The best Boxing Day sales 2017: bringing you the best UK deals right now

We know Boxing Day feels like a lifetime of mince pies, chocolate and leftovers ago, but the Boxing Day sales are still raging on even though we're now in January! With barely any of the top deals out of stock there are loads of great bargains still to take advantage of, and some still dropping in price.

So if you're after something as a little treat for yourself (the TV deals we've seen this year have been excellent, for instance) then have a little nose through the deals we've got below.

When did the Boxing Day sales start?

Not a silly question at all. We actually saw loads of retailers push the button (probably with gravy on their fingers) at some point on Christmas Day, and some even before that. We're still watching all of the usual suspects like a hawk throughout the Christmas break and will bring you the deals when they go live.

As you can imagine, retailers will have put their best deals online already, which is why we've been up since the crack of dawn every day to catch the best ones for you, so check out our extensive list of retailers that are having a Boxing Day sale.

So, who's having a Boxing Day sale?

All the big stores are getting stuck in. With so many keen shoppers going online over the Christmas period in recent years, it's just too good a chance for them to finish 2017 off with some extra money in the bank. Let's take a look at the big hitters below and what you can nab from each.

The Amazon Boxing Day sale is a great place to start. Amazon has been discounting a huge range of items and we received a sneak peek before they went live, so we were able to prepare a curated list of the best ones. Because you shouldn't have to make your way through the chaff when you're supposed to be on a break. View today's deals: Amazon

Currys and PC World are one and the same now, so we'll just call them Currys though to keep things simple. Currys has gone big on discounted TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners, dashcams, cameras, kitchen electricals and more. View today's deals: Currys

Very.co.uk has been on the rise for a while now and we saw a fantastic selection of deals from the pink-loving online store on Black Friday. Super PS4 deals and Xbox One X bundles took centre stage for us, and there have been some great laptop and TV deals too. Very is a prime candidate for discounts on clothing and health & beauty products too. View today's deals: Very

AO is another store on the up and it's been a regular visitor on our selection of cheap TV deals all year round. While we also expected it to have a few laptops on offer, AO really specialises in home electrics. So if you're after a new fridge, freezer, washing machine, kettle, microwave and the like AO.com will have something for you. View today's deals: AO

John Lewis doesn't really like sales, but it does like to nab customers from other retailers by offering a price match service. Why bother with the faff? Because John Lewis offers a two year guarantee on a huge selection of items at no extra charge, which is great for peace of mind when buying electrical items. Despite its disdain for sales, we saw JL unleash some sweet TV, laptop and electrical item deals on Black Friday and it's got involved again during this sales period. View today's deals: John Lewis

Tesco has a few Boxing Day and Black Friday sales under its belt now and actually competes throughout the year on loads of our favourite tech items, and this year it's had deals on laptops, TVs, consoles and so on. It's a great time to seriously rack up some Clubcard points. View today's deals: Tesco

Argos is one of those retailers who always seem to be having a sale on, so as expected, it's made a bit of a song and dance for the Boxing day sales. Annoyingly, much of its stock is region-based, but you can check availability by entering your postcode before going through the checkout process. Discounted prices on laptops, TVs, toys and console bundles are still well worth a look. View today's deals: Argos

Game.co.uk is very hit-and-miss when it comes to deals, but it had some excellent offers around Black Friday for console and PlayStation VR bundles. There have been a few little deals from the vendor, and Wolfenstein 2 for £19.99 was one of the better deals we saw on Black Friday, but we didn't see a lot there from it this Christmas in the same vein. View today's deals: Game

CDKeys.com is one of the cheapest places on the net for PC games all year round and offer fantastic prices followed by instant delivery of the code, with major platforms like Steam, uPlay, Origins and Battlenet supported. It's not all about the PC crowd though as CDKeys have some of the best deals going on PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships too. View today's deals: CDKeys

