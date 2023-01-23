One of the best PS5 SSDs is now available for a terrific low price

With some huge PS5 games on the horizon, you might be looking at your console's remaining available storage space in fear. But you don't need to sacrifice anything. Now's a great time for an upgrade as one of the best PS5 SSDs is available for a fantastic low price at Amazon.

You can now pick up the 1TB Samsung 980 Pro for $119.99 (was $149.99) (opens in new tab). Apart from a very brief drop by an extra $7 back in December, this is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen, making it one of the best PS5 SSD deals available right now.

With this Samsung 980 Pro, you double the available capacity for PS5 games as well as PS4 titles and any backwards-compatible releases from previous console generations. That means you can have more games installed at once and not have to worry about choosing old ones to delete to make space for new releases. It also meets all other requirements laid out by Sony, including a high transfer speed and an attached heatsink to keep it cool in your console.

We also awarded it the full five stars in our Samsung 980 Pro review and this is the exact same SSD just with a heatsink already attached to provide sufficient cooling while it's in your PS5 console.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

Although it was once $7 less, this is generally the lowest price we see for this PS5-compatible SSD. At around $120, it's the most affordable way to double your available console storage space right now. The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best options, too, as we gave it five stars in our review for its performance, longevity and value for money.

As well as some of the latest releases such as Forspoken and Hogwarts Legacy, there's also the need for a large PS5 SSD with all the games available on the new PS Plus membership tiers. On Extra and Premium, you get access to a vast library featuring some of the best PS5 games and classic titles from previous console generations.

