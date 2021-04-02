Best Bank Holiday sales 2021: all the biggest savings available now

The best Bank Holiday sales 2021 We've alphabetically listed all the best Bank Holiday sales - jump straight to your favourite retailers here: A-F

The Bank Holiday sales are here, which means you'll find Easter deals available across the web right now. We're bringing you all the latest offers from all your favourite retailers, with Bank Holiday sales hitting everything from the latest tech to homeware and fashion right now.

Plenty of retailers are getting involved in these Bank Holiday sales this weekend, and a number are even offering additional discounts on top of their sitewide sales, so be sure to keep an eye out for extra promo codes as well. Not only that, but some of the biggest retailers are also offering free delivery and extra goodies to sweeten their deals as well.

We're rounding up all the best Bank Holiday sales all weekend, so keep this page bookmarked for all the latest offers. You'll find each retailer sorted alphabetically but we're also highlighting our top picks of the best deals just below as well.

The best deals in the Bank Holiday sales

Apple Pencil 1st Generation: £99 £69.97 at Amazon

If you want to start using your 8th generation iPad to take notes, you'll need to grab an Apple Pencil. The Amazon Bank Holiday sales are offering a rare price drop on this premium accessory, though note if you're running an iPad Pro or Air you'll need the second generation.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch tablet: £169 £135.99 at Amazon

If you're after a super cheap tablet, the Galaxy Tab A offers plenty of storage and features for a low price. This is the LTE version as well, which means you'll be able to pick up a separate data plan and access full online functionality while out and about.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

The latest Echo Dot was £10 cheaper in Amazon's Spring Sale last week, but while this price has risen since then you're still getting fantastic value for a powerful Alexa smart speaker with plenty more tech under the hood.

Symple Stuff Charcoal BBQ: £67.99 £47.99 at Wayfair

Wayfair has a £20 discount on this Symple Stuff BBQ, bringing that final price down below £50 this weekend. That's an excellent offer for a smaller grill with a windshield built in as well.

Up to 50% off plants at You Garden

If you're spending your Bank Holiday weekend sprucing up the garden, the You Garden sale is offering some excellent discounts on a wide range of plants and flowers right now. Savings are reaching up to 50%, with prices starting at just £2.99.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: £59.99 £49.99 at Currys

We've only seen the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller drop down to £54 in the past, which means this £49.99 sales price is offering particularly good value in the Bank Holiday sales. That's an excellent offer considering Nintendo rarely discounts this premium gamepad.

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99 at BT Shop

The Fitbit Charge 4 launched last year to refresh the line of smaller fitness trackers under the iconic brand. You're getting sleep monitoring, all the usual fitness tracking features, and smartphone notifications on this smaller band - and all for £30 off.

Hisense 43-inch 4K TV: £399 £279 at Amazon

If you're after a super cheap 4K TV, this 43-inch Hisense is well known for producing clear, bright pictures while also keeping that price tag low. You're still getting some premium features in here though, with Alexa baked right in, HDR, and DTS surround sound.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £189 at Laptops Direct

We were previously seeing a £199 record low price on Apple's premium AirPods Pro at Laptops Direct. However, you'll find an extra £10 off that excellent discount this weekend, with a brand new price low at £189.

Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop: £249.99 £219.99 at Amazon

If you're after a cheap laptop for everyday browsing but don't get on with Chrome OS, this Windows-running Asus Vivobook is offering a great price at £219. There's plenty of storage in here for lighter use, with 64GB of space available. Plus, you're getting an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB RAM as well.

Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones: £349.95 £249 at John Lewis

The Bose 700s may be a little older now, but they still hold up well against the likes of Sony. With a £249 price tag you're getting a strong discount over the £349.95 RRP as well.

Hisense 65-inch 4K TV: £599 £519 at Amazon

There's an £80 discount on this massive 65-inch 4K TV from Hisense this weekend - that's perfect if you're after the big screen treatment this weekend. With Alexa built straight in, you're getting a range of streaming and on-demand apps here, as well as Dolby Vision HDR to boot.

