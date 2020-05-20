Dell XPS and Inspiron laptop deals see big price cuts in the US and UK

These Dell XPS and Inspiron laptop deals are hitting both the US and UK with some excellent price cuts right now. That means you can pick up a cheap Inspiron model for even less this week, or grab Dell's leading model for as much as $400 off in the latest sales.

Whether you're shopping for a cheap working from home machine or a more powerful workhorse for media editing or a spot of gaming, there's something for every laptop hunter in these sales.

Starting at just $279.99 in the US, we're seeing Dell laptop deals span the entire range of latest 10th generation processors and massive SSDs - all included in that impressive Dell XPS price tag. Meanwhile, the UK is seeing similar savings with £100 off Very's selection of Dell XPS machines, and Currys offering powerful Inspiron machines for as little as £449 this week.

These Dell laptop deals continue to offer some stunning prices this week, but stock is running thin in the UK in particular. That means you might have to be speedy to secure your next laptop if the offers below suit you well. If they don't you can always head over to the best laptop deals and sales we've found this week for some more inspiration.

Laptop deals: US

Dell XPS laptop deals

Dell XPS 13 Touch 13.3-inch laptop | $849.99 $799.99 at Dell

The cheapest Dell XPS laptop deal this week comes in at just $799.99. That's a fantastic price for Dell's leading laptop range, especially an XPS with a 10th generation i5 processor, 128GB SSD, and 4GB RAM.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop | $899.99 $849.99 at Dell

If you're after more storage and RAM this week, this XPS 13 is offering a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM for just $50 more than the model above. You're keeping the 10th gen i5 processor, but you can upgrade to an i7 processor with the same specs for $999.99.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 13.3-inch laptop | $1,649.99 $1,399.99 at Dell

For more flexibility, this 2-in-1 Dell XPS laptop can be used as a tablet or conventional laptop. That doesn't mean it compromises on power though, there's a 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD under the hood.

Dell XPS 15 15.6-inch laptop | $1,949.99 $1,549.99 at Dell

There's a fantastic $400 saving on this 15.6-inch Dell XPS laptop this week. You're picking up a $2000 laptop for just over $1,500 here and getting the power to prove it. With a 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and GTX 1650 graphics, this computer is ready for anything. Plus, you're even getting a gorgeous 4K UHD OLED display as well.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 13.4-inch laptop | $2,049.99 $1,699.99 at Dell

At the top end of the price list this week, this 13-inch model offers a touchscreen that can be flipped around to use as a powerful tablet as well. With a 10th generation i7 processor, 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM this is a good workhorse of a computer with the lightness of the XPS chassis.

Cheap Dell Inspiron laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 14-inch laptop | $329.99 $279.99 at Dell

Grabbing a 128GB SSD under $300 is always a great laptop deal, even more so when it's on a 14-inch Dell Inspiron machine. You're also picking up an Intel Pentium processor and 4GB RAM to keep things ticking over, all with a $50 discount.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 15.6-inch laptop | $749.99 $599.99 at Dell

Save $150 on this 2-in-1 Dell Inspiron with a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD this week. That's a great price for the latest generation of processing and decent mid-range specs.

Dell Inspiron 17 3000 17.3-inch laptop | $719.99 $649.99 at Dell

$649 is a fairly standard price for 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD with the latest 10th generation i5 processor, but you're also picking up a larger display than usual here. A 17.3-inch screen will work best if you're not looking for an easily portable laptop, but the slimline Dell Inspiron chassis keeps things light as well.

Laptop deals: UK

Cheap Dell XPS and Inspiron laptop deals in the UK

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | £499 £449 at Currys

With 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, this cheap laptop is looking even better with £50 slashed off the price at Currys. There's a Ryzen 5 processor in here keeping everything running, all on a full-sized 15.6-inch display.

Dell Inspiron 15 5590 15.6-inch laptop | £849 £799 at Currys

If you need more power under the hood, however, this 5000-series is now under £800. With a 10th generation i7 processor, there's certainly more going on inside this 15.6-inch chassis, and 8GB RAM, 32GB of Intel Optane memory, and a 512GB SSD mean this laptop is ready for anything.

Dell Inspiron 13 13.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop | £929 £829 at Currys

A smaller laptop, but one with more flexibility, the Dell Inspiron 13 2-in-1 model is now available for £100 less at Currys. You're picking up the latest 10th generation i5 processor with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD inside but you can also upgrade to an i7 processor for £899 at Currys.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop | £1,199.99 £1,099.99 at Very

Very's Dell XPS laptop deals start at just £1,099 this week, with the £100 saving sitting well on this 13.3-inch model. You're getting a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage as well as a year of Microsoft Office 365 all in the gorgeous Dell XPS shell.

Dell XPS 15 15.6-inch laptop | £1,349.99 £1,249.99 at Very

Looking to get some gaming in too? This Dell XPS 15 deal also comes packed with GTX 1650 graphics to take on all the latest games. You're keeping the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD of the model above, but dropping the processor down to a 9th generation i5 to keep the cost down.

Dell XPS 15 15.6-inch laptop | £1,499.99 £1,399.99 at Very

Why not have it all, though, with this £100 saving on a Dell XPS 15 with a 9th generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and the same GTX 1650 graphics as well.

