Why now is the time to buy a PS5 SSD if you haven't yet

If you've held off buying a PS5 SSD due to the high prices for the console storage upgrade then now is finally the time to buy as one of the best options is available for its cheapest price.

Those in the US can pick up a 1TB Samsung 980 Pro at Amazon for $139.99 (opens in new tab) (was $229.99). That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this PS5-compatible SSD and it beats the previous record-low by $30. A similar offer is also available in the UK, with the 1TB Samsung 980 Pro now priced at £99.99 (opens in new tab) (was £193.79). That's only £4 more than the recent deal when it fell to £95.99 over Prime Day.

It's definitely a good time to take advantage of these low prices and get yourself one of the best PS5 SSD deals we've ever seen. The number of games available on Sony's latest console has grown massively as it approaches its two-year anniversary - and many are likely hitting the limit of the internal storage.

With this Samsung 980 Pro, you double the available capacity for PS5 games as well as PS4 titles and any backwards-compatible releases from previous console generations. That means you can have more games installed at once and not have to worry about choosing old ones to delete to make space for new releases. It also meets all other requirements laid out by Sony, including a high transfer speed and attached heatsink to keep it cool in your console.

(opens in new tab) 1TB Samsung 980 Pro (Heatsink): $229.99 $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90 – Simply the lowest price we've ever seen for this PS5 SSD that meets all the requirements detailed by Sony. It's the most affordable way to double your available console storage space right now, so you can have more games available at once and not be forced to remove older ones you would otherwise still play.

(opens in new tab) 1TB Samsung 980 Pro (Heatsink): £193.79 £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £94 – It's only £4 more than the cheapest price ever for this PS5-compatible SSD and also £20 less than the previous record low. It's a great time to buy if your console storage space is running low and you don't want to delete old games to make room for new ones.

These new low prices for a PS5 SSD come shortly after the launch of the new PS Plus membership tiers. That's convenient timing, as anyone signed up to PS Plus Extra or Premium gets access to a vast library featuring some of the best PS5 games and classic titles from previous console generations.

Install space can disappear quickly once you dive into that library - something I found out when I upgraded my membership. My console storage was quickly filled up with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Death Stranding: Director's Cut, Ghost of Tsushima and a few nostalgic favorites such as Ape Escape and Syphon Filter. Those latter two have certainly aged but are still fascinating to play nowadays.

If it's something you want to try for yourself, check out our guide to all the latest PS Plus deals so you pay the lowest price for your membership. We've also got a wider look at all the PS5 deals currently available on games and accessories, plus the latest PS5 restock news if you're still looking to buy a console.