Apple iPad Air 4 (64GB): £579 £544 at Amazon

The iPad Air 4 is fast becoming Apple's most popular tablet. Sitting in the middle of the premium iPad Pro and the cheaper 8th generation iPad, the Air 4 packs some serious power into a cheaper price tag. Discounts on this device are pretty rare, so this £34 saving isn't one to be missed.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB): £999 £939 at Currys

The M1 MacBook Air blew us away with its power on release last year, and you can save a good chunk of change on Apple's most impressive release yet. This configuration offers 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, as well as Apple's excellent M1 processing chip, all for £60 off right now.

Apple MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): £1,299 £1,152 at John Lewis

If you're after the full experience, though, the M1 MacBook Pro is only a small bump in price over the Air right now. For £147 off the RRP you're picking up the standard 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD entry-level model for a record low price right now.View Deal

Retailer directory

We've split our Bank Holiday sales finds by shop name, so simply skip down to your favourite retailers to find all the latest offers up for grabs.

A

Amazon - Spring Sale now live across multiple categories

Amazon's massive range of categories and frequency of sales means it's an excellent retailer for grabbing some super cheap tech, homeware, kitchen accessories, and more this year. The Spring Sale is already live, and will be running until the end of the month which means you can already grab some excellent offers.

AO - large and small appliances up to 33% off

If you're after electronics, AO's selection of TVs, laptops, consoles, headphones, smartwatches and more will serve you well. Not only that, but AO has already kicked off its Easter sale, which means you'll find plenty of discounts up for grabs right now.



Appliances Direct - up to 67% off appliances and smart home

There are massive savings to be found in the Appliances Direct Bank Holiday sales. From up 67% off heating to 60% off bathrooms, there's discounts for the whole house here. You can save 26% on major appliances as well.

Argos - 25% off garden furniture and toys

From toys to tech, furniture to fitness equipment, you'll find a fantastic range of goods at Argos this year. Plus, with same-day instore pickup you can get all your bank holiday sales pickups even faster as Argos offers this fantastic service all-year round. We're already seeing Easter discounts on garden furniture, toys and Nintendo Switch games right now.



Asos - save up to 50%

Asos is offering up to 50% off a range of bank holiday styles right now, which means you can save on top brands across the range. Not only that but there's speedy shipping available for members as well.



B

B&Q - 20% off kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms

B&Q usually thrives around spring Bank Holiday sales, plus with more of us getting our gardens spruced this year you can expect some excellent offers on furniture, equipment, and tools this year.



Base.com

Base is your home for all things cheap entertainment. From cheap games to smart home devices, PC peripherals to Blu-Rays there's plenty to get your hands on here and a range of sales live at the moment as well.

Boden - 40% off now

Boden is already offering a massive 40% off in its Easter sale, with discounts across men's, women's, kid's and baby fashion. That's perfect if you're looking for a fresh wardrobe for the whole family this spring.

Boohoo - 25% off everything

If you're browsing men's and women's fashion, Boohoo's regular site-wide sales and discounted delivery rates make for an excellent shot. Boohoo is less brand-focused, but there's a good range of categories to browse.



Boots - 20% off premium beauty products

You can already save up to 20% on a range of premium beauty products at Boots leads up to its Bank Holiday sales this year. Not only that, but we're seeing savings on sleep products, skincare brands and additional points bonuses on beauty and Fitbit products.

Box - up to £3,500 off TVs, £700 off laptops

From smart home devices to electric scooters you'll find plenty of gadgets up for grabs at Box. Not only that, but we usually see a good selection of laptop deals hitting Box's shelves over the sales period, so if you're after a cheap machine (or a stacked gaming PC) you'll be served well here.



BT - up to £100 off 4K TVs

BT's tech shop is stocked full of the year's hottest items, from the Nintendo Switch to AirPods Pro. We usually see pretty competitive prices from BT all year round, which means you'll find some excellent offers here come the Bank Holiday sales.



