The best cheap gaming laptops under £1000: get the best deals in September 2018

So you're looking for the pick of the best cheap gaming laptops under £1000? It's important to set a limit on how much you're willing to spend, and £1000 is more than enough for a very capable model.

While building your own rig is the purists way of getting the biggest bang for your buck, many of us prefer the potable nature of a gaming laptop. Not to mention not having to worry about having to build the thing.

We're here to find you a wide selection of gaming laptop deals on multiple models. We've included options as far below £1000 as we dare to go while still being able to run games at decent settings. At the other end of the scale, we'll push right up against that £1000 limit to bring you some top-notch spec on a budget that aims to keep things civilised.

Directly below, we've picked out our hottest gaming laptop deals of the week. Keep reading and you'll see our selection of laptops regularly priced under £1000 with prices compared at a wider range of retailers, often with various spec of models to choose from.

The best cheap gaming laptop deal of the week

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop | £699.99 at Currys

Here's a very tempting gaming laptop for under £1000 from Acer and Currys. We're a lot lower than the original £749 price here and you're getting some great spec for the price. The Nitro 5 has a GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and an i5 processor.

More cheap gaming laptops under £1000

HP Omen 15-ce001na 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £799 at HP

This deal direct from HP is now £80 cheaper than the next best deals at Amazon and Argos. As for the spec you're getting a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a storage pairing of a 1TH HDD and 128GB SSD.View Deal

Asus FX503VM gaming laptop | £861.11 at Amazon

Amazon has just knocked £38 off this very capable gaming laptop. You're getting a slick 120Hz Full HD screen, i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card. All of which adds up to a laptop that'll have a crack at any game with some decent settings too.

Asus FX504 gaming laptop | £897.97 at Laptops Direct

Also comes with a bag and mouse. So you're looking for a VR-ready gaming laptop deal? This is an absolute beast for under a grand. A GTX 1060 graphics card, 15.6-inch Full HD screen, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive with 256GB SSD and an 8th gen i5 processor are more than ready for the likes of Ocululs Rift or Vive.

Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £899.99 at Currys

Even at the original £999 price this was worth a shot given the grunt under the hood, but Currys has just knocked off £100 this Dell gaming laptop too! It features an i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card 8GB RAM (upgradeable to 32GB), Full HD screen, 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo drive.

The best cheap gaming laptops of 2018

Dell G3 15

Excellent value for money

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 (8th-generation) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – GTX 1060 (4GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) | Storage: 128/256GB SSD

Fantastic performance for the money

Most models come with a 256GB SSD.

Build is a tad flimsy

The Dell G3 15 line of gaming laptops is one of our favourite options and numerous configurations are often available for well under £1000. While initially coming with a 1TB hard drive, we're generally seeing them come with a 256GB SSD instead nowadays for superior performance. Naturally, you can get a mix of both for more money at some retailers. With a GTX 1050 graphics card on-board as standard, this will have no problem running most modern games at relatively high settings too.

Acer Nitro 5

A decent pick for new gaming laptop buyers on a budget

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 (8th-generation); AMD Ryzen 5 2500U | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – 1050 Ti (4GB GDDR5); AMD Radeon RX 560X | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) | Storage: 256GB SSD or 1TB HDD (5400 rpm) – 128/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Adjust fans for your needs

Decent battery life

No SSD on cheapest models

As one of the cheapest gaming laptops that will still run games at decent settings, the Acer Nitro 5 is well worth a look if you're wanting to get into PC gaming and play modern games too (just don't expect to be running Battlefield V on ultra settings ok?). The design is a bit plasticy and there's no SSD on the cheapest models, but given the low price and the power of the internal spec inside we're more than willing to look past that to get our gaming fix on the go.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

The best you can get for under a grand?

CPU: Intel i7 (7th-generation) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 256GB SSD

Solid graphics performance

Extensive RAM options

Really pushes that budget

Dell's Inspiron laptops have always had wide-ranging appeal and these versions are specifically reworked for gamers. We're taking you right to the limit of the £1000 budget here, but it's always worth keeping an eye out on our price comparison below, as we often see a retailer go rogue and knock a few hundred quid off the price around sales season. If you can afford the price, you'll find some of the best performance you can get for a gaming laptop under £1000. The 16GB of RAM drives up the price as does the SSD/HDD combo and GTX 1050 Ti graphics card as standard.

Where to find the best gaming laptop deals in the UK:

Nothing taking your fancy in our pick of the best gaming laptop deals under £1000? There are of course more to choose from if you had something a bit more specific in mind. Or maybe you're tempted to see what you can get by stretching that budget past £1000? Well, we've rounded up a list of reliable retailers below who regularly have decent gaming laptop deals on sale.