The Zavvi Boxing Day sales are usually worth a look, especially for film and TV fans. Zavvi has a huge range of exclusive steelbook editions of movies old and new too. Console bundles are a bit hit-and-miss, but it had a couple of decent ones on Black Friday at least. Pop culture merchandise is a big seller there too, but we haven't seen a lot of top deals from the retailer this Christmas. View today's deals: Zavvi

Mobiles.co.uk is taking advantage of the growing trend to buy and upgrade phone contracts online rather than on the highstreet. This site offered the very best mobile phone deals back on Black Friday so you can expect more of the same from this trusted mobile phone seller - and we've seen a couple of great iPhone deals this year if you're thinking of an upgrade. View today's deals: Mobiles.co.uk

Carphone Warehouse is an established highstreet retailer and is also one of the best online retailers now. We've picked out the best mobile phone deals, (including a top choice on the Pixel 2 this year) whether they're standalone smartphones, contract phones, voucher codes or whatever else looks like a great mobile deal to us. View today's deals: Carphone Warehouse

Ok, admittedly not the most 'techie' retailer on this list, but we try to be helpful if we know there are deals to be had out there. And we all wear clothes right? Well you should, especially at this time of year. Next is one of the UK's most popular clothing retailers and are known for massive sales at this time of year. But why queue outside when you can check out the ongoing Next Boxing Day sale and clearance deals at home? This could be a great chance to spruce up your wardrobe ahead of New Year's Eve. View today's deals: Next

The best Boxing Day sales deals

HP 14-inch Intel Pentium £319.99 @ Argos

This is one of the best-selling laptop deals on Argos' site right now. Not only is the price cut down for this decent machine with an Intel Pentium processor, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, but you also get a subscription to McAfee Internet Security and a carry case to make sure you start 2018 off the right way.View Deal

TV and video deals

Panasonic TX-40EX600B | Now £449 | Amazon

This model features a 40-inch 4K screen with HDR, and includes Panasonic's excellent Smart TV OS. A great TV at a cheap price of £449 down from £750.View Deal

Hisense H55N5500 55-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £499 | Amazon

It's always great to see great 55-inch 4K TVs going under £500, but it's especially rare to find one with a High Dynamic Range (HDR) display too for such a low price. Well worth a look at just £499 down from £619.View Deal

Hisense H60NEC5600UK 60-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £629 | Amazon

An unbelievable price for a 60-inch TV with smart features and a 4K HDR display. You only have to look at the other prices in the size category to see what a huge saving this Hisense TV deal provides. Now, where are you going to put it?View Deal

Sony Bravia KD55XE7002 4K TV | Now £599 | Amazon

This 55-inch 4K HDR Sony TV is at its cheapest ever price right now as it's down to £599 from £1000. You're getting a lot of screen for your money and the price is still highly reasonable.View Deal

Panasonic TX-40EX700B 4K TV | Now £479 | Amazon

This 4K set offers four times the resolution of Full HD. It's been reduced from its £800 launch price to a much more reasonable sub-£500 bracket. It did drop even lower at one point in the sales, but £479 is still a good price for this TV.View Deal

LG 49UJ630 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV | Now £399.99 | Amazon

Looking to get in on the 4K revolution on a budget? This LG set may not boast HDR (it's TV's favourite buzzword right now), but has one of the most intuitive and broad smart TV operating systems built in.View Deal

Samsung 55MU6400 55-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £588 | Amazon

If you're in the market for a great Samsung 4K TV deal then how about this just £588? As with any decent Smart TV, you're also getting built-in Wi-Fi, meaning you can enjoy 4K streaming without additional cable clutter.View Deal

SAMSUNG QE65Q7CAMTXZT 65-inch 4K HDR QLED TV| Now £1679 | Amazon

This TV offers a almost zero-gap wall-mount to make its curved frame look even better, and Quantum Dot colour reproduction, which improves the quality and brightness of what’s being shown on screen. This is more like it for the price - although we’re not seeing this set listed many other places at the moment. It's a massive reduction from the previous £2149 price too.View Deal

Samsung UE55MU6220 55-inch 4K TV | Now £579.99 | Very

Samsung's mid-range 4K TVs are amongst the best around thanks to their high-quality VA panels and Tizen operating system. This one is reduced from £769.View Deal

LG 49SJ810V 49-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV| £579 | Currys

Want a massive 4K TV but don't want to spend all your savings? This LG set is a Curry's exclusive but comes with a lot of decent features - including Dolby Vision HDR. Well worth a look for the price.View Deal

Samsung UE49MU6670 49" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Curved LED TV | £599 | Currys

Okay, curvy TVs aren't for everyone but given the Samsung UE49MU6670 is now just £599, who are we to argue? The price has been slashed by £250 and you get HDR for this and a television literally ahead of the curve.View Deal

Samsung UE55MU6670 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Curved LED TV | £699 | Currys

This curvy TV has been subject to a superb £350 price drop and while its bendy frame won't be for everyone, the price certainly is. Packed into the curved frame is HDR, smart TV smarts and 3x HDMI slots.View Deal

LG 55SJ810V 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV| £749 | Currys

Want a cheaper 4K TV, but like the idea of having a massive 55 inches in your living room? This LCD set will do just that - this is going to be the thing that overpowers your living room and causes your non-tech family to wonder WHY you bought such a big TV...View Deal

Sony Bravia KD65XE8596 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV | £1299 | Currys

Fancy an Ultra HD TV with all the HDR goodness you could want? Then this Sony Bravia could well be for you. Yes, you are still paying over £1,000 but there's £300 off of the price and we can't find it cheaper anywhere else at the moment.View Deal

Samsung UE65MU7070 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV | £1299 | Currys

It looks like £1,299 is the go-to price at the moment for a top-spec Ultra HD TV. This one has £300 knocked off the price and has all the smarts you need, including HDR. We haven't found a better price for this telly yet.View Deal

LG OLED55C7V 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV| £1499 | Currys

Like the 65-inch option below, this TV is discounted heavily and exclusive to Curry's. The OLED tech is what attracts over cheaper LCD options, which don't carry quite the same the level of brightness.View Deal

LG OLED65C7V 65" Smart 4K HDR OLED TV| £2499 | Currys

This is a good deal for the exclusive TV for Curry's - you'll find the B7 elsewhere, which uses the same panel, but this option is a tiny bit more advanced. Worth checking out the 55-inch option for a thousand pounds less, though.View Deal

Samsung UE40MU6120 40-inch TV | Now £349 | John Lewis

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV with HDR from a reputable name then this is a very decent offering from Samsung and now £100 cheaper than usual thanks to the promotion. You're also getting a five-year guarantee.View Deal

LG 49UJ635V 49-inch TV | Now £419 | John Lewis

If you've been holding out for a reasonably sized 4K TV with HDR from a good brand in the Boxing Day sales you might be interested in this LG offer. It's £80 cheaper than usual and you're getting a five year guarantee.View Deal

Hisense H50N6800 50-inch 4K Smart TV | Now £549 | John Lewis

Hisense is really making a name for itself right now with some of the best cheap 4K TVs across multiple sizes. This 50-inch TV comes with a sweet 4K picture and Smart TV functions - all viewable in glorious HDR.View Deal

LG 55SJ850V 55-inch TV | Now £799 | John Lewis

At 55-inches this is no small screen, but that gives you so much more space to enjoy the 4K and HDR content it supports. At £100-off it's worth a look. View Deal

Panasonic 58DX802B HDR 4K 3D Smart TV | £899 | John Lewis

This Panasonic 'Freestyle Design' stand is one of the most stunning looking TVs we've seen in recent years and will be a real centerpiece in your living room. The internal spec is amongst the best out there too. John Lewis is also currently £100 cheaper than the next best deal and is offering a five year warranty.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55A1BU 55-inch OLED HDR 4K TV | Now £2399 | John Lewis

This stunningly thin TV might not look cheap, but it's actually come down £800 since launching earlier this year. The excellent OLED 4K HDR Triluminous display is supported by a rear stand that's not visible from the front, meaning there's nothing on show except for the screen. The Sony wizards have even designed the new Bravia so the sound comes through the the screen. John Lewis is offering a five year guarantee on this 4K TV deal too for added peace of mind.View Deal

