AOC revs up monitor range with a slick display designed by Porsche

AOC has got together with Porsche to design its latest monitor, and as you might anticipate, the results look pretty sleek to say the least.

The new display comes in two variants – the PDS241 and PDS271, which are 24-inch and 27-inch models – and it’s incredibly thin at 5.2mm, sporting a frameless-on-three-sides design (i.e. there’s next to no bezel, save for on the bottom edge of the monitor).

We’ve seen the frameless bezel trick before, and funnily enough on a Philips monitor which is exactly as slim as this offering. However, the AOC PDS certainly looks far slicker, and has another innovation in the form of a smart-looking stand which is hollow so it can be used to pipe the power and monitor cables through, for an even neater overall appearance.

As for the core specs, this is an AH-IPS panel (ensuring great viewing angles) with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 – just straight Full HD, but at least you won’t need a monster graphics card to drive it.

You also get AOC’s SuperColor WCG tech, meaning that the monitor offers 100% sRGB coverage, and 90% coverage of the NTSC color space.

As it’s doing with most of its monitors these days, AOC has equipped this Porsche collaboration with both flicker-free and low blue light technology to help combat eyestrain.

So how much will these PDS models set you back when they’re released in June? If you want the 24-inch monitor, you’re looking at an outlay of £189 (around $240, AU$320), with the 27-inch version of the display costing £259 (around $330, AU$440).