Amazon's Black Friday sale kicks off with excellent Echo Buds deal

Amazon has slashed the price of its second-gen Echo Buds from £109.99 to £79.99, bringing them down to the lowest price we've ever seen, just weeks after they launched in the UK. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

This Black Friday deal applies to the model that comes with a wired charging case - but you can also save on the Echo Buds with a Wireless Charging Case, which have been reduced from £129.99 to £99.99, saving you £30.

The second-gen Amazon Echo Buds were only released in the UK on November 10, making this Black Friday headphones deal particularly exciting – it's not often you see such a big discount on a pair of true wireless earbuds that hit the market so recently.

Save £30 - A £30 saving on these four star buds, which we found had decent noise cancellation compared to the big players – but very good performance for the price. Combine that with a massive 27% saving, and you can see why this is a deal you absolutely should be snapping up.



Save £30 – You can also find a £30 saving on the wireless-case-enabled Echo Buds, bringing the same great value noise cancelling without the need for all those pesky wires.



The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are a huge improvement on their predecessors, bringing a smaller design, active noise cancellation, and support for wireless charging to the brand's flagship true wireless earbuds.

They also sound far better than the original Echo Buds, offering excellent stereo separation and a well-balanced soundstage. Phone calls also sound clear.

The noise cancellation, while not as effective as the Sony WF-1000XM4, is fine for blocking out regular household noise – the battery life also isn't class-leading, coming in at a combined 15 hours.

Still, the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are far cheaper than Sony's earbuds, and they come with Alexa built in for easy voice control.

We can't see this price dropping any further in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, so you should snap it up right away if you're keen.

