The best Boxing Day sales 2018: the best deals live right now

Merry Christmas, dear reader! The Boxing Day sales have gone live extra early this year and we've seen some red hot deals already. So buckle up as we guide you through the final days of 2018's deals season right through to 2019's January sales.

Surely you've got better things to be doing on the Christmas break than trying to work out who is having a decent sale from the huge number of UK retailer sites, sifting through what they're claiming to be epic deals when you know full well you've seen them cheaper elsewhere on the same day. So let us do it for you. We've rounded up the finest, genuine ones right here!

So yes sit back, scroll down a little and you'll see we've started to list the best offers so far. We'll be updating this page throughout the Christmas, Boxing Day and right up until the dust has cleared on those January sales too. It's time to: Treat. Yo. Self.

The best Boxing Day sales 2018

The best Boxing Day deals

The best Boxing Day deals so far

We've shown you were the best boxing Day sales are happening today. But we thought we'd highlight some of favourite individual offers from the best sales we've seen, followed by deals in a range of specific categories. We'll be updating this page throughout the Christmas break, so we will of course be highlighting the finest picks from the January sales too, so feel free to keep coming back to check out the freshest discounts. A word of warning though, we generally find the best deals tend to go live around Boxing Day nowadays, rather than January.

Hisense H65AE6100UK 65-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £579 at Amazon

Amazon has just knocked £120 off this fantastic 2018 4K HDR TV. We'd go for this over the Techwood deal above thanks to the inclusion of a HDR screen for not much more money at all.

1 month of Now TV Sky Sports £33.99 £12.99

Fancy sitting back and enjoying a lot of footy over the Christmas break? Or any of the huge array of other sports available from Sky? Then this Now TV Sky Sports pass is what you're after there's a massive reduction today. You can cancel at any time if you don't want it to auto-renew at the regular £33.99 a month price.

Nintendo Switch | Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu | £289.99 at Currys

This is a very cheap Nintendo Switch bundle considering you're getting the brand new Pokemon game too. Stock is sold out pretty much everywhere, but we think Amazon is highly likely to get more soon.

Asus Chromebook C223NA £189 at Amazon

Chromebooks like this are super cheap and a viable alternative to your standard Windows laptop, even more so if you're used to using Google's suite of office apps. This one comes with a useful 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is surprisingly roomy without the bloated Windows OS.

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription £49.99 £41.99 at CDKeys

Save just under £10 on a full year of PlayStation Plus membership with this deal. PS Plus grants you access to the online multiplayer side of PS4 games, exclusive discounts and a bunch of free games to enjoy every month as a part of your membership.

PS4 Pro | Red Dead Redemption 2 | £349.99 at Very

This isn't a special edition console, but given many stores seem to be charging £350 for the console alone and Red Dead Redemption 2 will still cost close to £50 a long time after launch, this is a great money saver. This game looks incredible on the Pro too.

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | 5 games | £209.99 at Amazon

This is a brand new official PlayStation VR bundle called the Mega Pack. Originally £299, the discount on the contents was minimal, but this is a much better price. You get the headset, camera and codes for Skyrim VR, Astro Bot, Wipeout Omega Collection, Doom VFR and VR Worlds. Don't forget, the headset alone was £350 at launch.

Xbox Live Gold 12-month subscription £39.99 £32.99 at CDKeys

This is a great time of year to top up or buy a fresh Xbox Live Gold subscription. CDKeys is way cheaper than the default £40 asking price today too. Order now and get the code delivered digitally straight away.



1TB Xbox One S | Red Dead Redemption 2 | Battlefield V | £199.99 at Amazon

You're getting around £90 worth in games alone with this deal, essentially driving the Xbox One price down to around £110. Just days ago Amazon was charging the same price for a similar bundle without Red Dead. Actually it still is. Get this Xbox deal instead before it goes!

Google Home Mini £49.99 £29 at AO.com

This is more like it! Prices have been close to RRP over the last week, with £43 being the cheapest. We'll happily take this new £29 price for the best value smart speaker on the planet right now though.

iPhone XR at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | FREE upfront (after cashback) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

This is easily our favourite XR deal at the moment. It's a brilliant balance between upfront and monthly costs, with the latter coming in under the £40-mark. There's no need to scrimp on data - 30GB each month will be plenty for most people. And £75 automatic cashback completely nullifies the upfront spend.

Samsung Galaxy S9 from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 3GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Bills under £25 a month and an upfront cost of just £40? That really is a bargain in our eyes. Yes, you only get 3GB of data but for this price that really shouldn't matter. And you're on O2 which means a whole host of priority rewards at your fingertips - order by December 24 and you can even claim an extra £100 cashback from Samsung, too.