C

Carphone Warehouse - Half price line rental on plenty of plans

Carphone Warehouse's wide selection of phone contracts or SIM-only deals are seeing some excellent discounts in its Epic Deals event right now. Not only that, but you can save on accessories, tablets, and TV and broadband packages as well.



CDKeys - up to 90% off video games

Looking to get some cheap games for your new console? CDKeys is a well recognized seller of PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC codes. With regular sales you can often pick up some pretty cheap titles, especially if you're buying for a new Windows machine.



Chitter Chatter - SIM-only plans from £5 a month

Chitter Chatter often has some of the best phone contract prices on the market, collecting offers from 3, EE and Vodafone to help you switch your provider for less. Plus, we regularly see free gifts included with your contract here, with the Nintendo Switch even making an appearance over the year.



Currys - up to 40% off

Your go-to for cheap tech and appliance deals, Currys always comes in strong over the Bank Holiday sales. There's already a massive range of gadgets and devices on sale here, and the Price Match Guarantee means that you can always ensure you're getting the best deal possible.



Cycle Store - save over 60%

If you're looking to make the most of the turn in the weather, Cycle Store is offering some excellent discounts to get you back on your bike this Bank Holiday weekend. From bikes to accessories to clothing, there's plenty included in this sale.

D

Dell

If you're after a durable laptop with the latest Intel 11th generation processors, Dell's frequent PC deals can certainly help you out. You're, obviously, limited to Dell's own lines here, but the Inspiron makes for a great cheaper machine while the premium XPS certainly impresses with its high-end build quality and features. With so many sales in the last few weeks we're expecting a strong show from Dell's Bank Holiday sales this year.



Dyson

Dyson vacuums have proved themselves to be particularly popular this year as more of us spend our time at home. Dyson's Easter sale isn't live yet, but we'd keep an eye on this one as vacuum cleaners are usually on sale at this time of year. You'll also find hair care accessories and smart home gear as well as vacuums here.

E

Ebay - 9x bonus Nectar points

You can find pretty much anything under the sun on eBay, and with plenty of high street retailers like Currys and Argos offering cheaper stock on the marketplace site, the face of eBay has certainly changed over the years. You'll find an eBay Money Back Guarantee in place, as well as regular site-wide discount codes. Ebay is already celebrating Easter, offering to multiply your Nectar reward points by nine right now.



Ebuyer - save up to £900 on gaming laptops

If you're looking to pick up some cheap PC gaming components, accessories or pre-built rigs and laptops, Ebuyer's Bank Holiday sales should work well in your favour. We see frequent discounts on everything from high end laptops to peripherals and components from Razer, Corsair, Seagate, Intel, AMD, Nvidia and more.



EE - Save up to £480 on Samsung Galaxy S21 phones

The UK's fastest network not only offers up excellent phone contracts on the latest handsets, but we also regularly see discounts on top accessories like Samsung Galaxy tablets, AirPods, and smartwatches as well. Ahead of EE's Bank Holiday sales, you can already find up to £480 off Samsung's latest range of smartphones.

Eve Sleep - 30% off Original Hybrid mattress

If you're looking for a new mattress, Eve has a massive range of builds, materials, and features to make sure you find the perfect surface. Plus, right now you can save 30% on the Original Hybrid mattress.



F

Fat Face - up to 50% off

You can save up to 50% in the Fat Face sale this week. With discounts on women's, men's and kids' fashion there's plenty to browse with the turn of the season.

Fossil - 30% off

Selected styles are now 30% off in the Fossil Easter sales. That means you can save on traditional Fossil watches or the latest smartwatch releases this weekend.

Fonehouse - discounted plans on EE and Three

Fonehouse is a well trusted online phone store, with regular discounts on everything from the cheapest Samsung devices to the latest iPhones. Not only that, but you can also take advantage of their new trade-in scheme as well. We're yet to see Fonehouse's full offers, but we'd keep a close eye here as there's usually plenty of discounts to go around on the weekend itself.



Footasylum - save up to 60%

Nike, Adidas, Puma, and all the rest of your favourites are here, with trainers, fashion and accessories all up for grabs with savings of up to 60%. Browse clearance discounts or excellent prices on the latest releases.



