Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect at this year's sale event

If you're looking to score a coveted Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deal, then you've come to the right place. We've put together this guide to tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming sale event, plus what Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals you can expect.



The innovative (and pricey) hair tool is rarely discounted, which is why the Black Friday deals event is the perfect opportunity to snag the hair tool on sale. The Dyson Airwrap currently retails for $549.99 in the US and £449.99 in the UK, which is more than your typical hair styler.



Last year in the US, we saw discounts on the Airwrap from US retailers like Best Buy, Ulta, and Target and a new record-low price from Amazon. Over in the UK, discounts were far and few between, but we did see bundled deals on special editions from Dyson itself. We expect this year to offer the best Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals yet, and we'll be rounding up all the best bargains on this page.



While Black Friday officially takes place on November 26 this year, we expect to see offers as early as late October, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the latest news and the best Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals.

When will Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals start in 2021? While Black Friday proper officially takes place on November 26, we expect to see deals launching as early as late October. Last year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, retailers released offers earlier than ever, which means we saw Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals throughout the month of November. While we can't predict what will happen during this year's sale, we do expect the trend of earlier sales to stay, and we'll be covering all top deals on this page.

What Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals do we expect to see in 2021?

The Dyson Airwrap was released in October of 2018, and because of its popularity, the hair tool quickly sold out, and people were on waitlists that lasted into the summer of 2019. Due to the high demand, you'll rarely find Dyson Airwrap sales, and Black Friday is typically you're only chance to find the hair styler on sale.



Last year in the US, Best Buy offered a 20% discount on the Airwrap and Amazon had a $150 coupon which brought the cost down to a record-low price of $400. We're hoping at this year's Black Friday sale, other retailers like Ulta and Best Buy will match that $400 price tag and if we're lucky, we could see Amazon offer a new all-time low.



In the UK, Black Friday Dyson deals were harder to come by and last year's sale only brought bundled deals on special edition colors. The hair styler has now been on the market for three years, so we're hoping to see first-time price cuts at this year's Black Friday sale.

Today's best Dyson Airwrap deals

If you're looking to snag a bargain right now or want to research prices before the November sale, we've listed the best Dyson Airwrap deals that are happening today.

The best Black Friday Dyson Airwrap deals from last year

Dyson Airwrap: $549.99 $400 at Amazon

Save $150 - Last year on Black Friday, Amazon had a limited-time $150 coupon that brought that hair styler down to a record-low price of $400. This incredible deal didn't last long thanks to its popularity and was flashing in and out of stock all day.