TV

Hisense H43A6250UK 43-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £329 at Argos

This is a new model from Hisense and the reviews have been strong too. You're getting a 4K screen with HDR features, which is great news for gamers with a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X. Movie/TV fans can enjoy the same high quality visuals via the built-in Netflix and Amazon Prime apps.

Hisense H50A6250UK 50-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £369 at Argos

This is a fantastic day for cheap TV sales in the 50-inch category and this 4K HDR model is making a strong argument for the best of the lot. What makes this one stand out from the similar Argos TV deals you ask? How about a very reassuring three-year warranty? If this deal sell out, there's a nigh-on identical, slightly older, Hisense TV for the £349 (but without the extended warranty).

Samsung UE55NU7100 55-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £479 at Amazon

Amazon has just knocked £320 off this excellent 4K Samsung Smart TV. That's a stunning price, especially given this is the 2018 model, so you're getting the most recent version of Samung's excellent Smart Hub, which will run your streaming apps like a dream. Dynamic Crystal Colour and HDR 10+ will be a fine match for modern gamers too.

Hisense H55U7AUK 55-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £549 at Amazon

This is a fantastic 4K HDR model from Hisense. It has a centre stand instead of feet on the sides too, which is much better for smaller TV cabinets or tables when buying a smart TV this large. The massive £250 discount is the big selling point today though.

Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU 55-inch OLED 4K HDR TV | Now £1798 at Currys

When we reviewed this Sony Bravia we were impressed by its outstanding picture processing, stunning black levels and clever audio system that provides rounded, detailed sound. With £600 off, it's a brilliant buy.

Techwood 65AO6USB 65-inch 4K TV | £499 at AO

If you really want a massive, but cheap TV, then Techwood could be the brand for you today. This smart 4K TV lacks HDR, but given the super low price, we can let that slide. Under £500 for a 65-inch TV? What a Boxing Day deal!

LG 60UK6200PLA 60-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £599 at John Lewis

There are a lot of cheap TV with screens in the 60-inch plus category today. This one's really caught our eye though, not just for being a lovely large LG, but for the suitably huge free five year warranty attached to it from John Lewis.

Samsung UE75NU8000 75-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £1749 at Amazon

We do love how big the discounts on massive tellies get around this time of year. Amazon has just knocked £850 off this epic 75-inch Samsung TV. Stock surely can't last long at this price.

Sony Bravia KD75XF8596 75-inch 4K HDR LED TV | Now £1899 at John Lewis

John Lewis has a fantastic five year guarantee on this enormous TV. It's a whole lot of screen, and has Google Assistant built in. Better yet, it's £400 cheaper today than a few weeks ago.

Now TV Winter Warmer bundle £11.99

Save 45% on a month of access to the Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Kids packages with a reduced £11.99 fee. You're free to cancel after before the month ends if you want. If you want to keep the services, they'll auto-renew at £9.99, £7.99 and £3.99 per month respectively.

1 month of Now TV Sky Sports £33.99 £12.99

Fancy sitting back and enjoying a lot of footy over the Christmas break? Or any of the huge array of other sports available from Sky? Then this Now TV Sky Sports pass is what you're after there's a massive reduction today. Once the month is up, it'll auto renew at £33.99 a month, but you can cancel at any time.

Laptops

Lenovo V110 15.6-inch laptop £299.99 at ebuyer

This is a fantastic price for a laptop with 8GB of RAM, allowing you to multitask away with an abundance of tabs, apps and programs running at once. There's a roomy 1TB hard drive too.

Dell Latitude E7240 Ultrabook from £168 at eBay

This refurbished ultrabook is enormously powerful for such a low price and comes with a six-month warranty as standard. £168 is the price if you want the Windows 10 OS pre-installed - £150 if you're flying solo. Impressive spec on this 12-inch HD touchscreen laptop include an i5 processor, 4GB of RAM (or choose 8GB for just £18 more) and a 128GB SSD. You won't find better value for such a low price if you don't mind it being a refurb.

HP Chromebook 11 £170 at Amazon

If you're after one of the cheapest Chromebooks around to try out saying goodbye to Windows, then this 11-inch model is worth a look. 4GB of RAM is enough for very basic work activities, although the 16GB of storage is a bit rubbish. There is free access to 100GB of online storage though to make storing your files online super easy.

Asus Chromebook C223NA £189 at Amazon

Chromebooks like this are super cheap and a viable alternative to your standard Windows laptop, even more so if you're used to using Google's suite of office apps. This one comes with a useful 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is surprisingly roomy without the bloated Windows OS.

Acer Aspire 3 14-inch laptop - £329 at AO.com

This popular and portable Acer model has an especially large 256GB SSD considering the super low price you're getting. 4GB of RAM is plenty to handle standard multi-tasking activities like checking email, listening to music, running plenty of browser tabs, editing documents and so on. The Full HD screen is great for relaxing with movie content too.

HP 14-cm0999na 14-inch laptop £699 £429 at AO

This is a great all-rounder of a laptop that has an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which makes it ideal for most day-to-day tasks, while the 256GB SSD keeps Windows 10 feeling quick and responsive. It has a thin and light design, weighing just 1.47kg, and a 14-inch 1080p screen, all for £270 off.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S i5 8GB RAM £579.99 at Argos

This version of the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S comes with an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, making it an excellent all-rounder that can handle Windows 10 and various apps with ease.

Lenovo IdeaPad 720 laptop £949.95 £779.95 at John Lewis

John Lewis has included a two year guarantee with this Lenovo laptop deal. And tha's on top of a £179 discount. This IdeaPad comes with an i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a Full HD screen and a whopping 256GB SSD.

Crucial BX500 240GB internal SSD £39.59 £27.99 at Amazon

Solid State Drives (SSDs) are a fantastic way to upgrade your existing laptop thanks to the increased performance and speed they offer over regular hard drives. We rarely see prices this good on SSD from reliable brands like Crucial either.

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Boxing Day deals

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8: Deluxe | £289.99 at Currys

With so many of the best cheap Nintendo Switch bundles selling out so fast at this time of year, we're surprised to see this one going for such a low price. This deal comes with a copy of Mario Kart 8: Deluxe which is one of the finest multiplayer games on the Switch. A surefire hit for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and just about any day really!

Nintendo Switch | Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu | £289.99 at Currys

This is a very cheap Nintendo Switch bundle considering you're getting the brand new Pokemon game too. Stock is sold out pretty much everywhere, but we think Amazon is highly likely to get more soon.

Nintendo Switch | Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee! | £289.99 at Currys

If you'd prefer the Eevee edition of the new Pokemon game, this this is the Nintendo Switch bundle for you. Pokemon bundles are going to be massive sellers before Christmas, so we wouldn't wait long on deals like this.

PS4 Boxing Day sales

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription £49.99 £41.99 at CDKeys

Save just under £10 on a full year of PlayStation Plus membership with this deal. PS Plus grants you access to the online multiplayer side of PS4 games, exclusive discounts and a bunch of free games to enjoy every month as a part of your membership.

PS4 Slim | Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle | £229.99 at Very

One of the most hyped games of the year is now free with a 500GB PS4 console. If you've yet to sample Sony's current-gen console - or Rockstar's immense open-world game - now may be the time to jump in.

PS4 Slim | Red Dead Redemption 2 | PUBG | £249.99 at Very

PUBG (or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds if you will) has only just been released on PS4, so it's a very handy addition to the Red Dead Redemption PS4 bundle. don;t forget, we're expecting the PS4 Slim to go back up to around £250 on its own soon.

PS4 Slim | FIFA 19 | £208 at AO.com

FIFA 19 is a big hit and that means it doesn't drop much below its RRP around Christmas, so if you're after a PS4 Slim anyways, this is the cheapest way to pick it up.

PS4 Pro | Red Dead Redemption 2 | £349.99 at Very

This isn't a special edition console, but given many stores seem to be charging £350 for the console alone and Red Dead Redemption 2 will still cost close to £50 a long time after launch, this is a great money saver. This game looks incredible on the Pro too. Stock is running low, but try Argos if this deal has sold out.

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | 5 games | £209.99 at Amazon

This is a brand new official PlayStation VR bundle called the Mega Pack. Originally £299, the discount on the contents was minimal, but this is a much better price. You get the headset, camera and codes for Skyrim VR, Astro Bot, Wipeout Omega Collection, Doom VFR and VR Worlds. Don't forget, the headset alone was £350 at launch.

Xbox One Boxing Day sales

Xbox Live Gold 12-month subscription £39.99 £32.99 at CDKeys

This is a great time of year to top up or buy a fresh Xbox Live Gold subscription. CDKeys is way cheaper than the default £40 asking price today too. Order now and get the code delivered digitally straight away.



1TB Xbox One S | Red Dead Redemption 2 | Battlefield V | £199.99 at Amazon

You're getting around £90 worth in games alone with this deal, essentially driving the Xbox One price down to around £110. Just days ago Amazon was charging the same price for a similar bundle without Red Dead. Actually it still is. Get this Xbox deal instead before it goes!