Furniture Village - Save an additional £50 for every £500 spent

If you're looking to renovate the house for spring, you'll find some excellent discounts ahead of Furniture Village's full Bank Holiday sales. There's savings on living room, dining room, bedroom and bathroom furniture, fittings and accessories here, with an additional £50 off every £500 you spend.



G

Game - Bonus Points Event, earn up to £10 in additional rewards

From consoles to merch, and all the games in between, you'll find plenty of discounts on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and PC gear at Game this Bank Holiday. Right now, though, Rewards members can take advantage of the Bonus Points event, where you can collect an extra £10 worth of points with certain purchases.



GHD - up to 15% off

GHD has marked down a range of styling tools this week, offering up discounts of up to 15%. That means the original GHD IVs are down to £92 (was £109) and you'll find the GHD Rise available for just £152 as well.



GO Outdoors - save up to 50%

If you can't wait to get back out there, this is the perfect chance to stock up on essentials. You'll find plenty of gear and clothing available for up to half off right now, as Go Outdoors readies itself for a full bank holiday sale.



GoPro - Free GoPro subscription, battery pack and memory card with Hero 9

With the latest GoPro Hero 9 Black now on the shelves, we'd recommend looking to GoPro for discounts on the older Hero 8 model and the Hero 7 Black as well. However, right now you can pick up a free GoPro subscription, battery pack, and 64GB memory card with your Hero 9 camera.



H

Halfords - save up to 20%

If you're planning on getting back on your bike soon, the Halfords sales are often a good place to seek out some cheap accessories and repair gear. The Easter sale is now live, which means you can already save on car, bike and electric scooter gear and accessories.



Hamleys - 15% off orders over £50

Hamleys has also launched its Easter sales early this year, offering 15% off all orders over £50. You'll find a massive range of toy brands here, with everything from Barbie to Pokemon lining the shelves.

Hobbs - save up to 50%

The Hobbs Bank Holiday sales are offering up to 50% off a massive range of dresses, coats and jackets, shoes and boots, knitwear and workwear. Plus, if you're new you can save an additional 20% on top of those savings as well.

HP - up to £150 off Omen gaming laptops

Those working from home will be pleased to hear that HP regularly discounts its own range of laptops, PCs, accessories, and monitors. We usually see some excellent value in all-in-one machines as well, which send you home with everything you need for a desktop setup at a great price.



Hughes - up to £3,000 off premium TVs plus extra discount codes available

Online retailer Hughes offers a massive range of electronics and appliances at some excellent prices. Whether you're after a TV, fridge-freezer, some new headphones, or a vacuum the widespread savings now available across the site are likely to offer up a fantastic deal. Plus, you'll find a range of discount codes shaving even more cash off those offers as well.



I

Interflora

If you're sending flowers to those you can't be with this Easter season, it will be worth checking out Interflora. It already has a range of Easter flower arrangements up for grabs, so we're optimistic for some more discounts in next weekend's Bank Holiday sales.



J

Jacamo - up to 60% off plus extra 25% off with code GET25

Jacamo has expanded its range from men's fashion to include tech, gaming and grooming products as well. That means you may find discounts on the latest iPads sitting next to Adidas trainers this Bank Holiday weekend, with Jacamo offering up to 60% off and an extra 25% off on top of that as well.



Jack Wills - save up to 50%

If you're on the hunt for some clothes for the new season, Jack Wills is offering up to 50% off its sale items this weekend. Plus, new lines are being added all the time, so it's worth checking back in for both menswear and womenswear here.



JD Sports - save up to 50%

JD Sports regularly features big brands and the latest releases in its sales events, as well as fashion and accessories as well. That means you may find those perfect trainers after all, and save some cash while doing so. JD Sports has already launched its Easter sales, as well, so you can save 50% on a massive range of trainers and apparel items.



