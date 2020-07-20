Best iPhone SE 2020 cases: how to protect your iPhone

The new iPhone SE is a delight for many, striking the right balance of affordability with all the value that comes from Apple's powerful processing and long-term software support (especially if you get one of these iPhone SE deals).

But, that value is only as good as the condition of the phone, and the iPhone SE is just as vulnerable to a rough tumble on the ground as most any other phone. We highly recommend keeping your iPhone SE safe in a case.

As with the first generation iPhone SE, the best iPhone SE cases will help keep your phone safe for the long run. You might be keep your iPhone SE alive long enough to span the gap until Apple releases a third-generation of iPhone SE years down the line.

And, as luck would have it, many of the best iPhone 8 cases (and iPhone 7 for that matter) work with the new iPhone SE. So, if you want to maximize the value you get from your iPhone SE, check out one of these cases to protect it.

We haven't had all of the iPhone SE cases in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

(Image credit: Spigen)

1. Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Style to match your phone

Affordable Protection

Clear back

No added functionality

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case offers classic protection for your iPhone SE without going overboard. The case wraps around your phone with a soft TPU bumper that protects it from drops on all sides by absorbing shock.

The edges are raised as well, so it can handle a drop onto flat surfaces without letting the screen or camera hit the ground. The rear of the case features a hard, clear polycarbonate that lets your phone show through or that you can use to display your own art.

(Image credit: Speck)

2. Speck Presidio Grip

Extra confidence in your hand

Added Grip

Dual-layered

Basic style

There are two things you should really want your iPhone SE case to protect from: bad falls and falling in the first place. The Speck Presidio Grip has both covered.

This case combines hard polycabonate and Speck's own Impactium rubber to protect your phone from drops up to 10 feet above the ground. Of course, grip is in the name, so Speck has added rubber ridges around the case to give your hand better purchase on the sides of the phone.

(Image credit: Dockem)

3. Dockem Wallet Case

Hold your phone and a couple of extras

Classy look

Card holders

Open bottom

Small lip

If you like to just grab your phone and go, the Dockem iPhone SE case might be for you. This case has a simple, leather aesthetic that offers some minor protection and a style upgrade at the same time.

It may not be the most protective because of its open bottom and lack of much lip to guard the display, but it has a handy extra. The rear of the case has two card slots, so you can ditch your wallet and keep your ID and credit card handy wherever you go.

(Image credit: Jetech)

4. JETech Case

As affordable as it gets

Super cheap

Clear design

Very basic

If you just want to rest easy knowing your iPhone SE is protected without going overboard and paying a bunch extra, then check out the JETech case. This case offers a basic combination of soft TPU and hard polycarbonate for a case that stays snug on your iPhone SE while offering durable protection on all sides.

The case is also entirely clear, so you won't be hiding the looks of your iPhone SE.

(Image credit: Apple)

5. Apple Silicone Case

A sure fit

Apple designed

Microfiber lining

Apple prices

Basic

Sometimes it's easier to trust Apple to get it just right when making an accessory for an Apple product. Toward that end, there's the Apple Silicone Case. This is a fairly basic case, with silicone that wraps around the back and sides of the phone for simple drop protection.

It has a soft-touch finish to avoid any sticky feeling that some silicone cases can have, and it's thin enough to support wireless charging while on the phone. It costs a lot more than similar cases, but you can rest assured in Apple's quality control.

(Image credit: i-Blason)

6. i-Blason Cosmo Series

Tough and flashy

Serious protection

Stylish

Adds thickness

You don't have to settle for a case that just brings protection to your phone. The i-Blason Cosmo Series cases add both style and protection. You can find a number of different looks, but you'll be getting serious defense as well.

i-Blason manages this with multiple parts that layer together for shock absorption and scratch resistance. The protective front casing even has a built-in screen protector, keeping one of the most vulnerable parts of your phone extra safe. As a bonus, i-Blason also has a number of matching cases for AirPods and Apple Watch.

(Image credit: Lifeproof)

7. Lifeproof Fre

Maximum protection

Fully sealed

Serious protection

Chunky

Expensive

If you don't mind spending a bit of extra money and adding some extra bulk to make sure your iPhone SE is secure, then check out the Lifeproof Fre case. This case fully enclosed your iPhone SE to protect it from whatever you might encounter.

It guards against drops from up to two meters, and it can go down to two meters underwater for up to an hour. It certainly adds some bulk to the phone, but that may be worth it for the peace of mind.

(Image credit: Otterbox)

8. Otter + Pop Symmetry Series

PopSocket and a case

PopSocket attachment

Tough case

Pricey

OtterBox makes some seriously strong cases, and they get better when paired with a PopSocket. The Otter + Pop Symmetry Series offers up a stylish case for the iPhone SE that combines soft and hard materials for a strong defense.

Meanwhile, the back of the case has a recessed PopSocket attachment point. This gives you the convenience of a PopSocket while letting the extra sit flush with the back of the case while collapsed. So, the Otter + Pop Symmetry Series is ready to make holding your phone easier, and ready to protect it if you drop it.

(Image credit: Spigen)

9. Spigen Tough Armor

Tough meets affordable

Compelling price

Built-in stand

Thick

Spigen's Tough Armor case is just what it sounds like. This affordable case offers up serious protection by combining a hard, polycarbonate shell to resist abrasion with a TPU bumper for drop protection on all sides. While many cases use that combination, the Tough Armor case also adds in a layer of Impact Foam to further absorb the shock of a drop.

And, even with all those layers, it's only adding 0.1 inches of extra thickness to the iPhone SE, so it can continue to work with wireless charging. As an added bonus, the case includes a kickstand on the back, so you can set it up to enjoy content hands-free on your iPhone SE.

(Image credit: FYY)

10. FYY Leather Case

Folio for life

Wallet case

Multi-function

Tight cash slot

There are a lot of perks to a folio case like the FYY Leather Case. This case combines a soft shell for the iPhone SE itself, holding it secure in the folio case and protecting its sides from drops. Meanwhile, the folio includes a magnetic clasp to help keep the front closed over the display for 360-degree protection.

The front of the folio has three card holders and a cash slot, though this type of folio case tends not to have a lot of room for many bills. The case also can double as a stand, giving you an easy way to watch content on your iPhone SE. The case isn't just protecting your phone either, as its RFID blocking will keep your cards safe as well.