Sony Bravia 85-inch 85XD8505 LED HDR 4K TV | Now £7899 | John Lewis

So, you're absolutely sure you can fit this through the door? Will it get around the corner on the stairs? Serious questions that should all be ignored in favour of owning this monstrosity. Buy it now and bask in its glory (you won't need any heating if you sit close enough). Consequences are for lesser beings. This John Lewis deal comes with a five year guarantee too.View Deal

Hisense H43N5300 43-inch 4K Smart TV | Now £329 | Argos

The lack of HDR keeps the cost satisfyingly low on this 43-inch 4K Smart TV. If you've no desire to take advantage of HDR content in gaming or on select streamed content, this this is more than enough TV for your money.View Deal

Philips 55PUS6262 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Ambilight TV | Now £569 | Argos

Philips recently released a new wave of Ambilight TVs for 2017 and you'll struggle to find any of the older ones around anymore. That being said, Argos has just knocked £30 off the new 55-inch version with Smart TV apps and a 4K HDR screen equipped with ambilight technology illuminating nearby surfaces to the sides of the TV. We're expecting Ambilight TVs to really take off this Autumn. The other Ambilight models have been discounted too .View Deal

LG 65UJ651V 65-inch 4K TV |Now £999 | Argos

This is a pretty small price for such a big screen. 65 inches, 4K and HDR support, and a trusted TV brand all for under £1000 at Argos thanks to the £100 discount. View Deal

Hisense H50N5300 50-inch 4K Smart TV | Now £379 | Argos

If you're not bothered about HDR, but still want a 50-inch 4K TV deal, then this is the one for you as it's £150 cheaper than many HDR models. Pay £100 more though and you can get a 55-inch model instead as mentioned below..View Deal

Hisense H55N5300 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV | Now £479 | Argos

If you're not too bothered about getting a HDR-enabled TV just yet, but would like to upgrade to 4K, you can save quite a lot of money with this deal. If this is a bit too much, how about the model above? It's £100 less and only five inches smaller.View Deal

Philips 55PUS6162 55-inch HDR 4K Smart TV | Now £479 | Argos

Been waiting a while for a 55-inch for less than £500? We can just about do that for you today with this cheap 4K TV going for just £479.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD55XE7073SU 4K HDR Smart TV | Now £629 | Argos

We know, the flashy bezel-free Bravia model above is very expensive. Just look how much money you can save on this 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV deal at just £629 from Argos. This is great value for a 4K HDR Bravia with a big discount this week.View Deal

Hisense H75N6800UK 75-inch HDR 4K LED TV | Now £1999 | Tesco

How much TV can your home handle? You can knock a giant £300 off this HUGE 75-inch Hisense H75N6800UK ULED 4K HDR TV at Tesco, now down to £1999 - although stock is getting low. View Deal

PANASONIC DMP-UB700EBK Smart 4K Ultra HD 3D Blu-ray Player | £195 | Currys

4K! Woop. 3D! Not so woop. But this Panasonic Ultra HD Blu-ray player can play both and is yours for £154 off of the price. And it just so happens, we gave this player 5 stars in our review!View Deal

Gaming deals

Mario Edition Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Odyssey £329.99 @ Nintendo

This limited edition bundle comes with two Mario-red controllers and a copy of the excellent super Mario Odyssey. We've seen the price creep up lately though, so this might be your last chance if you fancy the deeper red Joy-Cons.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Odyssey | £321 @ Amazon

All of the various Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch bundles have been enormously popular since launch. This is a decent price too. And while it's technically sold out right now on Amazon, you can still order it for when stock comes back, which is a good idea at this price.View Deal

PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | £229 @ Amazon

This new Amazon bundle comes with a copy of FIFA 18. So many other FIFA bundles have gone right up in price now since the main sales periods are winding up. But Amazon is holding out with this cheapest FIFA 18 PS4 bundle at just under £230.View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 Camera | Doom VFR | VR Worlds | £313.99 @ Amazon