JD Williams - up to 60% off plus extra 25% off with code JOY25

JD Williams has launched its own Easter sales already, offering up to 60% off fashion and an extra 25% off your order with promo code JOY25 as well. You'll also find 40% off home and furniture, 30% off toys, and 40% off tech too.

John Lewis - save up to 20%

John Lewis is already offering up to 20% off its home and fashion categories, with 15% off beauty and fragrance and Hotel Chocolat products. That's excellent news if you're early to this year's Bank Holiday sales.



K

Kaleidoscope - up to 60% off

Kaleidoscope specialises in women's fashion, but you'll also find a good supply of home and garden goods as well as beauty products on sale here as well. Right now you'll find discounts of up to 60% on home and garden, fashion, footwear and electrics.



L

Laptops Direct - up to 50% off

Laptops Direct may specialise in computers and accessories (and regularly at some excellent prices as well) but we've also seen some of the best deals of the year on AirPods, Apple Watches, and the Nintendo Switch Lite here as well. In fact, while you can save up to 25% on laptops in these early Bank Holiday sales, there's also up to 50% off smart home accessories, 30% off monitors and 25% off tablets.



Lay-Z-Spa

Lay-Z-Spa

This is another one to keep a close eye on this Bank Holiday. With many looking to spruce up their gardens we're expecting some excellent offers from Lay-Z-Spa this year, so be sure to check back in regularly for the latest offers as we get closer to the Easter weekend.



Lenovo - up to 52% off laptops

Lenovo laptops often pack a good punch in a more industrial looking ThinkPad design, but you'll also find more fashionable Yoga models here as well. There are always discounts to be found, and the Bank Holiday sales should prove no different this year, plus you'll also find deals on Lenovo's tablets and smart home gear as well.



Love Honey - up to 70% off

Love Honey is already offering up to 70% off a massive range of adult toys and accessories ahead of their Bank Holiday sales. However, these offers do end soon, so if you miss out stay tuned for more discounts next weekend.

M

Made.com - free delivery

Made.com offers a massive array of homeware and furniture products, which means you can sort any problem room and save some cash on delivery while you're doing so.



Majestic - up to 33% off

You'll find plenty of discounts and bundle offers available at Majestic, with the wine merchant already offering bundle deals that can save you 33% on select wines. However, you can also save 25% on single bottles as well.



Matalan - up to 50% off plus an extra 10% off with code EXTRA10

Matalan's Easter Bank Holiday sales have come early, getting things started with an extension to its hugely popular 50% off sale. Not only that, you can also save an additional



Menkind - get up to 50% off

Menkind's Bank Holiday sale is offering 50% off a massive range of gadgets until Tuesday. Stocking everything from cheap gaming accessories to Pop Vinyl figures, merchandise and RC Toys you'll find regular sitewide discounts here, with extra savings on Menkind's own Red5 line as well. View full sale



Microsoft - up to £440 off Surface laptops and 50% off gaming accessories

Microsoft's best sales usually sit with their Surface products, with the tech giant regularly discounting Surface laptops and tablets. Nevertheless, you'll also find Xbox discounts in this year's Easter Bank Holiday sales as well, with games, accessories and subscriptions up for grabs (though next-gen is still scarce). View full sale



Millets - Extra 10% off sale items with code SPRING10

On top of Millets' early Bank Holiday sales, you can also save an additional 10% right now, using promo code SPRING10. With a range of outdoors essentials up for grabs there's plenty of jackets, boots, backpacks, and outdoor furniture included in the sale. View full sale

Mixbook - Up to 50% off sitewide with code SPRING21

Create the perfect photobook with Mixbook, and save all your favourite memories in the form of a high quality album. Discount codes are regularly available, and you can also use your images on a range of cards, calendars and home decor as well. View full sale



N

Natural Collection - £10 off when you spend £70 with code X10CHJ

Natural Collection specialises in fair trade, organic, and eco friendly beauty and wellbeing products with regular sales available through the Offers section of the site. That's excellent if you're looking to refresh the cabinet, but ahead of the full Bank Holiday sales you'll find a handy £10 off when you spend over £70. View full sale



