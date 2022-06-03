With a library as vast as Netflix has, it's hard to pick out the best Netflix travel shows, but we're here to help you with that.

Of course, it's ironic that just as the world opens up again post-pandemic, the cost of living has sky-rocketed. We guess that means putting off that week by the beach in Barcelona once again. Sigh.

Still, there’s always armchair travel…no, stay with us! Netflix (opens in new tab) has a stellar supply of shows to watch for those suffering from a bad case of wanderlust; from food-focused odysseys and challenge-based travels to light-hearted looks at other global cultures with some incredible scenery providing the backdrop.

Whether it’s European mini-breaks or South-East Asian vacations that get you dreaming of far-off places, here’s 10 of the best to inspire your next travels. Just think of them as extra research for that bucket list trip...

Ugly Delicious

(Image credit: Neflix)

A fast-paced travelogue fusing food and travel together - well, why mess with a classic combination? - sees David Chang, boss of noodle giant Momofuku, weigh in on all the most important food items and how different cultures across the globe make them.

Obviously, that means pizza from Italy, but an elevated slice of the pie in Tokyo; tacos from a celebrated food truck in LA, but a twist on the traditional in Mexico from Noma restaurant. Good travel series push the imagination and our world views and this certainly gives us our fill.

Waffles + Mochi

(Image credit: Netflix)

On the face of it, this is cute show for kids, which is executive-produced by and stars Michelle Obama, no less, but it's actually one of the best examples of a series doing the double by being both entertaining for children and adults.

A show based around a moon boot-wearing creature made from frozen waffles and mochi ball made sentient might not make any sense whatsoever, but who cares when it’s this joyous? The two puppet buddies - who work at a supermarket, alongside Ms. Obama - learn about different foods, and travel the world doing it; from whizzing up high in the Andes to try potatoes to searching out the best herbs and spices from a market in Venice, Italy.

Twogether

(Image credit: Netflix)

The bromance of South Korean singer-actor Lee Seung-gi and Taiwanese favourite Jasper Liu is at the heart of this 2020 series; as the pair are challenged by fans to missions across Asia, despite speaking different languages. Challenge accepted!

Taking in stunning locations across Indonesia, Thailand and Nepal the duo prove they’re more than just handsome faces as they triumph in treasure hunts and games like rock, paper, scissors to end up in the final destination of Seoul. Kind of like Squid Game, on the road, but without all the death.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

(Image credit: Netflix)

If your thumbs idly end up scrolling the Airbnb app in your down time; then this is the show for you. Three intrepid explorers - okay, hosts with seemingly unlimited expense accounts - travel the world to find the best places to rest your head on holiday. It’s not all luxury cabins on stilts in the Maldives though, as the series prides itself on catering for all budgets and all tastes.

Top of our wishlist is the Area 55 prefab Futuro glamping pod ($225 a night), or the glass-domed eco-lodge - complete with sauna - in the heart of a Finnish winter wonderland (a casual $500 per night). Time to get saving.

Down To Earth With Zac Efron

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zac Efron, you say? Tween heartthrob from High School Musical, Zac Efron? Yep, but he’s now the poster boy for sustainable travel, segueing into an unexpected career choice back in 2020's Down To Earth With Zac Efron.

With big bro-on-a-gap-year energy, Zac travels to places like Iceland, Sardinia, Peru and the Amazon to learn about eco-living and renewable energy, which is much more interesting than it initially sounds, and is arguably the way we should all be thinking about travelling now.

Big Narstie's Big Jamaica

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Man’s off on a mission to the motherland: Jamaica,” the big-selling rapper Big Narstie informs us at the beginning of this 2020 travel doc, and we’re honoured to be able to join him. Both the rapper’s parents hail from Jamaica, and he jets off home again with a candid and witty look into dancehall culture and the food scene.

Cut to some incredible looking munchies: a mix of Jamaican and Chinese food from the Jamaican equivalent of a “motorway caff”. “My belly comes first!” Narstie says. Naturally.

Travels With My Father

(Image credit: Netflix)

Like him or loathe him, there’s something quite enjoyable about Jack Whitehall travelling the world with his cantankerous old dad who “hates being away from home”.

The father-and-son duo take on places like Thailand, Romania and Australia over five series, and even if you fall on the side of ‘loathe’ it’s always amusing watching Jack get cut down to size by his no-nonsense father, sorry, “Daddy”. Very much playing up to the ‘posh Brits on tour’ stereotype, this sometimes definitely scripted series won’t do much for our nation’s reputation around the world, but it does make for a fun watch.

41 Peaks

(Image credit: Netflix)

There’s light-entertainment travel japes like the Whitehall family’s adventures above: then there’s death-defying expeditions that could only be described as extreme holidaying. 14 Peaks is definitely the latter, as it follows British-Nepalese high-altitude climber, Nirmal Purja, as he tries to ascend all of the world’s 14 8,000-feet high mountains within seven months.

Hiking up insanely dangerous summits - that require oxygen masks after 7,500 feet - across China, Pakistan and Nepal, this documentary also tracks the heady heights of human endurance. Does he manage what he sets out to achieve? Well, we’ll leave that up to you to find out.

Expedition Happiness

(Image credit: Netflix)

A hipster German couple decide to sack off Berlin and take up #vanlife instead in this self-filmed documentary. Mogli - aka Selima - and her boyfriend Felix (who previously filmed himself cycling around the world for the Netflix doc Pedal The World) buy an old American school bus for $9,500, convert it into the most bijoux of apartments-on-wheels and as they plan to travel from Alaska to Argentina.

After a hairy moment when it looks like US immigration won’t give them a visa, soon they’re on the road, travelling through gorgeous mountain vistas and turquoise lakes and the pretty, colourful small towns of Mexico. There are mishaps along the way - and they have to divert their trip at the last moment - but it’s nice to be along for the ride.

Dark Tourist

(Image credit: Netflix)

Still gutted you can’t hop on a plane to paradise right now? Honestly, watching this show you might well be glad your bum has made a permanent imprint on your sofa.

The host, Kiwi journalist David Farrier, explores the dark underside of tourism; from border crossing re-enactments in Mexico and Manson family murder tours to a visit to the still highly radioactive Fukushima nuclear power plant and - disturbingly - being shown the latest military weapons in Phnom Penh. Perhaps another staycation isn’t so bad after all...