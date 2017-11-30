How to use Apple Pay

Update: With iOS 11, Apple Pay has made it easier than ever to pay your friends, as you can now do it straight from iMessage. While with the iPhone X the way you pay has changed slightly.

The beauty of Apple Pay is that it is classically 'Apple'. Simple and elegant, it combines the tech you've already got (an iPhone with Touch ID or Face ID) with a one-step payment process, all wrapped up in watertight security safer than traditional chip and PIN.

All you need to do is place the top of your iPhone screen near any NFC card terminal and rest your finger on your phone's Touch ID sensor, or if you're using an iPhone X simply glance at your phone. But first, you need to set Apple Pay up.

