NFL Scouting Combine live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

The speed, strength, skill and, ahem, hand size of the country's brightest football prospects are in the spotlight at the Scouting Combine, a four-day job interview like no other. It's a huge step for the wannabe rookies on their road to the Draft and a chance for the world to take a glimpse at the future stars of the NFL. Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 NFL Scouting Combine live stream no matter where you are in the world - there are even options to watch absolutely FREE in some regions.

You know the drills. Hoping to make a lasting impression on the hundreds of decision-makers and purse-string holders in situ, 324 prospects will push themselves to their physical limits across seven different training exercises - the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, and three-cone drill.

It's a crude way of gauging potential, particularly for quarterbacks, but as the hoopla surrounding Kenny Pickett's finger span has shown, front offices remain obsessed with physical stats. Joe Burrow, who took the Bengals to the Super Bowl last month, was told that his hands were too small at the last Scouting Combine in 2020.

This is also a great opportunity to find out what the fuss over Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux is about. The edge rushers are expected to be amongst the very first picks next month, but which order they're selected in remains to be seen. Follow our guide on how to watch a 2022 NFL Scouting Combine live stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch NFL Scouting Combine 2022 from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream NFL Scouting Combine from anywhere

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

2022 NFL Scouting Combine live stream: how to watch in the US

NFL Network is the place to watch the NFL Scouting Combine in the US, with several hours of action being shown on each day of the event. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream NFL Scouting Combine 2022 directly through the NFL Network website. How to watch NFL Scouting Combine FREE without cable NFL Network is included in the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV and its Sling Blue package. You can use the Sling TV 3-day FREE trial to watch at least some of the NFL Scouting Combine for free. Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and also includes 30+ other channels. There is no contract at all, though. You can cancel before you spend a penny. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NFL Network is fuboTV. And, better still, it also offers a FREE fuboTV trial. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, for $64.99 a month.

How to watch 2022 NFL Scouting Combine: live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is showing the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Canada (just click the NFL Network tile on the home page). DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year, and it's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). You can scroll down for the full day-by-day NFL Scouting Combine schedule, with most of the action taking place in the afternoons and evenings.

How to watch 2022 NFL Scouting Combine: live stream FREE in the UK

NFL fans based in the UK can watch the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine for FREE on the NFL Game Pass. Each day's action gets underway in the evening, continuing deep into the early hours. The full schedule is listed below. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch 2022 NFL Scouting Combine for FREE: live stream in Australia

NFL Game Pass is showing the NFL Scouting Combine for FREE in Australia too, with most of the action taking place in the morning and early afternoon. Scroll down for the full 2022 NFL Scouting Combine schedule. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

All times are given in ET. Add 5 hours for GMT, 11 hours for AEDT. Subtract 3 hours for PT.

Thursday, March 3

4pm-11pm - Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Friday, March 4

4pm-10pm - Running Backs, Offensive Linemen and Special Teams

Saturday, March 5

4pm-9pm - Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Sunday, March 6