How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online from anywhere now

Finding out where and how to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online is almost as complicated as trying to repair the multiverse. But the box-office smash, which reaped a record breaking $1.9 billion last year and became the highest-grossing film of the pandemic era, has finally found a streaming home on Netflix – in India at least – and should debut in the US next month.

No Way Home finds Peter Parker (Tom Holland) attempting to fix the chaos caused by illusionist Mysterio after he outed Peter to the world as Spider-Man in Far From Home, then framed him for his death.

Personally reviled and the future of loved ones MJ (Zendaya), Ned (Jacob Batalon), and aunt May at stake, Parker beseeches Doctor Strange to make the world forget that he’s the web-slinging Spidey. Yet multiple distractions during Strange’s spell lead to a hole being torn in the multiverse, out of which pours half a dozen of Peter’s former nemeses.

It's thrilling stuff as Peter comes face to face with supervillains throughout the franchise, from Sam Raimi’s 2002 original to the Andrew Garfield-led Amazing Spider-Man movies. Full of meta-humour, mind-blowing action scenes, and electric MCU cameos, here's how to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online from wherever you are.

How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home on Netflix

(opens in new tab) The record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home landed on Netflix in India on June 13, so fans of the web-slinger can stream his latest adventures on Netflix right now. A Netflix subscription in India is Rs. 199 for the Basic plan, Rs. 499 for Standard, and Rs. 649 for premium. Netflix has different library content depending on where you're accessing it from. If you're an Indian subscriber away from home, make sure to use a VPN to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home from abroad. (opens in new tab) A VPN changes your computer's IP address to a country of your choice. So even if you’re far from home too, you can still watch hit films and TV shows from back home in India.

How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home from outside your country

If you find yourself in another country and keen to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home, then geo-blocking restrictions will prevent you from accessing your normal streaming services, or you’ll only get to stream a regionally-specific library of content that might exclude some key titles.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home online no matter where you are in the world. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home from abroad

How to use a VPN for Spider-man: No Way Home

Using a VPN to get your usual Netflix library while abroad is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Netflix for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online in the US

Can you stream Spider-Man: No Way Home from the rest of the world?

Right now, it’s tricky to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home on a streaming platform anywhere outside India or the US without a VPN. In the UK, Australia and Canada, you can currently only buy or rent the film through VOD services like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV (iTunes), but at a cost equal to if not triple the monthly amount of a streaming subscription.

However, it’s good news in South America as HBO Max Brazil will be home to the crowd-pleasing movie from July 22, just a week after the anticipated US release.

Elsewhere, Sony licensing deals mean Netflix will probably host the movie internationally. Yet even then, the streaming giant won't release it at the same time in all territories, as per the UK release of 2019's Far From Home which took two years to appear on that platform (and has now been removed).

As we’ve explained, if you are away from home and trying to connect to your regional service, it’s as simple as downloading a VPN (opens in new tab) to let you to access the full film library of the service you’re paying for back in your home country.