The best Bose Black Friday deals: what to expect

Bose Black Friday deals are always a good thing to look out for during the biggest online sales event of the year. Black Friday is a time when gadgets of all kinds can see huge discounts, and audio manufacturer Bose – known for its quality headphones, earbuds and speakers – is no exception to that.

We track the best Bose deals all year round, but the biggest discounts are almost certainly going to be in November, in the run-up to the end-of-month sales weekend – and possibly even some appearing in late October. Naturally, that’s still a while off, but it can be good to start preparing for any likely spending, and managing your own expectations of what’s possible.

For now, then, we’re just going to run you through what kind of price deductions to expect, as well as which models could be discounted in this year’s sales, and where you’re likely to find the cheapest Bose Black Friday deals. If you’re keeping an eye on a specific Bose headphones pair, then it’s well worth waiting – if you can – to see how much cheaper you can get it in a few months’ time.

More options than ever

The trend towards more true wireless earbuds means there are more models to contend with every year, too – and while the Apple AirPods are likely to see discounts, it's very possible you can get something better in the audio department from Bose.

Bose offers a large range of headphone models, from wireless fitness earbuds made for the gym to cosy, over-ear cans that are best for commuters hoping to block out a lot of noise.

One of our favorite Bose headphones, the QuietComfort 35 II, is a good couple of years old, meaning you can now get it for as little as $199 / £160 in certain sales, and that figure is only likely to drop over Black Friday – especially with a new QuietComfort 45 model seemingly on the way.

We've seen a host of new Bose headphones in the past year, with Black Friday 2021 very likely to see first-time price drops, or at least lower-than-ever price tags, on a number of these models. There's a reason that shoppers search twice as much for Bose headphones in Google over Black Friday weekend than they usually do.

We'll be updating this guide as we near closer to Black Friday, though for now we've answered a couple of key questions, and have some examples of deals from previous years.

Black Friday Bose deals: FAQ

How much will Bose Black Friday deals actually cost? This depends on the product category you're looking at: earbuds will likely be the cheapest options, with that figure rising for high-spec over-ear options, while Bose speakers and soundbars can be even more expensive still. As a general ballpark, Bose earbuds tend to start at around £250 / $250 for the Sleepbuds 2 and QuietComfort Earbuds, both of which launched in late 2020, and are likely to see discounts this November dropping them to £200 / $200 levels if not even cheaper. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are over-ear cans with excellent noise cancellation and balanced sound, with Google Assistant to boot. They'll cost about the same as the earbuds above, but the price can plunge to just £160 (around $220) in select sales. The Bose Soundlink Revolve II and the Bose Soundlink Revolve+ II are Bluetooth speakers released in 2021 that could get some neat discounts from their current $199 / £179 and $299 / £279 price tags.

What specs should I look for when buying Bose headphones on Black Friday?

When you're browsing through Black Friday Bose deals, be aware that a lot of manufacturers and retailers are trying to get rid of old stock. So a massive discount on some headphones may seem like a great deal, but it might be that the specs are simply out of date.

In any case it's worth checking that you're getting the latest iteration of a pair of headphones. Bose tends to offer iterative updates designated 'II' after a first model, such as the Bose QuietComfort 35 II – which themselves were released in 2017 and are somewhat due an upgrade. Just make sure you don't get stuck with an even model because you didn't notice the 'II' wasn't on there.

Noise cancellation is standard these days, especially on over-ear headphones, but increasingly in true wireless models. Earbuds can't quite compete with their larger cousins, but if a model doesn't at least attempt this technology, it's likely a little bit out of date.

In terms of battery life, you should get at least 20 hours, though you can expect more from newer cans. For some earbuds, that number might drop to just 18 hours, including the charge on their carry case, which isn't market-leading but should act as something of a benchmark for you when buying new headphones.

Today's best Bose deals

If you can't wait for a Black Friday Bose deal and need to buy some new cans now, either because your old headphones gave out, or you need some good commuter cans for a return to the office, you can check out our guide to these cheap Bose headphone deals – as well as these cheap Bose speaker prices. Or, you can just check out some picks from our best Bose headphones guide below.

What were last year's best Black Friday Bose deals?

It's easy to get a good sense of the kind of discounts usually on offer by looking at the best Bose headphones and speakers deals from Black Friday last year.

The action was largely around headphones, with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 discounted to just £279 in the UK, down from £349 for a £70 discount. The Bose SoundLink cans saw a smaller discount but still dropped to £118 from £139 – while the Bose QuietComfort 35 II saw a massive drop from its original $349 / £329 price point to just $199 / £209. You can see some of the best deals below to get a sense of usual discounts and which retailers tend to offer them.

The best Black Friday Bose deals last year (US/UK)

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199 at Walmart

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for $199.

View Deal

Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds: $129 $89 at Amazon

The Bose sound quality you've come to rely on, plus the benefits of wireless earbuds and extra premium features thrown in at a fantastic price? That's a Black Friday deal to grab onto.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: £329.95 £209.99 at Amazon

We've only seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones drop to £279 in the past, and more recently they seem to have settled on a £299 price tag. That makes this deal all the more special, and what's more, it's for the traditionally more expensive limited edition Triple Midnight headphones.

View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £279 at Selfridges

These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2020, and with just over £70 off, they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design.

Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II: £139 £117.99 at Amazon

These Bose SoundLink headphones can connect wirelessly to your devices and offer 15 hours of playtime – and they're now over £20 cheaper for Black Friday.