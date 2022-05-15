How to watch The Time Traveler's Wife online: stream the new 2022 adaptation – cast, trailer

Based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger, Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock) brings The Time Traveler's Wife to the small screen in the second adaptation of this sci-fi romance story. Starring Theo James and Rose Leslie as Henry and Clare, the The Time Traveler's Wife TV show will be available on HBO Max for those in the US but here are the full details on how to watch The Time Traveler's Wife online from anywhere below.

Henry DeTamble (James), a librarian living and working in Chicago, suffers from a rare genetic disorder that causes him to travel back in time to significant places and people throughout his life. When he meets Clare Abshire (Leslie) at the Newberry Library where he works, he's meeting her for the first time, while Clare reveals she's actually known him most of her life.

In this spellbinding tale, two-time Emmy Award winner Steven Moffat once again brings to life the modern day classic that has sold millions of copies around the world, stating: "What is brilliant and thrilling about the interaction of time travel and a love story here is it makes the most common phenomenon of a completely happy marriage [...] interesting, thrilling, and full of tension and tragedy, as well as joy and happiness."

Following in the footsteps of Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana in the 2009 movie, viewers will be able to enjoy the story spanning over six episodes in this HBO original. Find out how to watch The Time Traveler's Wife online and stream the 2022 TV series where you are.

The Time Traveler's Wife 2022 cast

Henry DeTamble: Theo James

Theo James Clare Abshire: Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie Gomez: Desmin Borges

Desmin Borges Charisse: Natasha Lopez

Natasha Lopez Anette DeTamble: Kate Siegel

Kate Siegel Richard DeTamble: Josh Stamberg

The Time Traveler's Wife trailer

How to watch The Time Traveler's Wife online in the US

The new 2022 Time Traveler's Wife TV show adaptation will premiere on HBO on Sunday, May 15 at 9pm ET / PT. Episodes will air weekly every Sunday at the same time. For those who've cut the cord or don't have HBO as a part of their cable package, you can watch the show on HBO Max, landing on the platform on the following day. The first thing to know is there are two HBO Max price points - $9.99 a month with commercials, or the 4K HDR, commercial-free subscription at $14.99 that also brings 4K streams and Dolby Atmos sound. Alternatively, save 16% and sign up to its annual plan for $99.99/$149.99 a year.

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

That's a bargain price, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including, Euphoria, And Just Like That, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Girls, Mare of Easttown, The Flight Attendant and much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch The Time Traveller's Wife online in the UK

Travel through time in this whirlwind romance and watch The Time Traveler's Wife 2022 adaptation in the UK just a day after new episodes of The Time Traveler's Wife air in the States, broadcasting on Sky Atlantic from Monday, May 16 at 9pm BST with the option to watch on Sky Go on-demand thereafter. Don't have Sky? You can either find fantastic Sky TV deals and packages with our guide. Alternatively, the more flexible option is a Now Entertainment pass, which costs £9.99 a month and can be cancelled any time.

How to watch The Time Traveler's Wife online in Canada

Canadians can watch The Time Traveler's Wife 2022 adaptation on the same day as its neighbours on Sunday, May 15 with new episodes arriving on a weekly basis. Crave has two plans for new subscribers after its 7-day free trial. Crave Mobile costs $9.99 a month (+tax), limiting you to one stream at a time. Upgrade to Crave Total for $19.99 a month (+tax) and you can benefit from four simultaneous streams and offline viewing. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Euphoria and We Own This City.

How to watch The Time Traveler's Wife: stream every episode online in Australia

The Time Traveler's Wife will sweep Aussies off their feet on Binge, though the service has yet to say more than that the adaptation is 'coming soon'. If previous HBO Max titles are anything to go by, though, we'd expect episodes to arrive the day after episodes air in the States. New customers can enjoy a 14-day free trial of the service, after which plans start from $10 a month with its Basic plan. There is also the choice of its Standard ($14 a month) or Premium ($18 a month) packages. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

How to watch The Time Traveler's Wife movie

For those after the 2009 Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana classic, there are a number of streaming options around the world.

In the US, you'll find it right alongside the TV series on HBO Max, while those north of the border in Canada can watch on either Crave or with their Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In Aus, you can watch The Time Traveler's Wife via Binge or, much like Canada, through Amazon Prime Video as a part of your Prime membership.

Unfortunately, those in the UK will have to buy or rent with no current streaming home for the 2009 romantic sci-fi. It costs just £3.49 to rent on Amazon, or £7.99 to buy and watch as many times as you like.