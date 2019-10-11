AMD has 30% of the CPU market for the first time in over a decade – should Intel be worried?

More evidence of AMD’s incredible winning streak has emerged, with new data suggesting it now has over 30% of the CPU market – its best ever result in 12 years.

According to data collected by CPUBenchmark.net, AMD’s been slowly taking market share away from Intel, which had previously enjoyed a nearly unassailable lead in the CPU market. While the gap is still huge, you can see in the graph below that AMD’s rise is mirrored by a fall in Intel market share.

As Wccftech points out, this follows an incredible 70% growth for AMD since it launched its Ryzen line of processors back in 2017. Since then, AMD, traditionally the underdog in the processor war, has seen continued growth with excellent sales and positive critical reception for its latest products – and this could be cause for concern for its old rival Intel.

Data on the data

Cpubenchmark.net, as the name suggests, is a website run by PassMark which collects data based on its benchmark tests. This means it gets a pretty good idea of what kind of CPUs people are using – as long as they run those benchmarks. It therefore only tracks CPUs in use, not ones sold.

(Image credit: CPUBenchmark.net)

However, it has proved in the past to be an excellent indicator of the general movements in the CPU market share, and the data it has provided correlates with recent news that AMD’s Ryzen processors are absolutely killing it when it comes to sales.

If AMD continues to eat up CPU market share, Intel will definitely have a fight on its hands. It’s already cut the price of some of its processors in response to AMD’s stellar performance. The CPU wars could soon get very interesting.