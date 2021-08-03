Snap-up the Amazon Echo Show 5 for its lowest price ever

The best smart displays can elevate your smart home by allowing you to see as well as hear the information voice assistants are offering, thanks to the built-in screen. However, they can be a pricey purchase so a good smart display deal is always welcome.

Amazon has slashed 44% off the price of the Amazon Echo Show 5 , reducing it to just $44.99 from $79.99 in the US and £44.99 from £79.99 in the UK. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen in the US for this smart display – beating the deals we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down for the best smart display deals in your region.)

Today's best Amazon Echo Show 5 deal in the US

Amazon Echo Show 5: $79.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £35 off the cost of the first generation of its smallest smart display, which comes with a 1-megapixel camera for video calls. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen this smart display go for in the US, and it won’t last for long – so we suggest you grab this smart display deal now.View Deal

Today's best Amazon Echo Show 5 deal in the UK

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Amazon has also discounted the Echo Show 5 in the UK. Although, this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the smart display, which comes with Alexa built-in - it dropped as low as £39.99 in February this year. That said, this is still a good offer and won’t last for long – so we suggest you snap it up immediately.

This isn’t the only version of the Amazon Echo Show 5 that’s available. The Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) was released in June this year and is currently priced at $84.99 / £74.99 However, there are very few differences between the two models - the Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) has a 2 megapixel camera, which is double the resolution of the Echo Show 5 (2st generation), although unless you’re planning on using the device for a lot of video calls, this won’t be an issue.

The Echo Show 5 (1st generation) also boasts a 3.5mm socket so you can plug in wired headphones for private listening, something the Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) doesn’t offer.

More smart display deals