New Look - 25% off dresses, sandals and more

New Look frequently offers category-wide discounts on everything from coats and jackets to jeans and accessories, however we do see site-wide sales available during larger events. That means you'll be able to shop a range of discounts in the Easter Bank Holiday sales. View full sale



Nike - save up to 50%

You can get up to 50% off a range of Nike shoes, fashion and accessories when you shop direct right now in the Nike Bank Holiday sales. We're seeing fashion and some of the latest releases on the shelves right now as well. View full sale



Nintendo - Monster Hunter Rise bundles available now

While we wait for a potential Nintendo Easter sale, though we haven't seen too many discounts in recent years, it's worth noting that you'll find a steady supply of Monster Hunter Rise accessory bundles available right now. View full sale



O

O2 - free £150 Google Play code with select Samsung devices

If you're looking for a new phone or cellular smartwatch or tablet, O2 frequently offers seasonal discounts that could sway your decision. With big data SIM-only plans and refurb offers as well, there's plenty on the shelves here. View current sale



Office - save up to 40%

Whether you're after some new trainers or something a little more formal, you'll find plenty available at Office in the Easter Bank Holiday sales. You can browse by brand here if you already know what you want, or you can just head straight to the sale to feast on all those discounts. View full sale



Oliver Bonas - save up to 60%

The Oliver Bonas Spring Sale is offering up to 60% off this weekend. That means you can save on everything from homeware and clothing to gifts and accessories right now. View full sale

Otty - save up to 35%

From luxury memory foam mattresses to handy storage-creating bed frames, Otty offers up a wealth of options with regular discounts as well. Right now you can save 30% across the full range of Otty mattresses. View full sale



P

Plusnet - free £50 Mastercard

If you're looking to switch broadband providers, Plusnet frequently offers plenty of incentives to bring you over to their affordable plans. From direct discounts on monthly costs to gift cards and extra perks, there's a lot to get excited about here. Right now you can get speedy fibre broadband for just £22.99 a month and secure a free £50 Mastercard reward as well. View full sale



Portal - save £50

Facebook's Portal video calling device has become even more popular, and now that you can save £50 on a range of Portal devices, video calls will be easier than ever. View full sale



PRC Direct - save up to £500

If you're after a cheap TV, especially an OLED, a new soundbar or a whole AV setup, PRC Direct is an excellent first port of call. Not only that, but you'll also do well for larger kitchen appliances here as well. The Spring Sale is currently offering up to £500 off selected devices, via a range of promo codes and direct discounts. View full sale



Pretty Little Thing - up to 60% off everything

Pretty Little Thing is offering an excellent 60% off sale this weekend, with everything from tops to denim included. Not only that, but footwear is also seeing some excellent discounts right now too. View full sale

Puma - 20% off with code EASTER20

Use promo code EASTER20 to get 20% off everything on the Puma site this weekend. That's fantastic value whether you're after a pair of the latest trainers or looking to stock up on apparel and accessories. View full sale

Pure Electric - £90 off Pure Air Pro

Electric scooters are starting to take over, and you can grab yours with some excellent cash off with Pure Electric. We've been keeping an eye on these sales all year and found some of the best prices with this retailer. Plus, if you're near a storefront you can click and collect as well. View full sale



R

Ray-Ban - 20% off sitewide

Ray-Ban is currently offering 20% off sitewide, resulting in some excellent prices on some of the most recognisable sunglasses on the market. Not only that, but the customisation studio also allows you to create your perfect pair as well. View full sale



Regatta - spend £50 and save £10 with code SAVE10

Spend £50 on Regatta's massive range of outdoor accessories, fashion and footwear and you can save £10 on your order with promo code SAVE10. With plenty of women's, men's and kids gear up for grabs there's some excellent value up for grabs here. View full sale



Rem-Fit - 25% off mattress and up to 50% off pillows

The Rem-Fit range of hybrid mattresses offer pressure relief, and advanced temperature regulation - perfect if you're looking to correct years of bad sleep. You're already getting 25% off mattresses here, with additional savings potentially saving you 50% on pillows as well. Plus, you'll also be able to take advantage of a 100 night sleep trial and a 15 year guarantee. View full sale



