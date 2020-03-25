Huawei P40 live stream: how to watch the Huawei launch event online

The Huawei P40 is set to launch tomorrow so if you're excited for the next generation of Huawei flagship smartphones, you don't have much longer to wait.

We're expecting to see the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, and perhaps even a top-end phone that's rumored to be called the P40 Pro Premium Edition. Huawei has also confirmed a new smartwatch called the Huawei Watch GT 2e will be coming, and there could even more to learn.

The Huawei P40 launch is online-only, for the same coronavirus concerns that have lead to a slew of tech launches being turned into online presentations or live streamed events. It's set to kick off on March 26 at 2PM CET / 1PM GMT / 9AM ET / 6AM PT.

Due to the online nature of the Huawei P40 launch, you can watch it wherever you want (and whenever you want, if you don't need to see it as it happens, as the event will likely remain view-able on YouTube). It's also being streamed in several languages, if you find it easier to understand them: as well as English it's in Spanish, French, Italian, Arabic and Russian.

How to watch the Huawei P40 launch event live stream

The easiest way to watch the Huawei P40 launch is on the brand's YouTube channel. The live stream video is already live, with a scheduled start time an hour before the conference is set to kick off.

We wouldn't recommend setting your alarm an hour early though, as it's likely this first hour will be filled with adverts or a presentation on Huawei's success and history. In other words, the real interesting stuff will kick off when the launch really starts.

Here you can watch the Huawei P40 launch live stream: