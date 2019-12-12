Beats Powerbeats 3 plummet to lowest price ever – just in time for Christmas

If you're looking for some fantastic running headphones, either for yourself or as a gift for the runner in your life this Christmas, the Beats Powerbeats 3 are always a great choice – and now they're cheaper than ever before, thanks to a brilliant Amazon deal.

You can currently buy the Powerbeats 3 for just £79 – that's a saving of £90.95, and over 50% off the original price. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Beats headphone prices in your region.)

Today's best Beats Powerbeats 3 deal

Beats Powerbeats 3: £169.95 £79 at Amazon

With over £90 off, these Beats headphones are ideal for anyone who wants to boost their workout without breaking the bank – and they'd make a great Christmas gift, too. This deal is only available for the black and red models.View Deal

The PowerBeats 3 are well-made, long-lasting, and sound great, which is a pleasing trio of plus points for fitness headphones – and with this deal, they're easy on the wallet, too.

With 12 hours of battery life, and ear hooks to ensure a secure fit, they should stay switched on and comfortable no matter how long or how vigorous your workouts.

An inline remote means you can click to change the volume of your music, skip tracks, and take calls without reaching for your phone.

These buds have a great bass response, although audiophiles may find the lowest frequencies a little overwhelming; but you'll enjoy a good level of detail in your music, and that powerful bass is ideal for pushing you through even the toughest workout.

That's why we awarded them 3.5 out of 5 stars in our Powerbeats 3 review – they're not perfect, but these buds are brilliant for runners.

With rumors of a Powerbeats 4 launch on the horizon, it's little wonder that prices for the Powerbeats 3 are starting to drop – we're not expecting this price to fall any lower in the near future though, so we'd recommend snapping up this deal.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Beats headphone prices in your region below: