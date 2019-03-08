Disney's streaming service reportedly includes every Disney film ever made

If it's going to take on the might of Netflix, Disney knows that its upcoming video streaming service is going to need a pretty strong content offering – and according to people in the know, Disney is throwing everything it has got at the new platform.

According to Polygon, the Disney+ service is going to include "the entire Disney motion picture library" shortly after it launches. That means every film Disney has ever made (or bought) will be available on demand.

That quote is attributed to Disney CEO Bob Iger, who was speaking to investors at a meeting in St Louis. Original programming is also going to be part of the mix.

It makes something of a shift in strategy for Disney: the studio has previously been known for keeping its movies in a 'Disney vault', only putting titles on sale for a limited period of time.

What we know so far

"The movies that you speak of that traditionally have been kept in a 'vault' and brought out basically every few years will be on the service," Iger is reported to have said. "And then, of course, we're producing a number of original movies and original television shows as well that will be Disney-branded."

Iger also confirmed that newer Disney movie releases will make their way to Disney+ within a year of being released in cinemas, so you can quickly catch up with the adventures of Captain Marvel and friends.

While we know Disney+ is on the way and scheduled to launch sometime later in 2019, we don't know exactly when it's going to appear or how much it will cost.

We have however seen some original shows teased, including a live-action Star Wars series called The Mandalorian, which will apparently tell the tale of a warrior in the style of Boba and Jango Fett.