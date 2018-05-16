The best wireless chargers for iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 and more

No one likes wires, and wireless charging allows us to put down our phones on a desk, bedside table or even a coffee shop counter to pump more power into them without having to plug in a wire.

The iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus all support wireless charging, while Android devices such as the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus and the LG G7 ThinQ will all work with these pads too.

Some phones that don't come with wireless charging built-in will also work with the pads below thanks to accessories, such as the Moto Z range where you can buy a Moto Mod to allow for wireless charging.

Below we've put together a guide to some of our favorite wireless charger options on the market right now, and each should work with all devices that support the Qi wireless charging standard.

Some will also work with the competing standard AirFuel, which is a combination of PMA and AW4P tech, but we'll note where that's possible.

Own an older iPhone? Here's how to wirelessly charge your iPhone 7?

Mophie wireless charging base

Officially made for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X

Specifically designed for new iPhone models

Small form factor

Only charges one device at a time

One of the new charging plates released alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone X was the Mophie wireless charging base, which now allows for fast wireless charging speeds on those phones when you've upgraded to iOS 11.2 or above.

It has an attractive design and is very easy to use thanks to a great grip that will keep your phone securely on the charging plate. It's not the cheapest charger in this list, but it's also not the most expensive either.

Spigen Essential Fast Wireless Charger

Scales its power depending on the device it's charging

Low-profile look

Rubberized texture won't scuff phones

A bit pricey

Spigen's Essential Fast Wireless charger may not look like all that much, you'll find that it easily lives up to its name.

The desk-friendly, discus-shaped charger plugs in via a threaded micro USB cable into a Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 brick. It's rubberized on both the top and bottom so neither your phone or your table will get scratched up.

This charger scales how much wattage it provides wirelessly depending on the phone that's laying on it. For Android phones, like the Galaxy S9, it puts out 10 watts, but knocks it down to 7.5 watts for the iPhone X and iPhone 8. It also does so while controlling temperatures to make sure that things don't get too hot.

Belkin Boost Up wireless charging pad

A solid made-for-iPhone option

Sleek look

Removable wall adaptor

Larger design

Another option officially made in partnership with Apple, the Belkin Boost Up pad will work with any device that supports Qi wireless charging, but is specifically built for iPhone.

Fast wireless charging now works with this pad if you're using an iPhone that's running iOS 11.2 software and above. The Belkin is a bit larger than the two other wireless charging pads above on this list, but if size isn't an issue for your desk or bedroom table, this could be a good choice as your way to charge up your phone.

Belkin makes two versions of this charger. The white one above is aimed directly at Apple users and locks the wattage at 7.5 watts, which is the maximum recharge wattage allowed by that company's phones.

If you own an Android phone, you'll want to direct your attention to the black-colored model that's made for Samsung phones specifically, which ups the wattage to 15 watts, the number supported by Samsung and most Android manufacturers.

Ikea RIGGAD work lamp

Save space on your nightstand

It’s also a lamp

USB port for second device

Very limited case range

Only one color option

If we asked 100 people what they keep on their bedside table, the top two answers would probably be a phone charger and a lamp. This Ikea design combines the two in a stylish, practical piece of lighting tech using the Qi standard.

It feels deeply futuristic plopping your phone on your bedside lamp and know it's charging. It’s also really nicely designed: the lamp is mega-flexible, comes in neutral colors and has a handy non-slip cross to keep your phone on the right spot. What a bright idea.

Buy the IKEA Riggad in the UK and in the US

Samsung multi wireless charging tray

Surprisingly stylish

Looks great with matching speaker

Charges three devices

No fast charging, even on Samsungs

Two phones look slightly awkward

This unusual-looking charger wouldn’t look out of place in a high-end tech boutique. Between its circular and rectangular charging sections, it’s capable of charging any two Qi devices wirelessly with a wired USB port for adding a third.

Two subtle blue LEDs indicate the charger status of each pad, which shouldn’t be bright enough to disturb your sleep. However, the round portion of the tray is clearly designed for the wireless charging Bluetooth bottle speaker from the same product line, and looks a fair bit clumsier with a smartphone across it. If you happen to have the speaker, its night light feature plus this charging tray makes for a super-stylish nightstand combo.

Ikea NORDMÄRKE triple wireless charging pad

Keep everyone off their phones at dinner

Charges four devices simultaneously

Well-priced

Too big to be portable

2m cable could be longer

OK, it’s more expensive than the lamp (and doesn’t have a lamp), but the Swedish supergiant’s other excellent offering in the wireless department can charge no less than three devices at once.

Oh, and did we mention it has a USB port too? So that’s four devices, potentially covering the whole family (or one really dedicated gadget fan). As before, it uses the Qi standard and has a range of matching cases, as well as two design options: white and wood. This simple, stylish design is pretty much exactly what we’d expect from an Ikea wireless charger, but without a hex key in sight.

Buy the Ikea Nordmarke charger in the UK and in the US

Or you can wait for this...

Apple AirPower charging pad

Later in 2018, Apple is expected to release its own first-party charging pad that will be able to charge all its wirelessly charged products at the same time.

It means you'll be able to charge your iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus alongside your Apple AirPods and an Apple Watch 3. If you own all of these, it should work simply and means you don't have to pick and choose what you can place on the charger.

An exact release date for the AirPower charging pad is unclear, but Apple has said it will be released at some point this year so if you want to be able to pump up all your devices at the same time it may be worth waiting a while longer.