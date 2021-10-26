Black Friday Dyson V11 deals 2021: early sales and what to expect

Dyson’s V11 vacuum range launched back in 2019 and offered, at the time, some of the best vacuums money could buy. In 2021, though, with the arrival of several new Dyson lines and plenty more competition from the likes of Shark and Roomba, Dyson V11 vacuums aren’t the hot property they once were – which means they’re primed for Black Friday discounts.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 this year, but we expect to see major brands like Dyson launch their Black Friday vacuum deals at least a week ahead of time.

As such, we spend all year keeping an eye on vacuum cleaner prices so we know how to spot the best discounts come November, and we’ll be updating this page with all the latest Black Friday Dyson V11 deals to save you the trouble – whether they be for the original model, V11 Absolute, V11 Outsize or any other iteration.

So, what's happening with the V11 line right now? Well, Dyson V11 prices haven’t dropped en masse just yet, but we’re starting to see some of the line’s older models become discounted as we move through November in the run-up to Black Friday.

Below, then, we’ve included a roundup of all the best V11 deals you can bag yourself today, alongside the tips and tricks worth knowing to stay ahead of the game when the even better Dyson V11 sales start dropping ahead of November 26.

Today’s best Dyson V11 sales

As above, Black Friday itself isn’t here just yet, but there are still a fair few Dyson V11 deals out there right now. If you don’t see a particular model you’re after just yet, there’s every chance a better deal will appear in one guise or another come November, while some of the products below might even benefit from further discounts. In any case, we’ll be updating this page regularly, so be sure to keep a regular check on prices over the next few weeks.

Should you wait for a Black Friday vacuum deal?

We would say so, yes – unless you’re desperate to pick up a Dyson V11 model right away.

According to data analyst Edge by Ascential, vacuum cleaners were one of the top three most-searched-for appliances over Black Friday weekend last year, with Dyson and more affordable rival Shark among the most popular brands. Since Black Friday spending is increasing year-on-year, too, we wouldn’t be surprised to see retailers discount several models in the extensive Dyson V11 range.

What’s more, we saw Dyson slash 17% off the price of the Dyson V11 Absolute earlier in the year, reducing it from £599.99 to £499.99. This was the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the cordless cleaner – which we still think is one of the best cordless vacuums – so we anticipate similarly impressive price cuts for this year’s Black Friday Dyson V11 deals.

Black Friday Dyson V11 deals: our predictions

When will the best Black Friday Dyson V11 deals start in 2021? Black Friday falls on November 26 this year – that’s the day after Thanksgiving, for our UK readers – and will be quickly followed by Cyber Monday, which takes place on November 29. The biggest reductions always appear on Black Friday itself, but last year we saw Dyson vacuum deals run from the start of Thanksgiving week all the way through the first week of December – offering a much bigger window to grab a bargain. Thanks to the pandemic, many retail stores closed last year, and for the first time in almost a decade, major retailers including Target and Walmart didn’t open on Thanksgiving night to kick-off the Black Friday bonanza. However, online shopping increased by 50% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to Adobe Analytics, so many brands capitalized on this trend by dropping deals as early as the start of November. While we can't be sure reductions will start that early this year, we anticipate Dyson will continue to offer a range of discounts across several weeks – especially for its ageing V11 range. Be sure to bookmark this page so you can stay on top of the best Black Friday Dyson V11 vacuum deals in 2021.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Tips for buying a Dyson V11 vacuum online

We’d recommend reading up on the tips and tricks for buying tech throughout Black Friday to ensure you’re in the best possible position to grab one of the best Black Friday Dyson V11 deals come November – and luckily for you, those tips are right here.

First off, you’ll want to identify the product code of the model you’re planning on purchasing, which will be listed on retailers' websites, and keep it to hand. This will ensure that come Black Friday you won’t get caught out by an older model that lacks the features you really wanted – there’s a big difference between the Dyson V11 and V11 Outsize, for instance.

However, as we’ve already mentioned, some older vacuum cleaner models, like the original V11, can form better deals, simply because they feature the same level of suction power as newer models without all the extra attachments like large dust canisters. If you have a smaller home or don’t plan on using the vacuum for anything other than floor cleaning, these older models are sometimes just as useful as their more premium counterparts.

Always remember to compare the deal you’ve seen with the discounts other retailers are offering, since you may find better reductions elsewhere as retailers compete to offer the best Black Friday deals. We’ll be sifting through hundreds of Black Friday Dyson V11 deals and rounding up our pick of the best discounts here, but if you’re going solo, it's crucial to remember that discounts can differ wildly between retailers. Also, keep an eye out for retailers offering long guarantees in a bid to get the edge over their competitors.

And lastly, if you see a deal on a Dyson V11 cleaner you’ve had your eye on, don't delay in grabbing it as these reductions often sell out quickly. If a better vacuum deal does crop up later down the line, you can always return it in favor of the lower-priced option.

Happy shopping!