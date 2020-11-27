Black Friday 2020 headphones deals: the best still going

Black Friday is here, and we've been scouring the web to bring you the best Black Friday headphones deals in the US and the UK.

We've already seen some fantastic headphones deals in the run up to today, and the discounts are set to get even better over the next 24 hours; and we'll be updating this page regularly with the best deals we spot.

It may be early in the day, but there are lots of fantastic headphones deals to be had right now. That's why we've highlighted some of the hottest Black Friday discounts you can get your hands on today, in both the US and the UK.

Our top picks? In the US it has to be the Sony WH-1000XM3 for just $214.99 at Focus Camera – though we've also seen the newer Sony WH-1000XM4 drop to their lowest price ever, this deal on the older headphones is still fantastic.

For UK readers, its the Apple AirPods Pro for £195 at Laptops Direct, which is the lowest price we've seen so far. Or, if you're looking for superior sound quality, you can get the Sony WF-1000XM3 for £149 at Amazon – an amazing discount compared to the £220 RRP.

Today's top Black Friday headphone deals

Black Friday is always a great time to pick up a pair of discounted headphones – and so far we've seen all-time-low prices for the AirPods Pro, the Powerbeats Pro, the Sony WH-1000XM4, the Philips Fidelio X3 and more.

As with Black Friday of years past, hot ticket items like these are sure to sell out fast, so you'll need to act fast if you spot a deal you like the look of.

To make you life easier, we've rounded up the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get right now, starting with the US (scroll down for UK deals):

The best Black Friday headphone deals (US)

Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case: $159 $119 at Amazon

You'll find the cheapest AirPods on the market with a $40 discount right now at Amazon. However, it's worth noting that we've been seeing this price ever since last year's Black Friday AirPods deals – that means it might drop even further this year. View Deal

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $199 $149.99 at Amazon

You can get $350 off the 2nd gen AirPods that have wireless charging if you're eager to make use of your Qi charger. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Woot

Now that Amazon's epic $169 deal on the AirPods Pro has sold out, this is the lowest price we can find on the noise-cancelling earbuds. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life. Make sure you're happy with Woot's return policy before you buy, which is far more restrictive than Amazon's.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $229 $168 at Best Buy

Save over $61on the best wireless earbuds of 2020 at Best Buy, which is the lowest price we've seen so far for the Sony WF-1000XM3. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation, brilliant sound, and a fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds.

View Deal

Sony WI-C310 Wireless Earbuds: $39.99 $18 at Amazon

Save over 50% on these Sony wireless earbuds, which come with 15 hours of battery life, inbuilt microphones for making calls, and 9mm drivers for crisp, clear sound.View Deal

Lypertek Tevi True Wireless Earbuds: $99 $69 at Amazon

With USB-C charging, a well-balanced sound, lengthy battery life, and waterproofing, the Lypertek Tevi tick every box you could ask for, from what are basically a pair of budget true wireless earbuds. Now with $30 off, they're even more of a bargain than they were before. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $174.99 at Best Buy

For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, you can snag the Powerbeats Pro on sale for just $174.99 at Best Buy – though this price only applies to the moss green version. You can also get this deal on a wider number of colors at the Apple store.

View Deal

Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones: $299.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

For something a little more lavish, check out the very best from Apple's other excellent range of headphones - the Beats Pro. With full active noise-cancellation, these are a great option for a busy commute or working environment, and with 22 hours of battery life, they can go the distance as well.

View Deal

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199 at Walmart

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for $199.

View Deal

Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds: $129 $89 at Amazon

The Bose sound quality you've come to rely on, plus the benefits of wireless earbuds and extra premium features thrown in at a fantastic price? That's an early Black Friday deal to grab onto. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: $349.99 $214.99 at Focus Camera

Give your ears a treat with Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans, while also saving yourself loads of cash in the process thanks to this top early Black Friday deal from Amazon. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of TechRadar's top-rated headphones by $72. That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day 2020, but you'll need to be quick if you want to grab the noise-cancelling cans at this price. You may find cheaper headphones on Black Friday, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N noise-cancelling headphones: $248 $123 at Amazon

This is an incredible 50% discount on these bassy headphones from Sony, which come with 30 hours of battery life, intuitive touch controls, and active noise cancellation.



View Deal

Sony WH-XB700 EXTRA BASS Wireless Headphones: $129.99 $78 at Amazon

Looking for something a little cheaper? These Sony cans don't come with noise cancellation, but they do boast a 30-hour battery life, a compact on-ear design, and built-in Alexa.View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $129.99 $68 at Amazon

Need some cheap wireless earbuds? Check out this fantastic deal from Amazon, which cuts the price of the Sony WF-XB700 by over $61. These sweat / water-resistant buds come with a nine-hour battery life and support for Google Assistant and Alexa.View Deal

Marshall Monitor II ANC: $319.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

With active noise cancellation, a sleek rock-inspired design, and 30 hours of battery life, these Marshall cans are a great choice for travelers – and they're now $70 cheaper.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: $99.95 $79.95 at Amazon

With up to 45 hours of battery life, brilliant audio quality, and a near design, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are a truly brilliant pair of true wireless earbuds. A $20 saving on the original launch price simply sweetens the deal. View Deal

Philips Fidelio X3: $349 $199 at Amazon

This incredible deal sees the Philips Fidelio X3 audiophile headphones discounted by $150. With 50mm drivers, Hi-Res Audio support, and an open-back design, these premium cans are a music lover's dream.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $40 on these class-leading noise-cancelling headphones from Bowers & Wilkins. With outstanding audio quality, aptX Adaptive support, and a dapper design, the PX7 are ideal headphones for anyone who's looking for stellar sound performance.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds: $129.99 $79 at Amazon

This is the best price on the original Samsung Galaxy Buds, so if you're after a pair of cheaper true wireless earbuds this week, this is a decent offer from Amazon.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169 $139.99 on Amazon

Pick up a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $30 off with this early Black Friday deal. The Buds Live have active noise cancelling in a comfortable bean-shaped form factor.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $149 $109.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $40 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, and it's the lowest price we've ever seen. These earbuds come with a dual-driver design, and 11-hour built-in battery life, and are compatible with iOS as well as Android.View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Buds have plummeted to their lowest ever price, with a 33% discount on the true wireless earbuds. With hands-free Alexa support, 'active noise reduction', and five hours of on-board battery life, these wireless earbuds are a steal at this price. Plus, you can get six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.View Deal

Marshall Minor II wireless earbuds: $129 $59.99 at Amazon

You can save £69 on these wireless earbuds from Marshall, which come with Bluetooth 5 connectivity, 12 hours of battery life, and a rocking design.View Deal

Shure Aonic 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $369 $299 at Amazon

Save $60 on these fantastic Shure noise-cancelling headphones. With an expansive, convincing sound, sturdy build, and good ANC, the Aonic 50 are well worth considering if you need a pair of great-sounding over-ear headphones.View Deal

JLab Audio Studio ANC Wireless Headphones: $59.88 $39.88 at Walmart

These JLab Bluetooth headphones are $20 off during Walmart's early Black Friday sale – and while it's not the lowest price we've seen, it's still pretty good. With the noise cancellation on, the manufacturer boasts you'll get 28 hours of playtime. They charge via Micro USB.

View Deal

JLab Audio Go true wireless earphones: $30 $24.88 at Walmart

The JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds are a real find for this price, allowing you to truly lose the wires for just $25 - snag them now before they sell out, as you’ll be paying 50% more if you don't act quickly.

View Deal

JBL Live 650BTNC noise-cancelling headphones: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on these stellar wireless headphones, which come with active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, and a dynamic sound that belies their cheap price.View Deal

JBL Club One wireless over-ear headphones: $349.95 $249.95 at Amazon

These premium wireless headphones have been given a huge $100 discount. These over-ear cans come with 40mm custom graphene drivers for a powerful, high fidelity sound.View Deal

JBL Live 500BT wireless headphones: $149.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Looking for something a little cheaper? These JBL headphones don't come with ANC, but they still offer wireless connectivity, a 33-hour battery life, and powerful 50mm drivers – and with $90 off, they're a steal.View Deal

JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds: $149.95 $74.95 at Amazon

Save $75 on these JBL true wireless earbuds, which come with up to 20 hours of battery life, ambient aware and TalkThru modes, and sweat resistance.View Deal

JBL Tune 120TWS: $99.95 $59.94 at Amazon

While this price previously dropped to $39, you can still save $30 on the JBL Tune 120TWS. Coming in a range of colors, these buds offer four hours of battery life from the buds themselves, with a further 12 hours from the charging case, 5.8mm drivers for a bassy sound, and a slick design. View Deal

Beats X Wireless Earphones: $99.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

With a snug fit and balanced sound signature, Beats has shown it can offer something more than big, bassy cans – and at under $40, they won't break the bank. View Deal

Skullcandy Push Ultra True Wireless Earbuds: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save over $50 on these true wireless earbuds, which comes with 40 hours of battery life, a wireless charging case, an IP67 water-resistance rating, and built-in Tile technology.View Deal

Skullcandy Ink'd Plus Earbuds: $17.99 $11.29 at Amazon

Need some cheap earbuds to chuck in your bag? Check out these Skullcandy wired in-ear headphones, which are now just under $12 in the early Black Friday sales. Prices vary for different colors, so be sure to check before you buy.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds: $139.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 on these fantastic, sports-friendly earbuds in this early Black Friday deal. Designed for athletes, the earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t: $139.99 $99.99 at Walmart

$40 off these great wireless earbuds is a great deal. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd. View Deal

Jaybird Vista true wireless earbuds: $179.99 $134.99 at Best Buy

The Vista earbuds were a standout release in 2019, with a compact charging case, snug fit, IPX7 water resistance and super-fast connection. They sound great, though the battery life is limited, and you won't get all the fitness features found on other models.View Deal

Cleer Audio New Goal True Wireless Sports Earbuds: $99.99 $69.99 at B&H Photo

If you want true wireless earbuds that are designed to sit securely in your ear while you go for a run, that's exactly the point of Cleer's buds. You get 20 hours of total music playback, when you factor in the included charging case. Worth considering if AirPods are out of your price range. View Deal

Cleer Flow II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $199.99 $149.99 at B&H Photo

These Google Assistant-equipped headphones feature what Cleer calls 'hybrid noise-cancelling technology', apparently suppressing noise of up to 30 decibels. A 10-minute charge gets you two hours of listening time, according to the manufacturer. Expect this deal to last until early December.

View Deal

Cleer Next Audiophile Headphones: $699.99 $599.99 at B&H Photo

On the high-end side, Cleer has discounted these premium headphones over the Black Friday deals period. The price will rule them out for most people, but if you take the plunge, you get to enjoy an aluminum build and memory foam earpads, as well as what the manufacturer calls an 'emotional listening experience'. View Deal

Cleer Ally Plus Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $149.99 $74.99 at B&H Photo

Save half on these more premium wireless earbuds from Cleer, which offer up to 30 hours of listening time between the battery charge and the included charing case. Active Noise Cancellation lets you focus on listening to your music or podcasts, but you can also switch on Ambient Mode if you want more awareness of your surroundings. View Deal

Cleer Ally True Wireless Earbuds: $99.99 $49.99 at B&H Photo

On a full charge, these Cleer earbuds will give you 10 hours of battery life, and 20 hours of charge with the case included. Built with water and sweat resistance, these Bluetooth 5.0 wireless buds might be worth looking at if you're big into your sports.View Deal

AKG Noise Cancelling Headphones N60NC: $299.95 $109.98 at Amazon

Save nearly $200 on these noise-cancelling headphones, which come with a 30-hour battery life, a foldable design, and a brilliant sound for the price.View Deal

The best Black Friday headphone deals (UK)

Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case: £159 £124.49 at Amazon

If you don't need wireless charging, you can save yourself some cash and pick up the standard 2019 AirPods. While this is undoubtably a good deal, it's worth noting that we've been seeing this price since November last year. There might be more discounts in this year's Black Friday AirPods deals on November 27, so if you want to find a real bargain, we'd suggest waiting (though we haven't seen these buds drop lower than this in 2020).View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: £199 £157 at Amazon

Grab the wireless charging buds for over £40 off in early Black Friday AirPods deals. It's a much easier way of keeping on top of your AirPods' battery levels, and if you've already got Qi charging pads around the house you're sorted.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £195 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct was already offering the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Pro in the UK, and it's cut an extra £3 off its early Black Friday deal price for a whopping £54 overall reduction. For your money you're getting noise cancellation, a nifty transparency mode, and a wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, alongside great sound and Apple connectivity.View Deal

Lypertek Tevi True Wireless Earbuds: £99 £69 at Amazon

With USB-C charging, a well-balanced sound, lengthy battery life, and waterproofing, the Lypertek Tevi tick every box you could ask for, from what are basically a pair of budget true wireless earbuds. Now with £30 off, they're even more of a bargain than they were before. View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £279 at Selfridges

These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2020, and with just over £70 off, they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

This isn't the lowest deal we've ever seen, but with nearly £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.

View Deal

Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones: £50 £29.99 at Amazon

If you're just after a super cheap pair of over-ear headphones, these Sony cans should do just the trick - and they cost even less than usual right now. There's a £20 price drop on the WH-CH510 headphones right now - with an impressive 35 hours of battery under the hood, quick charge, a mic for quick hands free calls, and even voice assistant compatibility.

View Deal

Sony WH-H910N noise cancelling wireless headphones: £250 £159 at Very

There's a £91 discount on the WH-H910N headphones from Sony right now, which means you can pick up the Hi-Res headphones for under £160. You're getting 35 hours of battery life, with touch control and both Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility here.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £220 £149 at Amazon

Save over £70 on one of the most popular premium wireless earbuds today at Amazon. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds.

View Deal

Sony WF-SP700N true wireless buds: £179 £74.95 at Amazon

Save over £100 on these fantastic wireless buds from Sony, which come with IPX4 water-resistance so you can use them while working out, worry-free.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: £219 £159 at John Lewis

Usually costing £219, John Lewis has slashed the price of the Powerbeats Pro by £60 in this early Black Friday deal. Unfortunately, this particular price only applies to the navy blue variant, but you'll find some of the other colors have been given their own discounts, too.

View Deal

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: £179 £125 at Currys

The Beats Solo 3 headphones are aging slightly, which is why it's the perfect time for a £54 price cut. We've previously seen these headphones going for £159 on sale, so you're getting a particularly strong discount here.

View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: £129 £59 at Currys

Need some cheap wireless earbuds? Check out this fantastic deal from Currys, which cuts the price of the Sony WF-XB700 by £70. These sweat / water-resistant buds come with a nine-hour battery life and support for Google Assistant and Alexa.View Deal

Urbanears Luma True Wireless Earphones: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

True wireless earbuds for under £50? Count us in. These wireless earbuds come with 25 hours of battery life, an IPX4 water-resistance rating, and touch and voice control.View Deal

Sony WI-C310 Wireless Earbuds: £45 £29 at Amazon

Save over 50% on these Sony wireless earbuds, which come with 15 hours of battery life, inbuilt microphones for making calls, and 9mm drivers for crisp, clear sound.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless In-Ear Headphones: £169.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £90 on these neckbuds from Sennheiser, which come with powerful bass, Qualcomm aptX compatibility, and a snug fit.View Deal

Marshall Monitor II ANC: £269.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Grab this neat £70 saving on these rugged headphones from Marshall. With active noise cancellation, a sleek rock-inspired design, and 30 hours of battery life, they're a good choice for commuters.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PI4 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds: £269.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Grab an unbelievable £170 saving on these noise-cancelling earbuds from Bowers & Wilkins. Boasting customized 14mm drivers, aptX support, a 12-hour battery life, and a slick design, these buds bring audiophile sound to a compact form factor.View Deal

Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II: £139 £117.99 at Amazon

These Bose SoundLink headphones can connect wirelessly to your devices and offer 15 hours of playtime – and they're now over £20 cheaper for Black Friday.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: £329.95 £209.99 at Amazon

We've only seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones drop to £279 in the past, and more recently they seem to have settled on a £299 price tag. That makes this deal all the more special, and what's more, it's for the traditionally more expensive limited edition Triple Midnight headphones.

