2019 Masters live stream: how to watch round one golf for free and from anywhere

The history. The drama. The Green Jacket. The 2019 Masters Tournament is here, representing as always the first golf major on the calendar. Augusta National is looking as beautiful as ever and this year;s winner is looking almost impossible to predict. Luckily, it's extremely easy to get a US Masters live stream and from absolutely anywhere you are in the world.

83rd Masters Tournament - where and when As it has done since the very first version of the Masters back in 1934, the 72-hole tournament will take place at the glorious Augusta national Golf Club in Georgia, US. Having now teed off, it's on between Thursday April, 11 and Sunday 14 (following Wednesday's par three contest). The first group will head out at 8.30am ET (so 5.30am PT, 1.30pm BST) on Thursday and Friday.

Patrick Reed is the defending champion having last year won his first Masters tournament after making a three-foot long, par-saving putt on the final hole to win by just one stroke from countryman Rickie Fowler.

Rory McIlroy's rich vein of form has understandably made him most bookmakers' favorite - the Masters is the one major that has so far eluded the 29-year old. Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and 2018's stand-out player Brooks Koepka will also be hoping to challenge. Canadian Corey Conners is now a dark horse after taking home the Valero Texas Open last weekend. And then there's four-time winner Tiger Woods...

Below, you'll find our quick and easy guide for how to watch a 2019 Masters live stream online from anywhere in the world. It's extremely easy to do, even if you are away from your home country when it's on and want to tune in to your preferred coverage - it's even FREE in some countries and available to watch free from commercials.

How to live stream Masters golf for FREE

Your initial go-to option for streaming this year's Masters in the US is an absolute gimme. Simply head to Masters.com, hit the 'Watch' tab and away you go. As well as having all the live action from all four days of play - with a spotlight on featured holes and groups - it also includes footage from the practise range and as many highlights and interviews as you can handle.

You'll find that the Masters.com live stream is geo-blocked if you try and access it from outside the country. That's where using a VPN (as explained below) comes in handy, so you can watch it as if you were back in the US.

If it's all the bells and whistles of broadcast-quality coverage you need and you're in the US, the alternative is to watch the coverage on ESPN, CBS or a host of cord-cutting options. More on which below.

UK and Australian audiences may not have access to that Masters.com stream, but at least you too have some free-to-air coverage to enjoy. The concluding two rounds are on the UK's BBC - which also means no pesky ad breaks - while in Australia the Nine Network has it all live and for free.

How to get a Masters live stream from outside your country

Try to live stream Masters golf away from your home country and you'll quickly find that your domestic coverage is geo-blocked. It's frustrating, but not unavoidable.

How to watch a Masters live stream in the US

ESPN and CBS have the share of the spoils in the US, with the former taking the first two rounds (and par three contest) and CBS with rounds three and four.

Note that you will need a US IP address in order to access the above stations or otherwise you won't be able to access the content from abroad - if you want to do so, you'll have to follow our VPN guidelines above and log in with a VPN , choosing a US server location.

They aren't you're only option though, with all of the top US-based TV streaming services all providing an alternative. Each one offers a free trial to get you started and has masses of other content and channels for you to enjoy if you subscribe:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

PlayStation Vue From $45 per month and the ideal choice for PS4 owners thanks to its access to the likes of ESPN, NBC, Fox, Disney and other essential networks. Crank up the price and you can add the likes of Showtime and HBO, too.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

How to watch the 2019 US Masters: live stream options in the UK

If you're in the UK and want to revel in the glory of the Masters over the pond, then Sky Sports Golf is unsurprisingly the place to go - with the BBC joining the action for the last two rounds for completely commercial-free coverage. But if you don't want to bother yourself with a Sky Sports subscription, there is another way.

Now TV may well be a decent fit for you. It costs £14.99 for a week's worth of access. And pretty much every streaming device you can think of has a Now app.

If it's Saturday or Sunday that you want to watch the Masters online, then we'd recommend heading over to stream it on TVPlayer.com, which has all the Freeview channels (including BBC One) in one place and a robust, legal stream to watch on.

Out of the UK this weekend? Then follow our instructions above to get a VPN and tune into your preferred coverage as if you were back in Blighty.

How watch the 2019 US Masters in Australia for FREE!

Great news, Australia. 2019's first major golf tournament is playing on free-to-air television with the Nine Network's Gem channel showing the action.

Your other options is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football, NBA playoffs...the list goes on! Not only that, but Kayo is boasting three bonus cameras for every round of the golf, providing more ways to watch - so well worth checking out if you're a golf obsessive that wants the best possible Masters live stream coverage.

Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month.

And don't forget that if you're out of Australia this weekend and are still desperate to tune in to one of the above methods of watching the golf, you'll need a VPN to magically transfer your IP address back to a server in Australia.

How to watch the 2019 Masters: live stream in Canada