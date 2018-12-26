Amazon Boxing Day deals live now: great discounts on headphones and more

Boxing Day is upon us once more, and that means the 2018 Boxing Day Sales have officially kicked off at all the big retailers – and Amazon is no exception.

It's one of the best times of the year for buying tech thanks to those hefty post-Christmas discounts, but it can also be difficult to navigate all the different deals (especially if you're still feeling a little delicate after the festivities.)

So, to make your life easier, we've been through and looked for the deals on the tech that we've been impressed by this year - or anything that's now at such a good price that we don't think you should ignore it.

Amazon is always a pretty safe bet for doing your Boxing Day shopping thanks to speedy delivery times and a huge variety of products to choose from. This year the pickings are pretty good, including an enormous £850 off the Samsung UE75NU8000 75-inch 4K HDR TV, and lots of discounts on smartwatches and fitness trackers – just in time for your January health kick.

If you're looking for headphones too, there are lots of options on offer here - check out what's live now for the best deals we've found.

The best Amazon Boxing Day deals

Optoma BE Sport 3 wireless headphones: £60 now £46.77

These wireless headphones were reviewed well when we checked them out earlier in the year, and they're down to a decent price for those that want to get working out or just be free of cords.View Deal

Anker PowerCore 13000 Power Bank: £29.99 now £20.99

This power bank is cheaper than usual and it's offering a large capacity and speedier charging output - if you're ever worried about running out of charge on the go, Anker is a brand many are choosing at the moment.

View Deal

Jaybird RUN Wireless Headphones: £129.99 now £99.99

These headphones are wireless little beauties with decent sound quality - if you've got a new phone without a headphone jack or you like to get running, these are now at a low price for these sales.View Deal

Sony KD55XF7002 55-Inch 4K TV: £699 now £590

While this TV range doesn't have the best contrast compared to higher-spec models, the lower price is a strong choice for anyone looking for a 55-inch set with 4K and more refined HDR.View Deal

Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless headphones: £165 now £139.99

These headphones are rolling up and down in price - they've been as low as £105, but we'd be willing to pick them up for this cost, which is on the lower end of the scale. They have heart rate as well as an accelerometer inside - and the sound quality is strong too.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 235: was £175 now £154

We're constantly on the look out for high-quality running watches, and Garmin often do the best. This isn't the newest watch out there at the moment, but it does smart notifications and can track running, cycling and your heart rate too (although the latter isn't the most accurate).View Deal

Fire HD 8 tablet: £79.99 now £59.99

Amazon has discounted the price of its own tablets down again for Boxing Day - it's not the cheapest it's been in a few months, with £10 less in the Black Friday sales, but if you're after a cheap tablet you could do a lot worse.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megaboom McLaren Bluetooth speaker: £150 now £89

This interestingly-designed speaker (of which there are many choices) is a choice we've recommended for a little while now - it's got 20 hours of battery on one charge and 360 sound output.View Deal

Not found anything you fancy? Don't worry, we've added even more deals in our roundup of the best Boxing Day and January sales.