Nvidia Shield 4K streaming device, controller and £10 Steam credit: £199.99 £148 at Currys

This offer from Currys saves you a very handy £50 on the usual asking price of this bundle. The built-in 4K Chromecast is a powerful beast for streaming 4K content and you're getting a controller too. Once you're all set up, head on over to the Steam store to add £10 of free credit to your account too.

Smart home

Sonos One smart speaker £199 £179 at Amazon

View Deal

Google Home Mini £49.99 £29 at AO.com

This is more like it! Prices have been close to RRP over the last week, with £43 being the cheapest. We'll happily take this new £29 price for the best value smart speaker on the planet right now though.

Google Home Hub: £129 £109 at BT

Need a screen on your smart speaker? Then the Google Home Hub is the best option around. It's cheaper than the Amazon Echo Show and can play YouTube videos on demand.

Mobile phones

iPhone XR at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | FREE upfront (after cashback) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

This is easily our favourite XR deal at the moment. It's a brilliant balance between upfront and monthly costs, with the latter coming in under the £40-mark. There's no need to scrimp on data - 30GB each month will be plenty for most people. And £75 automatic cashback completely nullifies the upfront spend.

Samsung Galaxy S9 from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 3GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Bills under £25 a month and an upfront cost of just £40? That really is a bargain in our eyes. Yes, you only get 3GB of data but for this price that really shouldn't matter. And you're on O2 which means a whole host of priority rewards at your fingertips - order by December 24 and you can even claim an extra £100 cashback from Samsung, too.

SIM only deal at Three | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20pm

It's very simple...you just won't find a better SIM only deal than this in the post-Christmas sales frenzy. No network or third-part retailer gets close to matching this massive data Three SIM only deal - it's the cheapest 'unlimited everything' deal of all time!

EXCLUSIVE 4GB SIM only on iD/Carphone Warehouse | £9 a month | Unlimited calls and texts

We know that most of you look to SIMO as a way of reducing your bills on an existing mobile at the end of your contract. Well here you'll be paying less than a tenner a month for a decent 4GB of data and unlimited everything else.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

This is the best value deal on the Mate 20 Pro right now - and on the UK's fastest 4G network, too. Not only do you not have to pay anything upfront and very little monthly, but you also get an absolutely massive 45GB of data.

Moto G6 £199.95 Now from £169.95 at various retailers

There are very few smartphones you can get at a price like this, especially when the G6 only came out earlier this year. For this price you are getting an attractive screen and a surprisingly premium design - it's our favourite budget smartphone on the market. AO.com £179 | Very £179.99 | Argos £169.95

OnePlus 6T at e2save | EE | £115 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 9GB data | £28pm

We love this OnePlus 6T deal, we really do. It's the best on the UK market at the moment, in our view. 9GB is a healthy place to be in terms of data, £28 per month for a phone so new is ace.

EXCLUSIVE iPhone 6S at iD Mobile/Carphone Warehouse | £19.99 upfront | 500 mins | Unlimited texts | 2GB data | £21.99 £17.99 per month

This Black Friday bargain just won't go away! For just £17.99 per month, you get more than the usual negligible data allowance. And guess what...this is for TechRadar readers only. Lucky you!

Smartwatches/fitness

Fitbit Flex 2 £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

This was a tenner cheaper recently, but this is still a solid price for the Fitbit flex 2. In all honesty though, we recommend paying a bit extra and getting a Fitbit with a screen, such as the Fitbit Alta. We've compared the latest prices for all models in our cheap Fitbit deals page.

Fitbit Versa £199.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa combines fitness tracking with smartwatch features like music playback (via bluetooth headphones), fitness apps, notifications and so on to make one of the best products the company has ever produced. This is 20% off the RRP of the Versa, so you'll want to snap this up as soon as possible.

Fitbit Versa Special Edition £219.99 now £179.99 at Amazon

This special edition of the Fitbit Versa costs more than the standard version, but at least you can save £40 on it with this deal.

TicWatch Pro £249.99 now £219.99 at Amazon

More Boxing Day sale highlights

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: £349 £299.99 at Amazon

The V8 Absolute is one of the most-respected cordless vacuum cleaners on the market right now. Which usually means it rarely gets a decent discount, with deals typically being reserved for the older V6. Not today though as Amazon has knocked £50 off the RRP.