This starter bundle comes with everything you need to dive face-first into VR on your PS4. Doom VFR works surprisingly well as a virtual reality experience and isn't just a rehash of the 2016 game. The headset alone was £350 a few weeks ago.View Deal

Xbox wireless controller in zest orange £54.99 @ Argos

Gaming controllers can get a little same-y so it's nice to see different colour options appear now and again. This bright orange controller is exclusive to Argos so get it while you still can. Also available on the Argos eBay store.View Deal

Deep Pink Xbox One controller £49.99 @ Argos

Wow, that's pink alright. for an exclusive colour though, that's not a bad price at all for a new Xbox One controller. If stock at your local Argos is out, try their eBay store too for an extra home delivery option.View Deal

Assassin's Creed: Origins on Xbox One, plus free code for Assassin's Creed Unity £29.99 @ CDKeys

Wow, any chance you can get right now to get Assassin's Creed: Origins for less than £30 should be snapped up straight away. It's a digital copy, but from one of the most reliable stores around. You're also getting a free code for AC: Unity, which you could give to someone you don't like that much as a late Christmas present.View Deal

PlayerUnknown's Battlgrounds (PUBG) plus Assassin's Creed: Unity £19.99 @ CDKeys

CDKeys are smashing the Xbox One game deals during this sales period and this is fantastic for a game that's only just been released on Xbox One. Find out why this game has been taking the PC gaming world by storm via your Xbox One for the lowest price yet. We're not sure what use you'd have for AC: Unity though as it's a low point in the series.View Deal

Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers Bundle £349.99 @ Amazon

This deal was popular on Black Friday, and it's back again for the Boxing Day sale period - your chance to get all next-gen virtually real through your PC. A low price for a limited time.View Deal

Laptop and Macbook deals

Apple MacBook Air 2017 £773 (with voucher code) @ Argos

Use voucher code: MAC10. The newest Apple Macbook Air laptops can be frightfully expensive, but Argos has a belter of voucher code deal today on this 13-inch model with an i5 processor and 128GB SSD. Instead of £859, the voucher knocks it down to £773.10.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C300SA £261 @ Amazon

This Chromebook comes with 4GB of RAM, that's double the memory of most cheap Chromebooks and will multitask much better. As it's a Chromebook, it uses the Chrome OS instead of Windows. If you're already a Chrome fan using Gmail, Google Docs and the like this is tempting at just £261 - be warned though, it's getting low on stock...View Deal

Acer Swift 3 14-inch Notebook £584.10 @ Amazon

There's some serious power in this notebook - but we'll start with arguably the lowest spec. Full HD might not seem like a lot of pixels, but you won't notice that much - and with 8GB of RAM, a core i5 CPU, a low 1.5KG weight and tweaked speakers for better sound output, with 12 hours of battery.View Deal

HP 14-inch Intel Pentium £319.99 @ Argos

Here's a value-packed laptop deal available in red, grey or gold and it's one of the best-selling laptop deals on Argos' site right now. Not only is the price cut for this decent machine with an Intel Pentium processor, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, but you also get a subscription to McAfee Internet Security and a carry case.View Deal

HP 14-inch Intel Pentium £399.99 @ Argos

Available in silver, gold or red, this is similar to the other Argos laptop bundle above but comes with a larger 256GB SSD. With 4GB of RAM too, not to mention a subscription to McAfee Internet Security and a carry case you're looking at an excellent deal.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 320s-14IKB 14" Laptop £299 @ Currys

This is the lowest price Currys has ever had on the Lenovo IdeaPad 320s, and we've done some scouting around and it looks like it can't be beat elsewhere. There's a whopping £230 off the original price.View Deal

HP 15-bs158sa 15.6" Laptop £399 @ Currys

This great-value HP laptop has a cool £200 slashed off of the original price. For that you get Windows 10, Intel Core i5-8250U Processor, 4 GB ram and 1 TB HDD storage. We've looked around and this price can't be bettered at the moment.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 320 - now £399 (was £699) @ Currys