Robert Dyas - up to 25% off garden equipment

Specialising in home and kitchen appliances, Robert Dyas is currently offering up to 25% off garden equipment in its Spring Sale. However, from Bluetooth speakers to blenders, slow cookers to hair straighteners, if it's got a power cord you'll likely find it here. View full sale



Rocket Dog - save up to 50%

Rocket Dog is offering up to 50% off its wide range of footwear this weekend. There's plenty up for grabs in the sale as well, which means you're sure to find some great new kicks for the whole family. View full sale

Roku - £10 off 4K HDR streaming sticks

If you're struggling to find something new to watch, you'll want to take a look at the latest offers from Roku. The streaming box offers plenty of channels from Starzplay to BT Sport, and you can save some cash on streaming bars and sticks right now as well. View full sale



S

Samsung - up to £80 off tablets, £200 off laptops

If you're after cheap tablets, smartwatches, headphones, or a great price on some of the best flagship smartphones on the market, Samsung's range of Galaxy gear is regularly on sale at the manufacturer's site. Ahead of the Bank Holiday sales, you can already save up to £200 on a range of laptops and tablets right now. View full sale



Schuh - save up to 70%

Schuh's Bank Holiday sales are offering up to 70% off men's, women's and kids' shoes this weekend. With plenty of brands included in the sale you can save on everything from Vans to Adidas to Nike. View full sale



SCS - 50% off sofas and carpets

The SCS Easter sale has already begun, with a Mega Savings event that sees sofas and carpets taking 50% discounts right now. That's perfect if you want to beat the crowds next weekend and get your delivery date in soon. View full sale

Serenata Flowers - save £10 on spring flower bouquets

Serenata Flowers is gearing up for the Easter weekend by offering £10 off a range of its most popular spring bouquets. That means you can already score a discount and have the house feeling fresh ahead of the big weekend. View full sale

Shark - save up to £150 and free accessories

If you're after a new vacuum cleaner, you'll find plenty of choice at Shark right now with everything from robot vacuums to cheaper handheld cleaners up for grabs. The current Spring Sale is offering up to £150 off a massive range of vacuum cleaners with free accessories thrown in as well. View full sale



ShopTo - save on tech and the latest video games

ShopTo is your go-to for cheap games, accessories, PC equipment and peripherals. You'lll find everything from consoles themselves (though the next generation is still out of stock) to discounted in-game currency and DLC. View full sale



Simba - 35% off mattresses

The Simba Hybrid and Hybrid Pro mattresses offer the best of both coil and foam worlds, and right now you can save 35% on a range of models. That leaves the Simba Hybrid mattress with an excellent £226.85 price tag. View full sale



Snapfish - up to 50% off photo books with code BOOK421

Snapfish is discounting its entire range of photo books right now, with up to 50% off. Not only that, but this offer also includes the extra pages you may add to your creation as well. Simply use code BOOK421 for the full offer. View full sale

T

Ted Baker - up to 50% off

Ted Baker is getting ahead of the Bank Holiday sales crowd with a 50% off sale right now. Whether you're after fashion or homeware there's plenty to browse through here and some excellent discounts as well. View full sale



Tempur - save up to £500

Tempur's pressure relieving materials allow for some excellently designed mattresses, cushions, and even travel gear. You'll find a range of customisable mattresses available as well, so you can get that perfect night's sleep. View full sale



The Body Shop - £5 off orders over £30

Save £5 when you spend over £30 at The Body Shop this weekend. That's perfect for stocking up on natural health and beauty goodies and saving some cash at the same time. View full sale

Thorntons

It wouldn't be Easter without chocolate, and Thorntons is offering some excellent Spring-themed designs and bundles right now. Stock up ahead of the weekend with a range of gift wrapping and personalisation services as well. View full sale

