Daytona 500 live stream: how to watch NASCAR 2021 online from anywhere

The drivers are revved up and ready for the annual NASCAR season curtain-raiser - and you don't have to miss a single turn of the racing action. Follow our guide below as we explain where to find an Daytona 500 live stream you can trust and watch NASCAR online today wherever you are in the world.

Arguably the biggest American motorsports event on the calendar, this Sunday's race will once again see 40 drivers hurtle around the oval, 2.5-mile long Daytona International Speedway track in Florida

Usually played out in front of a sell-out crowd of more than 100,000 fans, coronavirus restrictions mean that only an estimated 30,000 fans will be able to attend the season-opening race this time out.

Also unfamiliar will be a number of big name drivers turning out for new teams, with Bubba Wallace now plying his trade for 23XI Racing, Kyle Larson moving to Hendrick Motorsports, and Christopher Bell shifting to Joe Gibbs Racing. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson won't be in the field, either, having retired at the end of the 2020 season.

Instead, all eyes will be on last year's winner Denny Hamlin and this year's favourite, as he looks to become the first driver to win three consecutive Daytona 500 races - only the fourth speedster ever to have the chance.

Defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will also be among the bookies favourites, while 2008 winner Ryan Newman makes a welcome return to the race, having suffered a horrifying crash at the end of last year’s event.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of NASCAR racing or just want to tune into the 63rd Daytona 500 this weekend, we’ll show you how to live stream the race online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch a Daytona 500 live stream from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream the Daytona 500 below. But you might run into a problem trying to tune in if you're abroad right now - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred Daytona 500 live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

How to watch Daytona 500: live stream NASCAR's biggest 2021 race online in the US

Fox is the exclusive broadcaster of the Great American Race in the US, with build-up coverage starting at 11am ET on Sunday ahead of the race itself at 2.30pm ET. You can tune into the race on Fox Sports' streaming platform - but you will have to enter your cable provider’s credentials to get access to this stream. Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use instead - loads of which come with a completely free trial. The two best options in this case are:

fuboTV $19.99 for the first two months - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $65 a month for the Family plan which includes 122 channels. There's a FREE 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself. Fox is available throughout the country.



$19.99 for the first two months - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $65 a month for the Family plan which includes 122 channels. There's a FREE 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself. Fox is available throughout the country. Sling TV $35 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial. Fox is available in a number of major markets.

And remember, if you're abroad right now you can hotwire a VPN to tune into the broadcast of your choice, no matter where are in the world.

How to watch the 2021 Daytona 500: live stream NASCAR in Canada today

If you live in Canada and have a cable subscription, then you’ll be able to watch the Daytona 500 on TSN1. The network’s coverage will begin with the pre-race at 2pm ET (11am PT) followed by the actual race at 2.30pm ET (11.30am PT). Anyone with the channel as part of their TV package can just login with their details on the TSN website - while those without cable after a Daytona 500 live stream option can check out its standalone TSN Direct streaming service, which is priced from just CAD$7.99 a month.

Live stream Daytona 500: how to watch NASCAR 2021 online in the UK

The great news for motorsports fans in the UK is that you'll once again be able to watch the Daytona 500 on subscription service Premier Sports with live coverage from Florida beginning at 7pm GMT on Sunday evening. You'll find Premier Sports available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media - but there's also a streaming-only option available, Premier Player, costing £9.99 for the full works including all Premier Sports channels plus LaLiga TV and BoxNation. And remember. If you're outside the UK this weekend but really want to catch that Premier Sports Daytona 500 live stream, then you'll need to install and download a VPN and watch as if back at home.

How to watch the 2021 Daytona 500 and live stream NASCAR racing in Australia

The exclusive Australian broadcaster for this year's race is Fox Sports. If you don't have it on cable, then you're still in luck as Fox is partnered with great value sports streaming service Kayo Sports. Unlike most pay TV bundles, Kayo features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Coverage starts on Kayo at 4.30am AEDT on Monday morning ahead of the 6.30am AEDT green flag. Australians abroad can access Kayo and other top Aussie streaming services from anywhere in the world with the help of a VPN - our latest 2021 testing showing that our recommended Virtual Private Network is working well with the service.

How to watch the 2021 Daytona 500: live stream NASCAR in New Zealand