Get this 14-inch laptop from the world's biggest laptop brand with a £300 saving. This one packs an Intel Core i5-7200U CPU, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD with up to 6 hours battery life.View Deal

Fusion 5 14.1-inch laptop £139.99 @ Amazon

This super cheap laptop deal packs one hell of a punch for under £150. 4GB with a quad core processor means it'll run much smoother than many other laptops around this price range. It may only have a 64GB hard drive, but that's plenty for work files and healthy amount of tunes and a few movies. And it's got a Full HD screen! An embarrassment of riches for such a low price.View Deal

HP 250 G6 £449.99 @ ebuyer

An i5 processor is more than enough for most users and big savings can be made over i7 laptops. You're still getting 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD making this laptop deal one of the best from ebuyer. All in all, a very tidy bundle at just .View Deal

HP OMEN 17-an013na gaming laptop now £999.95 @ John Lewis

Gaming laptops rarely come cheap so Boxing Day is a great time to try and pick up a bargain. This is one of the most trusted gaming brands out there and its i7 processor and 8GB of RAM mean it should be able to handle whatever game you throw at it. At £300 cheaper than usual this is hard to pass up. View Deal

HP Omen Gaming laptop £699.99 @ Argos

Boxing Day is a great time to get a deal on a gaming laptop and HP's Omen range is one of the best around. You can save £100 on this model right now with an i5 processor, 8GB or RAM and a 1TB hard drive.View Deal

HP 15-bw089na Laptop now £429.95 @ John Lewis

A trustworthy brand and a good bit of power make this laptop a great deal with £250 off at John Lewis. The 8GB of RAM and 256 GB Solid State Drive make this a speedy portable that can handle multitasking and gaming well without breaking the bank. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 2017 | i5 processor | 128GB | Inc. Type cover | £799 @ Microsoft (save £304)

The i5 processor version of the new Surface Pro is much faster than the cheaper m3 versions and the price typically reflects that. Not today though as Microsoft has knocked a huge £304 off and included a Type Cover. And considering that cover would cost you upwards of £130 usually, it's an astounding deal. This Microsoft Surface Pro deal also includes a free 3-month trial of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan and 1TB of cloud storage.View Deal

Computing deals

HP Pavilion Power 580-015na Gaming PC £599 @ Currys

A power PC for gamers, this tower has seen some decent price reductions this holiday period. It's got an Intel i5 processor, and 8GB of RAM on board too.View Deal

Crucial MX300 525GB SATA 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive £110 @ Amazon

Solid State Drives might be super fast, but they're also a little on the pricey side compared to the traditional versions. so we'll take any discount we can and Amazon has knocked this 525GB version down to just £110.View Deal

4TB Seagate portable external hard drive £99.99 @ Amazon

Portable hard drives are an excellent way to expand your storage on laptops, PC or gaming console with minimum fuss. We rarely see reputable 4TB options dip under £100 either so this is tempting.View Deal

4TB WD My Passport portable external hard drive £99.99 @ Currys

It's great to see more options for those of you after a large external hard drive. This one's very popular and especially for those of you looking to boost the storage capacity of gaming consoles. Save £25 today.View Deal

BT Unlimited Infinity 1 broadband | 18 months | Up to 52Mb | Line rental inc. | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm + £125 Reward Card

BT remains the most popular broadband provider around and it's easy to see why. There's the small matter of the £125 Reward Card that you can spend anywhere Mastercard is accepted and there's free connection at the moment. BT's entry-level super fast Infinity fibre stands out because of the lightning fast speed that you get - up to 52Mb, which equates to roughly 6.5MB per second! Standard broadband is £6 less a month . Total cost of 12 months £549.81View Deal

Vodafone Unlimited Fibre 38 broadband | 18 months | Up to 38Mb | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £20 per month

More famous for its Vodafone mobile deals , the company has some great prices on broadband, too. And its killer £20 per month offer is back, so Vodafone is once again the cheapest fibre optic internet provider around. And assuming you already have a BT Openreach phone line like most households, there isn't a penny to pay upfront. Total cost over 18 months £405View Deal

