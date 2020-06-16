Apple WWDC 2020 keynote live stream: how to watch Apple's big software launch

It's nearly time for WWDC 2020, Apple's World-Wide Developers' Conference where it shows off its new software for the year. The event is set to take place starting June 22, and it'll kick off with a big keynote speech on that first day that's worth tuning into if you've got an Apple product.

The WWDC 2020 keynote is on June 22 at 10am PT (1pm ET, 6pm BST), and that's where we'll likely find out about iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS 10.16 and all the new software from Apple that'll eventually make its way onto your phone, computer, watch, tablet, TV or any other piece of tech.

Luckily for us all, you don't need to be a developer to watch the WWDC 2020 keynote (although you do for the rest of the show), which means you can watch live as Apple unveils all its latest software. If you want to be up-to-date on all the new changes for your iPhone or computer, it's worth tuning in.

So without further ado, here's how to watch the Apple WWDC 2020 keynotes conference livestream from the comfort of your home.

How to watch Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote

While Apple usually livestreams its WWDC 2020 keynote conferences straight from California, thanks to Covid-19 this year's event is entirely online, so the event is built from the ground up to be easy to watch from home.

Apple is set to post a stream of the event onto its WWDC homepage, where you can easily watch it on any device. At the moment the option isn't available - it's a little early for that - but there's an option to add the event to your calendar for an easy reminder.

When Apple updates its website with the WWDC 2020 video, we'll make sure to update this article so you can see it.

This will likely happen on Monday June 22, or possibly the day before (June 21), so bookmark this page and check back then.