View Deal

Bang & Olufsen E8 Motion true wireless earbuds: £300 £260 at John Lewis

If you're looking for some stylish true wireless earbuds, this early Black Friday deal from John Lewis knocks £40 off the B&O E8 Motion, which come with wireless charging, splash and dust resistance and a 16-hour battery life.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 wireless headphones: £450 £299.99 at Amazon

Save £150 on these chic headphones from Bang & Olufsen, which come with active noise cancellation, 25 hours of battery life, and a bassy sound.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro: £269.95 £159 at Amazon

Pick up the Beats Solo Pro headphones on sale at Amazon. There's an £110 reduction on these noise cancelling cups right now, bringing them well below £200 and resting at their lowest price yet. That's an excellent price on these Beats headphones, especially if you're an iPhone user as you'll enjoy seamless pairing and fantastic wireless stability here.

View Deal

Huawei FreeBuds 3: £119 £79 at Currys

Looking for some Apple AirPods for your Android phone? The FreeBuds 3 fit the bill and also bring active noise cancellation, which does a good job of blocking out background noise. Even better, they're currently 17% off in this fine Currys deal. View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: £119.95 £79.95 at Amazon

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy if you're concerned with pure audio fidelity – and with £40 off, they're a bargain. You might notice that Amazon has listed the original RRP as £150, but based on our research, that price has been artificially inflated. Still, any saving on these brilliant-sounding buds is a win in our books.View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds: £119.99 £99.99 at Amazon

This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen, but you can still get a £20 discount on Amazon's true wireless earbuds. With hands-free Alexa support, 'active noise reduction', and five hours of on-board battery life, these wireless earbuds are a steal at this price. View Deal

Urbanista Stockholm True Wireless Earbuds: £69 £36 at Amazon

Coming in olive green, pale pink, black, and white, the Urbanista Stockholm are a cheap alternative to the Apple AirPods – and with over £30 off, they're a steal. They aren't the best-sounding buds on the planet, but they come with touch-sensitive controls, a decent battery life, and an eye-catching design.View Deal

Urbanista Paris true wireless earbuds: £99.99 £47.99 at Amazon

Need some cheap true wireless earbuds? You can save over £50 on these stylish buds from Urbanista, which come with a 20-hour battery life, voice control, and Qi wireless charging support.

View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless: £299 £177 at Amazon

With active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life, and great sound, these Sennheiser headphones are a great cheaper alternative to the Momentum 3 – especially with a £120 price cut.View Deal

JBL Tune 600BTNC noise-cancelling headphones: £89.99 £59.99 at Currys

One of the better pairs of budget noise-cancelling headphones, the on-ear 600BTNCs have just had their price slashed by 33%. You get JBL's signature deep but tight bass response in a comfortable, wireless package that folds down when not in use.View Deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £60 on these brilliant wireless earbuds from Panasonic. Available in white and black, they offer great noise cancellation, a comfy fit, and clear voice calls – and an IPX4 water resistance rating means you can use them while working out.View Deal

urBeats 3 lightning connector headphones: £59 £39 at AO

If you're after some super cheap headphones for your iPhone, these urBeats are perfect to get you through some tunes without having to faff with an adaptor. That lightning connector is a rare feature in cheap wired earbuds, but Apple was quick off the mark with this Beats release when it removed the 3.5mm headphone jack.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 45H: £89.99 £69 at Amazon

Bag yourself a neat £20 saving on these Jabra wireless earbuds. For your money you're getting 50 hours of battery life, a slick, foldable design, and 40mm drivers for superior audio quality.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85H: £279.99 £150 at Amazon

Cutting-edge noise-cancellation? Check. Class-leading battery life? Check. Terrific call quality? Double check. Available in four flashy colors? Oh yeah. If you want noise-cancelling headphones for Black Friday, this is the deal to pay attention to.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t: £149.99 £78.35 at Amazon

Save an enormous £70 on these great wireless earbuds. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd. View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds: £169.99 £99 at Amazon

Looking for something more sports-friendly? Designed for athletes, these earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts – and are currently £70 off.