Smart home deals

Get 3 Google Home Minis for £99 @ Currys

Currys has a special offer on right now, use the link below and scroll down a little and you'll see a mention of a special offer where you can get three of these excellent smart speakers for £99, which essentially gives you one for free considering they're £49 each at the moment.View Deal

Headphone and audio deals

PANASONIC DMP-UB700EBK Smart 4K Ultra HD 3D Blu-ray Player | £195 | Currys

4K! Woop. 3D! Not so woop. But this Panasonic Ultra HD Blu-ray player can play both and is yours for £154 off of the price. And it just so happens, we gave this player 5 stars in our review! You can also get it for the same price at John Lewis.View Deal

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System £209 @ Amazon

Modern TVs are super thin, but that also means they can be a bit on quiet side, so why not add some punch to the audio with a quality soundbar? Bose is amongst the best out there and you can save over £30 with this soundbar deal.View Deal

LOGIK L32SBT17 2.0 Sound Bar £24 @ Currys

Now, this is seriously cheap for a soundbar, so don't expect it to blow the walls off. If you're just looking to give your TV a modest audio boost without spending half as much as you paid for the TV in the first place this is worth a shot.View Deal

Samsung MS 650 Sound Bar and 4K Blu-ray Player Bundle | £499 | Currys

If you're looking to upgrade your home cinema, this soundbar and 4K Blu-ray combo is worth checking out. Apart they're not the most exciting, but the bundled deal sees a lot of cash saved to own better sound and picture quality.View Deal

SAMSUNG HW-K450 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar | £139 | Currys

Everyone should stop listening to their TV through tinny speakers and invest in some proper AV kit. This SAMSUNG HW-K450 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar is a good start and it's got a lovely £160 off of the price!View Deal

Q Acoustics M4 Bluetooth NFC soundbar - £249 @ John Lewis

Now priced at just £249, this beefy soundbar is equipped to enhance the sound of your movies and your mobile tunes with its built in NFC connectivity. Save £60 for yourself here.View Deal

Smartphone deals

Google Pixel 2 (was £629) now £529 @ Carphone Warehouse

Google's latest phone has had some fantastic reviews and is a fine alternative to anything Apple or Samsung can offer. Photo fans should take note of the excellent camera and infinite cloud storage. Google Assistant is an excellent service too. This is a fantastic offer and £100 cheaper than the regular price when bought on on its own (SIM-free) without a contract - you could add your own cheap SIM only deal if you need one.View Deal

iPhone 8 64GB | £190 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £27pm

This If you simply want the cheapest iPhone 8 tariff out there (and frankly who can blame you) then our voucher code with Mobiles.co.uk is the way to do it. Be sure to enter the code 10OFF to knock £10 off the price and then revel in the those ridiculous £27 monthly payments! It's the cheapest iPhone 8 deal out there. Total cost over 24 months is £838 View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone X 64GB | £99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £50pm

Fonehouse just took the iPhone X market by storm with this lowest ever price - and it's EXCLUSIVE to TechRadar readers. You get 4GB of data per month and unlimited calls and texts. £50 tariffs are few and far between, especially when you're paying less than £100 at the outset. No iPhone X deal can better this one for value right now. Total cost over 24 months is £1299 Buy this iPhone X deal from Fonehouse

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £175 upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37.99pm

With monthly bills now coming under the £40-mark, this 15GB tariff from e2save is really tasty. Go back a couple of months and this kind of tariff would have cost you a fortune. It now seems much more reasonable, considering the sheer size, power and quality of the brilliant Note 8. 15GB of data will be plenty for most people. Total cost over 24 months is £1086.76 View this deal at e2save

iPhone SE 32GB | FREE upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 1GB data | £14pm (after cashback)

