The best cheap Hydro Flask sales and deals for Black Friday 2019

The colorful insulated water bottle known as the Hydro Flask has become increasingly popular recently, with people of all ages drinking out of the reusable container. The Hydro Flask doesn't come cheap though, with some models retailing for as much as $60/£46. To help you find the best prices, we've rounded up the best Hydro Flask sales and deals that are happening online.



The Hydro Flask was founded in 2009, and what started as insulated water bottles has grown to tumblers, food containers, soft coolers, and more. The company uses TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation to lock in temperature so hot drinks stay hot and cold drinks remain cool. The stylish containers are made of pro-grade stainless steel to ensure a pure taste, and the durable construction allows you to travel with it anywhere. The Hydro Flask's standard lid has a honeycomb structure to help with insulation, and it's 100% leakproof, perfect for taking drinks on the go. The outer shell is made with a proprietary powder coat for an easy grip and the Flasks come in fourteen fun different shades.



We've listed the most popular models below which include the Hydro Flask water bottle with a standard or wide mouth, the coffee flask, and the wine tumbler. We'll let you know the best features and specifications for each container, and most importantly - the best online Hydro Flask price.

The best Black Friday Hydro Flask deals and prices

While you can shop today's best offers below, you can also look forward to discounts during the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. Hydro Flasks make the perfect holiday gift, and our Black Friday deals guide will have all the top sales in one place.

(Image credit: Hydro Flask)

1. Hydro Flask Standard Mouth

Hydro Flask's most popular water bottle

Volume: 18 ounces | Height: 8.7 inches | Weight: 11.3 ounces | Material: 18/8 stainless steel

Includes easy-to-carry strap

Made with durable material

Keeps beverages hot or cold

They Hydro Flask water bottle is your perfect companion to stay hydrated throughout the day. The insulated water bottle comes with a standard mouth flex cap that features a convenient strap making it easy to carry on the go.



The 18-ounce flask uses TempShield technology to keep beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours when using the lid. The container is made of a durable stainless steel material, and the outer shell features a proprietary powder coat, so it's easy to grip.

(Image credit: Hydro Flask)

2. Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Sport Cap

Your go-anywhere hydration companion

Volume: 21 ounces | Height: 10.4 inches | Weight: 11.3 ounces | Material: 18/8 stainless steel

Lightweight and thin design

Includes insulated Sport Cap

Keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours

The Hydro Flask with Sport Cap is the perfect companion for workouts, hikes, bike rides, and more. The lightweight container features a tall, thin design that allows you to easily store in a small bag, a side pocket, or a car cup holder, making it easy to take on the go.



The Hydro Flask includes TempShield insulation, which eliminates condensation and keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours, perfect for long, hot workouts. The standard mouth sport cap allows you to hydrate with one hand and is insulated to keep water ice cold.

(Image credit: Hydro Flask)

3. Hydro Coffee Flask

Keeps beverages hot for up to six hours

Volume: 12 ounces | Height: 6.3 inches | Weight: 8 ounces | Material: 18/8 stainless steel

Fits under most coffee brewing systems

Made of slip-free grip material

Keeps beverages hot or cold

Keep your morning coffee hot all day long with the Hydro Coffee Flask. The insulated mug keeps your steamy cup of joe warm up to 12 hours, and your iced coffee says cold up to 24 hours. The 12-ounce coffee cup conveniently fits under most coffee makers, so you can brew your own cup then take it on the go. The Hydro coffee Flask comes with the Hydro Flip lid to help reduce spills and features a powder coat exterior for a slip-free grip and extra durability.

(Image credit: Hydro Flask)

4. Hydro Flask Wine Tumbler

Insulated to keep your wine at the perfect temperature

Volume: 10 ounces | Height: 4.1 inches | Weight: 6.2 ounces | Material: 18/8 stainless steel

Holds two standard pours

Insulated press-in lid

Comfortable to hold

Take your wine on the go and keep it at the perfect temperature with the Hydro Flask wine tumbler. The 10-ounce mug holds two standard pours and features a refined shape that's comfortable to hold. The Hydro Flask tumbler comes with a press-in lid that features Honeycomb Insulation for additional temperature control and a worry-free lip that eliminates drips.

More Hydro Flask deals

If you're interested in shopping for more Hydro Flask deals, shop the links below at the following retailers: