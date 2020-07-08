The best cheap Apple Pencil prices, sales and deals in July 2020

The Apple Pencil's price means this isn't a particularly cheap accessory you might be tempted to pick up on a whim. In typical Apple fashion, these nifty little pointers tend to cost a pretty penny, but their streamlined compatibility with the iPad and iPad Pro makes them well worth the cash. To soften the blow, then, we're bringing you the latest cheap Apple Pencil sales and deals, with our price comparison software always bringing you the very lowest cost on offer.

We're primarily looking at the second-generation Apple Pencil here, as that's the device you'll need if you're using a 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2018 or later. However, we're also keeping an eye on first-generation Apple Pencil sales as these tend to be a little cheaper and will suit you well if you're using an older iPad. The Apple Pencil price is $129 (£119) for the second generation or $99 (£89) on the first version.

These prices have been pretty solid since the Apple Pencil was released, with few major cuts hitting the device in its history. You'll usually find these prices at Apple, but other retailers below may have cheap Apple Pencil sales as well. Interested in an upgrade? You'll find plenty of iPad Pro deals available right now, or you can find the best iPad Pro accessories to really kit out your tablet.

Cheap Apple Pencil prices and sales

Grab these first-generation Apple Pencil sales if you're not using an iPad Pro from after 2018. If you are running one of these devices, the second generation is the only one compatible - but you're also getting magnetic charging, a new design, and some handy quality of life features.

Is the Apple Pencil price worth it?

If you're looking to get creative with your iPad or iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil is definitely worth its price for the experience you're receiving. Smooth, responsive, and built directly for the Apple ecosystem, these styluses far outdo the competition.

Cheaper styluses lack the magnetic charging features of the later model, and in some cases even the attention to pressure and angle of the original Apple Pencil. Meanwhile, similarly priced devices may offer all those features as well but lack the synergy that has been so painstakingly developed between the iPad and Pencil.

For more tips and features, check out our full guide on how to use the Apple Pencil.

Cheap Apple Pencil alternatives

There are, however, many styluses compatible with the iPad, so if you're just looking for a simple pointer on a budget some of the options below will suit you well. From the Logitech Crayon to Wacom's own line of Apple-friendly pointers, you'll be able to find an alternative for between $30 and $50 here but you might not receive the full feature set of Apple's own.

Which Apple Pencil should I buy?

At time of writing, the second generation Apple Pencil is compatible with:

iPad Pro from 2018 onwards

Meanwhile, the first generation Apple Pencil is compatible with:

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st or 2nd generation)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad Mini (5th generation)