Pinch yourself - you aren't dreaming! Yes, you are reading that correctly and no, it isn't a joke. Thanks to this phenomenal offer from Carphone Warhouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk, now is a great time to buy the iPhone SE. There's a little bit of effort required from you to get this price - redeeming the £95 cashback over the year - but it's definitely worth it for this price. Total cost over 24 months is £336 (after cashback) Get this iPhone SE deal from Mobiles.co.uk

SIM-only | 12-month contract | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £13 per month

This Three tariff is one of the most popular on the market at the moment (even though it has just gone up by a pound a month). £13 for a very healthy 12GB of data is superb value for your new unlocked handset or beloved old mobile. This deal hits the sweet spot between plenty of data and cheap monthly bills - and we love it! View this Three SIM only deal

iPad and tablet deals

New iPad 9.7-inch model £314 (after voucher) @ Currys

Use voucher code IPAD25 at checkout to get this super price on the latest version of the 9.7-inch Apple iPad. This is the successor to the iPad Air 2. It's a fraction thicker but contains an improved A9 chip with an M9 coprocessor for enhanced performance.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7-inch gold tablet and case £299 | Currys

If you're thinking of getting a tablet but don't fancy the idea of an iPad, this is a good, low-cost option. The design is a little dated, but the overall quality is high and you're mostly only losing the HDR screen of the significantly more expensive Tab S3.View Deal

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S2 9.7” Tablet With Case - Black | £299 | Currys

Yes, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S2 tablet for around the same price from other retailers but the addition of a case makes this a pretty decent deal. The cases can retail for anywhere between £30-50 and Currys reckons it's offering £149 off the entire package. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 - now £299 @ John Lewis

Looking for a good quality Android tablet? You've found one with the Tab S2. Like Currys, John Lewis has knocked £100 off this model in black, gold and white versions. It's thin, light and has 32GB of internal storage.View Deal

Kitchen and Home deals

Dyson Light Ball Multifloor vacuum cleaner (was £339) now £199.99 @ Currys

This superb deal put a lot of Dysons in people's homes when it first came around in November. The £140 saving is finally back though, proving you don't have too spend insane amounts of money to get a vacuum cleaner from the world's leading manufacturer. We don't expect this promotion to last long though.View Deal

Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | £329 | Currys

This is a superb price for what is one of the most feature-packed coffee machines around. Shockingly, it was actually fairly price at the original £729 (compared to similar models at least) but now there is a hefty £400 knocked off that price. View Deal

Russell Hobbs Retro 21673 Jug Kettle| £39.99 | Currys

A kettle is the perfect thing to buy at Christmas because your limescale-laden model is on its last legs. This one is nice, and usually £40 more expensive. If you've been waiting for the Russell Hobbs discount, it's here and available in black, white, red, cream or blue.View Deal

Russell Hobbs Retro 21693 4-Slice Toaster| £39.99 | Currys

You don't want a kettle but need a toaster from a decent named brand instead? Guess what... there's a deal for that too. Available in a variety of colours like black, white, red, cream or blue.View Deal

Reebok One GT40S Treadmill (was £599.99) now £399.99 @ Argos

That's a massive saving, Argos has knocked a huge £200 off this Rebebok treadmill. If you're looking to get those New Year resolutions off to a good start then this is a bargain and will be cheaper than joining a gym overall. Plus, it's a bit cold outside for a few months yet.View Deal

Gadgets and other deals

Apple Watch S3 now £329 @ Argos

If you've been thinking about picking up an Apple Watch but would rather have a discount to tempt you, you'll find that on Argos this Boxing Day. There's £30 off the Apple Watch series 3 in a variety of colours on the retailer right now. View Deal

GoPro Hero 6 Black £399.99 @ Amazon

That's a massive £100 discount today on the newest GoPro action camera on the market. 4K recording has never been better in the GoPro range, as the new GoPro Hero 6 Black now records at a super smooth 60 fps (frame per second) and the image stabilisation has been improved too.View Deal

Sphero Star Wars R2-D2 - down to £999.99

Sphero's BB-8 app-enabled droid toy stole hearts when The Force Awakens came out, and now Sphero has turned its app-powered magic to R2-D2. John Lewis is slashing £70 off the price.View Deal