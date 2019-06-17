This Acer 32-inch 4K monitor deal is one of the cheapest we’ve seen

Who needs Amazon Prime Day when retailers like Ebuyer are offering fantastic deals like this one we’ve just found – which knocks £140 off the Acer ET322QKwmiipx 32-inch 4K UHD monitor.

While the name isn’t exactly catchy, this is a decent 4K monitor – especially now that the price has been cut to £319.97.

That makes it one of the cheapest 32-inch 4K monitors around. While it doesn’t offer HDR, it comes with a VA panel, 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. This makes it a better monitor for productivity – think of all that desktop real estate – but it’ll do a good job of gaming as well.

Acer ET322QKwmiipx 32-inch 4K monitor £459.99 £319.97 at Ebuyer

This deal cuts 27% off this 32-inch 4K monitor. It comes with a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports for connecting your PC, games consoles and more. For the price, this is a great UHD monitor.View Deal

While this isn't going to be a monitor that gives you the ultimate image quality for games and media – the aforementioned lack of HDR puts paid to that – for the price, this is one of the most affordable ways of getting a large 4K monitor.