England vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch 3rd Test cricket from anywhere

With a combination of rain and bad light ensuring the 2nd Test ended in an underwhelming draw, cricket fans will be hoping this 3rd and potentially decisive final Test will match the high drama of the 1st as England take on Pakistan at Southampton's Rose Bowl. Follow our guide as we explain how you can get an England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live stream and watch all of the cricket action online from wherever you are in the world.

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test The 3rd Test of August's England vs Pakistan series takes place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton from Friday, August 21 to Tuesday, August 25. Play starts each day at 11am BST in the UK or 3pm PKT in Pakistan - where you can watch England vs Pakistan FREE on PTV Sports! Any fans abroad need only use a VPN to watch whatever coverage they normally would at home, be it Sky or PTV.

The hosts remain 1-0 up in the series, but Pakistan have more than enough moments to give them confidence this weekend and will be hoping the weather allows them a chance to win this Test and draw the series. Only a day and a half's play was possible in the previous one, and the ECB has said it will consider earlier start times going forward, where adverse weather interrupts the proceeding day's play.

This could be something we see sooner rather than later, too, with intermittent rain and winds of over 60mph potentially bringing things to a halt this Friday. When the action is under way, Jofra Archer is expected to the England starting XI, with Sam Curran likely to make way for the paceman, though the home side will once again miss both the batting and bowling attributes of Durham ace Ben Stokes.

While many had tipped Pakistan's batting order to struggle against England's attack, they've held up well, with Babar Azam, Abid Ali and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan all impressing at the crease for the tourists amid tough conditions in the 2nd Test - and opener Shan Masood notching a 156 run innings in the 1st. They've not lost a Test series against England home or away since 2010, and will no doubt relish a battle in keeping that run alive.

Read on as we explain how to watch England vs Pakistan and live stream the 3rd Test from anywhere this week - including for FREE in Pakistan where it's on PTV Sports.

Don't miss: how to get a FREE Champions League Final live stream

How to watch England vs Pakistan cricket from outside your country

Fans of red ball cricket in the UK, Pakistan, Australia and the US can read on for details of how to watch all this summer's England vs Pakistan Test action. However, if you're away from home country and looking to catch the action, you'll likely to find you won't be able to use your normal streaming services thanks to geo-blocking.

Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via some dodgy feed your mate told you about.

ExpressVPN - get 3 months FREE with this deal

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of what's out there, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.View Deal

(Image credit: Future)

How to get a FREE England vs Pakistan live stream: watch the 3rd Test on PTV in Pakistan

The 3rd Test between England and Pakistan will be live on both Sony Ten and the state-owned PTV Sports. This is absolutely fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, no sign-up or registration required. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website and they'll be to watch every over without paying a penny. Play starts at 3pm PAK in Pakistan each day - subject to change, as we mention above.

England vs Pakistan live stream: watch the 3rd Test online in the UK

Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights to the cricket in the UK, including the 3rd Test of this August's England vs Pakistan series. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers. You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day or £25 a month - the Monthly Pass being the ONLY way to go for cricket fans with three Tests between England and Pakistan set to take place this month. In addition, you'll get loads of live football matches, PGA Tour golf, F1 racing, NBA basketball, and much more. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above. Coverage begins each day of the Test at 10.30am BST on Sky Sports Cricket, with play scheduled to start each day at 11am. However, once again, earlier start times could come into play during this Test if the weather curtails the previous day's action.

How to live stream England vs Pakistan and watch the 3rd Test in Australia

For those Down Under, Fox Sports is generally the place to watch cricket. Bizarrely, as it's a pay TV channel, this is actually great news for cord-cutters, as it means that streaming service Kayo Sports will be offering end-to-end England vs Pakistan coverage without the need to take out a contract. Kayo is also significantly cheaper, with a Kayo Sports Basic Package costing $25 per month and allowing users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but this means you can get it for peanuts by splitting a subscription with friends or family - and if you haven't used it before, there's even a FREE TRIAL to take advantage of. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above. Coverage of the 3rd Test is set to start at 8pm AEST every day.

How to watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: get a cricket live stream in the US

For red ball fans in America, Willow TV is the official US broadcaster of the series. The service costs $9.99 a month and is also available on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as outlined above will ensure you don't miss any of the action. The first ball will be bowled at at 6am ET/3am PT every day, but as it's Test cricket, you can tune it to plenty of action at more sociable hours - play should run until around 2-3pm ET most days, depending on light.

How to watch England Test cricket online in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in NZ - though as there's no local interest, it doesn't seem that the country's version of Sky Sports is airing this week's third Test. When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier. While the postponed of the T20 World Cup this autumn means the Black Caps have no scheduled matches on the horizon, a number of players are expected to participate in the IPL when that starts in September.