tales of the Tower

Bones

Brothers & Sisters

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buried Secrets of WWII

Burn Notice

Castle

Code Black

Cougar Town

Desperate Housewives

Devious Maids

Drugs, Inc

Family Guy

Feud: Bette and Joan

Firefly

Flashforward

The Fosters

The Gifted

Glee

Grey's Anatomy

Helstrom

The Hot Zone

How I Met Your Mother

Inside North Korea's Dynasty

The Killing

LA 92

Lance

Lie to Me

Lost

Love, Victor

Mafia Confidential

Maradona Confidential

Mars

Modern Family

OJ: Made in America

Perception

Prison Break

Raising Hope

Resurrection

Revenge

Rosewood

Scandal

Scream Queens

Scrubs

Sleepy Hollow

Snowfall

Solar Opposites

Sons of Anarchy

The Strain

Terra Nova

Terriers

Trust

Ugly Betty

Ultimate Survival WWII

Valley of the Boom

Witness to Disaster

WWII Bomb Hunters

The X-Files

The 2000s: The Decade We Saw It All

24

24: Legacy

The 80s: The Decade That Made Us

9/11 Firehouse

The 90s: The Last Great Decade?

9-1-1

Movies