Three - first six months half price

One of the four main networks, Three is frequently the cheapest provider of both SIM only deals and phone contracts. Right now you can get the first six months of your contract for half price when you grab a Samsung Galaxy S21, iPhone 12, OnePlus 9 or unlimited data plan. That's plenty of savings across the board. View full sale



U

Uniqlo - coats and jackets from £19.90

The Uniqlo Easter Bank Holiday sale offers an excellent chance to secure men's, women's and kids' fashion for less. Right now we're seeing a massive range of coats and jackets on sale, with discounts reaching up to £40 off. View full sale



USC - save up to 50%

While we wait for official USC Bank Holiday sales, you've still got time to save 50% on a massive range of brands. USC has extended this sale a few times, which means it may well continue over the Easter weekend as well. View full sale

Urban Outfitters - save up to 50%

From vintage styles to gifts and accessories, there's plenty to browse in the early Urban Outfitters Bank Holiday sales. Home and lifestyle items usually take the biggest hits in price here - perfect if you're after vinyl, books or planters. View full sale



V

Very - home, tech, garden and fashion now discounted

Very's shelves are well stocked with a massive Easter sale that's currently offering some excellent discounts on TVs, laptops, Nintendo Switch consoles, vacuum cleaners, furniture and more. Plus we regularly see some of the best prices on top tech here, as Very frequently price matches Amazon for the best deal around and retains its stock well after Amazon runs out as well. View full sale



Victoria Plum - save up to 70%

Victoria Plum has also launched its Easter deals ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend. That means you can save up to 70% on a range of bathroom fittings, furniture and accessories right now, and even an extra 20% off Orchard Bathrooms as well. View full sale

W

Warehouse - 20% off an extra 15% off with code EXTRA

The Warehouse sale is offering 20% off women's fashion this weekend, but if you use promo code EXTRA at checkout you'll also find an extra 15% off everything on the site. View full sale

Wayfair - massive garden essentials sale now on

With furniture for every room and accessories for every interior, you'll find some excellent decor available at Wayfair right now - however, these early Bank Holiday sales are focusing on the outdoors. Your email address is required to browse the best deals, but once you're through there are some fantastic prices regularly on offer. View full sale



Wickes - up to 50% off kitchen units

Wickes always puts on a good show during the Bank Holiday sales, and this year things are kicking into gear a little early. You can already save up to 50% on kitchen units and with a whole Spring Sale dedicated to the bathroom there's plenty of discounts for the whole house. View full sale

Wiggle - save up to 40%

Whether you're cycling, running, swimming, or training for all three you'll find plenty of discounts on trainers, fashion and equipment in the wiggle Spring Sale. View full sale



X

Xbox - try Game Pass Ultimate for £1

From controllers to games, Microsoft's dedicated Xbox store can send you home with everything you need to make the most of that new console. We're seeing discounts on games and subscriptions lining the shelves right now. View full sale



Y

You Garden

If you can't wait to get back out into the garden this year, you'll do well to grab your equipment early and take advantage of some excellent discounts while doing so. View full sale



Z

Zavvi

Good merch can be difficult to come by, so Zavvi is an excellent place to start your search. Spanning brands from gaming, music, TV and film, you're sure to find apparel, accessories, and gifts from your favorite franchises here. View full sale



When will Easter Bank Holiday sales begin?

Good Friday falls on Friday April 2 this year, which means we expect the Easter Bank Holiday sales to begin around this time, if a little earlier. In recent years we've seen retailers launching their discounts ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend itself, and we're even seeing some Easter sales live right now. That means we'd keep a close eye on your favourite retailers over the next week or so for first pick of this year's deals.

Where to find the best Bank Holiday sales

We're bringing you all the best Bank Holiday sales just above, listing all the retailers offering the highest value discounts this Easter. Whether you're after a new laptop, some fresh threads, or a brand new garden set you'll likely find a massive range of shops offering savings this Easter.

We expect the best Bank Holiday sales will come from larger retailers, with Currys, John Lewis, Very, and Amazon historically offering some excellent offers in the Spring sales. However, more specialist retailers have been bringing some strong discounts in the last few months so you'll find plenty more offers available this year.