View Deal

Price cut Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds: £209.99 £149 at Amazon

Save £60 on these fantastic, running earbuds. Coming with a wireless charging case, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are optimized for runners, with an IP57 dust/waterproof rating, lightweight build, and 7.5-hour onboard battery life.

View Deal

Sennheiser CX 150BT wireless earbuds: £59.99 £43 at Amazon

These wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5 technology for a stable connection, 10 hours of battery life, and multipoint connectivity to allow for two devices to pair with the buds. View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones: £159 £89 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these noise-cancelling headphones from Sennheiser. They come with a 30-hour battery life, brilliant audio quality, an a comfy fit that makes them suitable for long listening sessions.View Deal

Sennheiser CX 350 BT wireless earbuds: £89.99 £60 at Amazon

If you want aptX connectivity to allow for Hi-Res Audio and the ability to control your music with your voice, opt for these wireless earbuds instead – now with nearly £30 off.View Deal

Superb sound Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: £169.99 £79.99 at Amazon

These Sennheiser earphones are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy in 2020, and with £90 off, they're back down to an all-time-low price. They come with active noise cancellation, incredible sound, and sleek looks, they're a great choice.View Deal

Beats by Dre Studio 3: £189.95 £149.95 at Amazon

Prefer them in white? Amazon has also slashed the price of the Beats Studio 3 to under £150, with other colors available at varying prices.

View Deal

Beats by Dre Studio 3: £189.95 £149.95 at Argos

Do you want headphones that are stylish, fashion-forward and deliver a pure blast of perfect sound? Then you should probably be looking at these sweet overear numbers by Beats by Dre, which are some of the best Apple headphones you can buy today. You can find them at Argos right now for just £149, which is £40 off the regular price.

View Deal

Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless headphones: £49.99 £34.99 at Argos

These Skullcandy true wireless earbuds were already pretty friendly on the wallet, and with £15 off they're even more of an impulse buy. Launched earlier this year they come with a 24-hour battery life, preset EQ modes, and an IP55 dust/water-resistance rating. Not bad at all for under £40.

View Deal

AKG Noise Cancelling Headphones N60NC: £200 £104 at Amazon

Save nearly £100 on these noise-cancelling headphones, which come with a 30-hour battery life, a foldable design, and a brilliant sound for the price.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PI3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones: £169.99 £129 at Amazon

These are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and right now you can save £40 – with aptX support, waster-resistance, and noise isolation, you're getting a lot for your money here.View Deal

Black Friday advice

How can I find the best Black Friday headphone deals?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 27, 2020 – that's today!

As with previous years, we've seen deals rolling in weeks in advance of the big day, with some headphones models hitting their lowest prices.

Cyber Monday 2020 follows on November 30, 2020, giving you another chance to get your hands on some fantastic deals; this is when we tend to see site-wide discounts as opposed to the individual discounts common on Black Friday.

If you want to find the very best headphone deals this Black Friday, be sure to bookmark this page right now – we'll be bringing you the best deals throughout the day and beyond.

Black Friday may be upon us, but it's not too late to do a little research into the kind of headphones you're looking for – you'll need to be quick though, as deals typically sell out quite quickly.

Avoid "too good to be true" prices on brands you haven't heard of – there are lots of extremely cheap true wireless earbuds on Amazon that may not be worth your money. Though, as we discovered, some of these cheap wireless earbuds are actually very good indeed.

In general, it's best to stick to brands you know and retailers you trust – and these are the deals we'll be posting here at TechRadar, so you can shop with total peace of mind.

If the headphones you have your eye on are particularly popular – like the AirPods Pro for example – bear in mind that any really good deals are likely to sell out quickly, so be ready to take action when you find a discount that appeals.

It's worth creating a wish list – and some retailers like Amazon allow you to do this on their site – so you don't have to waste time looking for the exact model you had in mind.

In case the headphones you want do sell out, it's a good idea to think of some back up models you might like to buy instead. Want the Sony WH-1000XM3? Consider the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, a similar model that may not sell out so quickly on November 27.

Of course, if you do miss out on Black Friday, Cyber Monday is just around the corner, giving you another stab at landing a fantastic deal on the headphones you've been lusting over.