Sony Alpha A7: £1549 £849 £699 at Amazon

If you're looking for a very cheap way to get a full-frame camera, then this is it. Sony's Alpha A7 has a massive discount down from its RRP to begin with to become by far the most affordable full-frame camera you can buy right now. Then there's £150 cashback you can claim back as well making it only £509. This deal includes a versatile 28-70mm zoom lens too.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 | £39.99 £19.99 a year

There's up to 50% off our #1 rated antivirus at the moment. It's a special software treat only for certain publishers like TechRadar to display. It means that fantastic virus protection for your PC is now even more affordable.

So who's having a Boxing Day sale?

All the big stores get stuck in. With so many keen shoppers going online over the Christmas period in recent years, it's just too good a chance for them to finish 2018 off with some extra money in the bank. Let's take a look at the big hitters below and what you can nab from each.

The Amazon Boxing Day sale is a great place to start. Amazon has been on a discounting rampage since mid-November and it certainly won't be slowing down any time soon. We usually get an early look at the deals a few days before so we can prep highlights of the best ones in advance and then tell you about them as soon as they go live. And seeing as Amazon has a lot of deals going on at once even on a quiet day, getting straight to the good ones will save you a lot of time browsing through tat. View today's deals: Amazon

Currys impressed us in the Boxing Days sales last year (and more recently on Black Friday) with big discounts on TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners, kitchen electricals and more so expect something similar around Boxing Day. Keep an eye out for the TV ads showing off the best ones too. View today's deals: Currys

Very.co.uk has been a regular on our deals pages throughout the year and we expect it to have tempting offers on TVs, laptops and consoles once again along with other gadgets. Very is also a top fashion, home and beauty item retailer too so expect a wide gamut of deals. View today's deals: Very

AO is one of our go-to retailers when we're scouring the net for cheap TV deals or laptop deals all year round. AO really specialises in home electrics though and it's a fantastic time of year to upgrade with a new fridge, freezer, washing machine, kettle, microwave and the like. View today's deals: AO

John Lewis doesn't really like sales, but it does like to nab customers from other retailers by offering a price match service. Why bother with the faff? Because John Lewis offers a two year guarantee on a huge selection of items at no extra charge, which is great for peace of mind when buying electrical items. Despite its disdain for sales, we saw JL unleash some sweet TV, laptop and electrical item deals on Black Friday and it'll get involved again during this sales period. View today's deals: John Lewis

Argos is one of those retailers who always seem to be having a sale. So it'll be sure to a song and dance for the Boxing day sales. Annoyingly, much of its stock is region-based, but you can check availability by entering your postcode before going through the checkout process. Discounted prices on laptops, TVs, toys and console bundles are still well worth a look. View today's deals: Argos

CDKeys.com is one of the cheapest places on the net for PC games all year round and offer fantastic prices followed by instant delivery of the code, with major platforms like Steam, uPlay, Origins and Battlenet supported. It's not all about the PC crowd though as CDKeys have some of the best deals going on PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships too. View today's deals: CDKeys

The Zavvi Boxing Day sales are usually worth a look, especially for film and TV fans. Zavvi has a huge range of exclusive steelbook editions of movies old and new too. Pop culture merchandise is a big seller there too. View today's deals: Zavvi

Mobiles.co.uk is taking advantage of the growing trend to buy and upgrade phone contracts online rather than on the highstreet. This site offered the very best mobile phone deals back on Black Friday so you can expect more of the same from this trusted mobile phone seller - and we've seen a couple of great iPhone / Samsung Galaxy deals this year if you're thinking of an upgrade. View today's deals: Mobiles.co.uk

Carphone Warehouse is an established highstreet retailer and is also one of the best online phone retailers now. We'll picked out the best mobile phone deals, whether they're standalone smartphones, contract phones, voucher codes or whatever else looks like a great mobile deal to us. View today's deals: Carphone Warehouse

When do the Boxing Day sales start?

Not a silly question at all. As we just said, a lot of stores are starting today and we expect even more will go live on Christmas Day - yes they're pretty keen. If just before Christmas is the time to scramble for last-minute gifts, anytime from the day itself onwards is the chance to treat yourself or use those gift vouchers to make a great deal a truly spectacular bargain.

When do the January sales start?

Expect an early start here too. Although if we're going off the last few years, the January sales haven't been particularly special. It's been all about the Boxing Day deals really, although we're pleased to report some of the better ones stayed online a good few days into January. January sales are more of a continuation of the remaining Boxing Day sales so you can probably expect to see many stores simply rebrand the sales to 'January sales' the day after Boxing Day on December 27th.

Given many workplaces are off until around January 2nd, retailers are keen to show you the best deals as soon as possible while you've got time off at home rather than try to push deals on you while you're heading back to work or nursing that New Year's Eve hangover.