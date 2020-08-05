England vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch the 1st Test cricket match from anywhere

Two of the top red ball cricket sides collide this week, as the 1st Test of England and Pakistan's three match summer series plays at an empty Old Trafford. The latest ICC 2020 rankings have Joe Root's England installed as the fourth best Test side in the world - behind Australia, New Zealand and India - while Azhar Ali and Pakistan sit a few places below that in 7th. Which team will emerge victorious come Sunday, though? There's only one way to know for sure. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a first-class England vs Pakistan live stream and watch today's cricket action online from all over the world.

England vs Pakistan 1st Test: cricket live stream The 1st Test of August's England vs Pakistan series takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester - from Wednesday, August 5 to Sunday, August 9. Play starts each day at 11am BST and Sky Sports is your one and only place for live TV and streaming coverage in the UK. Non-Sky subscribers can watch all the action with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass - while any UK residents abroad can grab a VPN to watch every over just like they would back in Blighty.

Joe Root's side enter the 1st Test in Manchester as comfortable favourites against Pakistan, according to the bookies. They're fresh off an impressive 2-1 series triumph over the West Indies, which saw the hosts pull back from a 0-1 hole to write their names in the history books as the last ever winners of the Wisden Trophy - the new Richards-Botham Trophy taking its place from the next matchup between the two sides.

All-rounder Ben Stokes was in particularly fine form, getting his 150th career Test wicket and knocking a memorable 176 in the 2nd Test - but it was the work of 34-year-old Stuart Broad England cricket fans will ultimately remember. Coming back into the starting XI after being dropped for the first encounter, he took 16 wickets across the 2nd and 3rd Tests to pass 500 on his career and join fellow living legend Jimmy Anderson as the only England bowlers to clear the half-millennium mark.

Pakistan, on the other hand, haven't played competitive cricket since February - when they beat Bangladesh in a one-off Test. That came just before March's global sporting shutdown, so while Azhar Ali's men are certainly well-rested, the worry is they might lack the sharpness of their opponents.

However, England have their own fitness concerns for this week's 1st Test against Pakistan, as talisman Stokes might not be 100% fit to bowl due to a quad injury - the Durham Cricket man having been restricted to just batting in the final Windies Test. Whatever happens, it's sure to be an action-packed series, so read on as we explain how to watch England vs Pakistan and live stream the 1st Test from anywhere today.

How to watch England vs Pakistan cricket from outside your country

Fans of red ball cricket in the UK, Australia and the US can read on for details of how to watch all this summer's England vs Pakistan Test action. However, if you're away from home country and looking to catch the action, you'll likely to find you won't be able to use your normal streaming services thanks to geo-blocking.

Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via some dodgy feed your mate told you about.

England vs Pakistan live stream: watch the 1st Test cricket match online in the UK

Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights to the cricket in the UK, including the 1st Test of this August's England vs Pakistan series. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers. You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month - the Monthly Pass being the ONLY way to go for cricket fans with three Tests between England and Pakistan set to take place this month. In addition, you'll get loads of live football matches, PGA Tour golf, F1 racing, NBA basketball, and much more. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above. Coverage begins each day of the Test at 10.30am BST on Sky Sports Cricket, with play scheduled to start at 11am.

How to live stream England vs Pakistan 2020 and watch cricket online

For those Down Under, Fox Sports is generally the place to watch cricket. Bizarrely, as it's a pay TV channel, this is actually great news for cord-cutters, as it means that streaming service Kayo Sports will be offering end-to-end England vs Pakistan coverage without the need to take out a contract. Kayo is also significantly cheaper, with a Kayo Sports Basic Package costing $25 per month and allowing users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but this means you can get it for peanuts by splitting a subscription with friends or family - and if you haven't used it before, there's even a FREE TRIAL to take advantage of. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above. Coverage of the 1st Test starts at 8pm AEST every day.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 1st Test: get a cricket live stream in the US

For red ball fans in America, Willow TV is the official US broadcaster of the series. The service costs $9.99 a month and is also available on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as outlined above will ensure you don't miss any of the action. The first ball will be bowled at at 6am ET/3am PT every day, but as it's Test cricket, you can tune it to plenty of action at more sociable hours - play should run until around 2-3pm ET most days, depending on light.

How to watch England Test cricket online in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in Australia - though as there's no local interest, it doesn't seem that the country's version of Sky Sports is airing this week's England vs Pakistan opener. When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier. While the postponed of the T20 World Cup this autumn means the Black Caps have no scheduled matches on the horizon, a number of players are expected to participate in the IPL.