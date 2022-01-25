The cheapest Oculus Quest 2 price and deals in January 2022

It's still tough to find any truly excellent Oculus Quest 2 deals over a year after launch. The VR headset has held firm with its $299/£299 price point over the last twelve months, but some better offers did pop up during the most recent Black Friday sales. It's been much quieter since then, so while you can't find anything cheaper than the standard Oculus Quest 2 price, there are still some small savings on bundles today.

Sadly, there are no Oculus Quest 2 deals as good as the $50/£50 voucher that was offered along with the VR headset by most major retailers during Black Friday. It's unlikely something like that will be back for a while now.

If you do want to buy today, there are savings of up to $20/£10 to be found on Oculus Quest 2 bundles at Amazon that include some top accessories for the VR headset. Some slightly better value bundles have been available in the past at Currys in the UK, though, that essentially included one accessory for free.

Overall, the hunt for a saving is tough, but do read through our Oculus Quest 2 review to see exactly why we think it's the best VR headset you can buy today. If nothing has tempted you to make a purchase right now, do check back in regularly for all the latest Oculus Quest 2 deals.

You can also browse even more cheap VR headset deals if you'd prefer a more budget option. There's also the release of the PSVR 2 on the horizon so we'll have an eye on the best PSVR deals for the console owners out there.

Oculus Quest 2 deals

The standard price of the Oculus Quest 2 is $299.99/£299.99 for the 128GB version. You can also choose to increase the available storage in the VR headset up to 256GB and this model will set you back $399.99/£399.99. In our view, the cheaper one is the sensible choice for most as that's enough space for between 30-40 games at a time.

Nevertheless, we monitor the price for both Oculus Quest 2 headsets to ensure you always get the best deals. Below you can find our roundup of the top offers available today in the US and UK - if any are available.

This week's best Oculus Quest 2 deals in the US

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB): $299 at Amazon

Unfortunately, there are currently no Oculus Quest 2 deals available in the US on just the headset. After this year's Black Friday offer at various retailers that included a $50 voucher, it's all gone very quiet. If you're just looking to buy the VR headset, though, stock is available at Amazon.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) with Carrying Case: $348 $338 at Amazon

Save $10 – We aren't looking at a record-breaking saving here, but Amazon is currently offering an Oculus Quest 2 with Carrying Case for $338. That represents a $10 saving off the price of the useful accessory, that works well as storage if you don't need to take the VR headset anywhere else.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) with Carrying Case and Elite Strap: $397 $377 at Amazon

Save $20 – Another saving on an Oculus Quest 2 bundle thanks to the current discounts on accessories for the VR headset. This bundle gets you the Carrying Case and Elite Strap. The latter is designed to offer a more comfortable experience when using the Oculus Quest 2 for extended periods, with improved balance and support. The lightweight and flexible brace is fully adjustable as well so you can find the right fit for you.

This week's best Oculus Quest 2 deals in the UK

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB): £299 at Amazon

Unfortunately, there are currently no Oculus Quest 2 deals available in the UK. After this year's Black Friday offer at various retailers that included a £50 voucher, it's all gone very quiet. If you're just looking to buy the VR headset, though, it's available at Amazon.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) with Elite Strap: £348 £338 at Currys

Save £10 – Not interested in a Carry Case? There's a £10 saving on this Oculus Quest 2 bundle that comes with the Elite Strap - that's just £18 more than the cheapest price ever. This accessory is designed to offer a more comfortable experience when using the VR headset for extended periods, with improved balance and support. The lightweight and flexible brace is fully adjustable as well so you can find the right fit for you.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) with Carry Case: £348 £338 at Amazon

Save £10 – Perhaps you're not fussed about the Elite Strap? How about this Oculus Quest 2 bundle with a £10 saving on the useful Carry Case accessory - just £18 off the all-time low. There's room in it to store the VR headset and pair of controllers, along with a charging cable and adapter. If you do decide to pick up an Elite Strap further down the line, there's a spot for that too.

Oculus Quest 2 accessory deals

There's a decent selection of Oculus Quest 2 accessories are available to buy. Some of the official options include a Carrying Case to store and transport the headset, an Elite Strap that provides a more comfortable and secure experience, and Oculus Link Cable that allows you to play older Rift VR games on the Quest 2 through your gaming PC. If you have an interest, all of these Oculus Quest 2 accessories are reduced right now and you can pick them up for their cheapest ever prices.

We've also included some popular Oculus Quest 2 accessories that have been made in collaboration with other manufacturers.

Oculus Quest 2 FAQs

Are the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S discontinued?

In April 2021, Facebook announced it would no longer manufacture the Oculus Rift S and instead focus on the wireless Quest experience. Six months before that, the company also discontinued the production of the original Oculus Quest. That means the only VR headset in the range available to buy today is the Oculus Quest 2.

In the time since production ceased on the Rift S and original Quest, a number of retailers reduced the price on these older devices to clear any remaining inventory. Checking today, neither are in stock brand new so you're only option is to go second hand for these devices.

However, given that the Oculus Quest 2 is the only one with current support - and that the price is around the same as the discontinued devices - we'd strongly encourage you to go with the latest VR headset instead. It'll be kinder on your wallet and give you a better overall VR experience.

What about the 64GB Oculus Quest 2?

The Oculus Quest 2 was available with 64GB of storage when it originally launched. This version of the VR headset has since been discontinued and now the basic model comes with 128GB of storage as standard. Better still, this larger capacity Oculus Quest 2 is exactly the same price as the smaller one. If you see a 64GB Oculus Quest 2 for sale, then, ignore it and make sure you get the 128GB version as you get more room for games, applications and files for the money.

Will there be an Oculus Quest 3?

Yes, there will be an Oculus Quest 3, but current speculation suggests it will not launch until at least 2023.

In between that, another piece of VR hardware has been announced by Meta that's being developed under the name Project Cambria. Rather than the Oculus Quest 3, this looks to be a higher-end VR and AR hybrid that's tied in more closely with Facebook's push towards a 'metaverse'. Not necessarily a bit of kit exclusively for gaming, then, but we'll continue to follow any news right here at TechRadar ahead of a rumoured launch in 2022.